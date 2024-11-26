Dear Dr. Coleman, It's Time For Your Flu And Covid Jabs!

For months now I have been harassed by the NHS vaccine flogging department. The messages

have come via mail, text, email and pigeon. Here's the latest letter which arrived in today's post:

Dear Dr. Vernon Coleman

It is time for you to have your killer shots of the flu vaccine and the covid-19 vaccine. These vaccines are packed to the brim with specially devised toxins which will kill you quickly and painfully. There is no reason to wait for the House of Commons to legalise euthanasia - we're doing it already! If you have an ounce of patriotism in your body you will ring now and make your appointments for these two vaccinations. These toxic jabs are guaranteed to end your life within weeks. Sign up now to make your appointment before Christmas.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Dear-Dr-Coleman-Its-Tim…



