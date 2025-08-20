20 August 2025: Due to the interest in this post - and some common misunderstandings in readers’ commments - we have updated it with additional information. Our friend Leilani Dowding posted on X today asking what happened to Tiffany Dover In our book Fighting Goliath (Chapter 4.1), which provides a chronological record of our writings about Covid, we summarised this strange story under the heading “The Tiffany Dover (collapsing nurse) cover-up”. On 1 February 2021 we had written the following: There could not have been a more dramatic early indication that the Pfizer vaccine was not safe than the case of critical care nurse, Tiffany Dover, from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. On 17 Dec 2020 Tiffany collapsed on live television within seconds of being one of the first recipients of the Pfizer vaccine. We have been tweeting about this story because of the subsequent cover-up and concerted attempts by the mainstream media to confuse the public about what happened. Today the Independent has published [79] an article attempting to squash the ‘conspiracy theories’ by ‘anti-vaxxers’ including the claims that Tiffany Dover is no longer alive. In fact, the only evidence that the Independent article provides is the fact that Tiffany was interviewed [81] shortly after feinting, saying she feels fine. The interview was on either 17 or 18 Dec 2020. But there has been no sighting of Tiffany since then and no public statement by her. The supposed ‘evidence’ that proves she is alive and well is more suggestive of a very clumsy cover-up. The supposed photographic evidence that she was alive on 21 Dec 2020 is a strange photo provided by the hospital of some masked nurses taken that day promoting the vaccine. They claim one of the nurses is Tiffany, but it is impossible to tell; many have pointed out it looks more like another nurse in the same unit. What we do know is that until 17 Dec 2020 Tiffany had been a prolific social media user, posting often several times a day on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. She has not posted anything since and many people are rightly worried, especially as they want to know if whatever happened to her was caused by the vaccine. If Tiffany is alive and well, why doesn’t she simply provide a video statement? The book section then lists the significant updates to the story: Multiple mainstream sources produced articles ‘disproving’ the ‘conspiracies’ about Tiffany but curiously they all invariably linked to the Independent article as proof. The only ever update to Tiffany Dover’s social media accounts was a single Instagram post on 26 Feb 2021 where 'she' wrote cryptically: "Meet me on the other side of paradise”. Most bizarrely, in April 2022 NBC published to great fanfare a series of podcasts [82] titled, ironically “Tiffany Dover is dead”, to ‘prove’ once and for all that the conspiracy theorists were wrong and that she was in fact alive and well. The only problem was that, despite all the wealth, power and influence of NBC, they were unable to get an interview with Tiffany Dover to prove that she was alive! This article [83] by ArkMedic comprehensively catalogues what was known about the Tiffany Dover story up until August 2022. ArkMedic stated that, although neither the Hospital nor Tiffany or any family member, had provided any proof, he believed she was alive and well. He concluded that this was “part of the charade intended to discredit those who raised concerns about the rollout of the vaccines”. He held her responsible for every one of the deaths and serious injuries resulting from the vaccines. He predicted that at some point in the next year Tiffany would show up, hence ‘exposing’ the ‘conspiracy theorists’ and ‘anti-vaxxers’. Indeed ArkMedic’s prediction proved to be spot-on. On 10 April 2023 NBC did finally get an interview [84] and photoshoot with Tiffany Dover. Many have argued that, in the interview, Tiffany looks very different to any of the previous images and videos of her prior to 19 Dec 2020 and that the interview provided no clear explanation for why she was silent for so long. Hence, despite the NBC interview evidence, we still do not know the full story of what happened to Tiffany Dover and inevitably the conspiracy theories continue. Additional information (updated 20 August 2025) Although it was mentioned above lot of people seem to be unaware of this interview Tiffany gave within hours of her feinting: In it she says “I have passed out probably 6 times in the last 6 weeks. It’s common for me”. As Arkmedic says: “she explains to the stupid public that this was just normal for a coronary care nurse to faint, because, obviously if you are in a cardiac arrest having a nurse who faints is really normal“ So those who claim that she was never seen alive again after collapsing are wrong. However, that interview was the last confirmed sighting of her until the NBC interview in April 2023. What the hospital authorities, and Pfizer, never explained was why, of all people, they would choose a nurse known to be prone to feinting as the first person to be televised live receiving the vaccine. And, indeed, how such a nurse came to have such a senior position in a critical care unit. The only other ‘proof’ the hospital provided that Tiffany was alive and well was the bizarre photo (that some have called the ‘hostage photo’) and video of the nursing staff (all masked) holding signs dated 21 December 2020 stating “Nursing Leadership Supports Tiffany”. They claimed that Tiffany was the third from the right: In fact, many claimed that this was a different nurse from the same unit. Also, as ArkMedic notes: the video proof that Tiffany was alive has now been taken down and the Alabama health statement referenced in the “fact check” has gone. Norman discussed this, and more, in an interview with Peter McIlvenna (Hearts of Oak) in Dec 2024: What genuinely discredited the “Tiffany died” theory was that many people posted articles claiming proof of death, citing death certificates, ancestry records and obituaries, for example: https://wirralinittogether.blog/2020/12/31/30-year-old-nurse-tiffany-dover-shows-up-on-death-records-days-after-pfizer-vaccination-fainting-episode-factcheckers-fall-silent-globally/ https://cairnsnews.org/2020/12/31/nurse-shows-up-on-death-records-days-after-pfizer-vaccination-fainting-episode/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/as1rvnNFNaQQ/ https://newdeaths.com/2021/08/10/tiffany-dover-obituary-tiffany-dover-cause-of-death/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/13Ei999rGlaZ/ But these are all likely to have been fabricated as explained here. However, if as is most likely, Tiffany is alive it is clear that evidence she and her family were very well rewarded for her silence. For example, in this video an investigator who found the plot where the family’s new home was being built in 2023 (he was confronted very aggressively by Tiffany’s husband): Many more curious aspects about the case, including especially the behaviour of the CHI Memorial hospital and how it seems to have been ‘paid off’, are provided in the jikkyleaks X account.

