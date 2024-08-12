I feel compelled to comment a bit further on Toby’s recent piece

because its implications are both profound and troubling in equal measure. If people like Feinstein, Newsom, Fetterman and Wojcicki

aren’t just crooks but also cult members, then we can’t just ‘follow the money’ like any good investigative reporter would. It means they aren’t rational actors and actually risked their lives for a belief system based on lies, or at best, unproven truths?

When viewed in this light, everything from Global Warming to Trans Rights takes on a whole new complexion? It’s no longer just crooks explointing the ignorant to gain power; it’s the inmates running the assylum! Thanks Toby! I may never sleep well again!