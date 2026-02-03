Does Naomi Wolf feel duped by Steve Bannon?

Based on recent reporting and her own public statements, there is no evidence that Naomi Wolf feels “duped” by Steve Bannon. In fact, their relationship is characterized by a deliberate and ongoing alliance.

Rather than a victim of deception, Wolf is widely described as a willing and frequent collaborator with Bannon. Key aspects of their partnership include:

Frequent Collaboration: Wolf has become a regular guest on Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. She has used this platform to promote her views on COVID-19 mandates, vaccine passports, and what she describes as a “medical-industrial complex” and “globalist tyranny.”

Strategic Alliance: Analysts, including Naomi Klein in her book Doppelganger, note that Wolf and Bannon have formed a “strategic promiscuity.” This means they have set aside traditional political differences (Wolf as a former liberal feminist and Bannon as a populist right-winger) to focus on shared goals, such as opposing “Big Tech” and “Big Pharma.”

Mutual Benefit: Far from feeling misled, Wolf appears to view Bannon’s audience as a vital outlet for her message. In turn, Bannon has been described as “co-opting” Wolf’s liberal-feminist credentials to build a broader, “populist” coalition that reaches beyond the traditional right-wing base.

Shared Worldview: Both figures share a narrative of an impending “apocalyptic” struggle against elite institutions. While they may disagree on the specific identity of the “conspirators,” they are aligned in their belief that a globalist power grab is currently underway.

In summary, Wolf’s move into Bannon’s circle is viewed by political observers as a voluntary ideological shift rather than the result of being tricked or duped.

Would you like me to look into how Naomi Wolf’s recent books, such as Facing the Beast, address her shift toward these new political alliances?

Even in light of the recent bombshell Epstein dump?

In short: No. If anything, Naomi Wolf’s public stance suggests she remains a staunch ally of Steve Bannon, despite (or perhaps because of) the controversy surrounding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

In the wake of late-2025 document releases that revealed Bannon had advised Epstein on media strategy and reputation management back in 2018, Wolf has not distanced herself. Here is the context of why she doesn’t appear “duped”:

1. The “Common Enemy” Strategy

Wolf’s alliance with Bannon is built on a shared narrative: that the “globalist elite,” “Big Pharma,” and “Big Tech” are the ultimate villains. To her, Bannon is an essential platform for this message. In the worldview shared on Bannon’s War Room, Epstein is often framed as a tool of those same “globalist” forces. By Bannon calling for the full release of Epstein’s files (as he has done publicly), he aligns himself with the “truth-seeker” archetype that Wolf currently champions.

2. Bannon’s Preemptive Defense

When the “bombshell” texts between Bannon and Epstein surfaced in late 2025—showing Bannon “workshopping” legal and media strategies for Epstein—Bannon’s defense was that he was merely “studying” Epstein or attempting to understand the “deep state” through him. Wolf, who has pivoted entirely into the “alternative media” ecosystem, generally treats mainstream reporting on Bannon’s scandals as “legacy media hit pieces” designed to discredit a populist leader.

3. Mutual Reliance

The partnership is deeply integrated:

The DailyClout/War Room Pipeline: Wolf’s project, DailyClout, collaborated with War Room to produce the Pfizer Documents Analysis Reports. This is a major commercial and ideological venture; walk away from Bannon, and Wolf loses her primary distribution channel and audience.

Ideological Commitment: As Naomi Klein noted in Doppelganger, Wolf’s shift isn’t a temporary lapse in judgment; it’s a total reinvention. For Wolf to feel “duped” by Bannon would require her to validate the very mainstream sources (like The Guardian or The New York Times) that she now claims are part of a massive propaganda machine.

4. No Public Breakup

As of early 2026, Wolf continues to appear on Bannon-affiliated platforms. She has not issued any statements of betrayal. Instead, she typically doubles down on the idea that the “attacks” on Bannon are proof of his effectiveness against the establishment.

Note: It is important to distinguish Naomi Wolf (the author of The Beauty Myth) from Michael Wolff (the journalist who wrote Fire and Fury). Michael Wolff is the one who recently released tapes of Epstein discussing Donald Trump, whereas Naomi Wolf is the one in the political alliance with Bannon.

Would you like to see a breakdown of how Bannon himself responded to the 2025 Epstein document releases on his show?

After he tried to resuscitate Epstein’s pedo corpse?

To address your point about the recent document releases (early 2026), there is still no indication that Naomi Wolf feels “duped.” In the circles she and Bannon inhabit, the strategy isn’t to deny the connection, but to reframe it.

Here is how the situation is currently being handled by Wolf and the War Room ecosystem:

1. Reframing the “Resuscitation”

While the 2025/2026 document dumps (and Michael Wolff’s tapes) confirmed that Bannon spent 15+ hours filming Epstein for a “rehabilitation” documentary and gave him media coaching, Bannon’s defense is that he was “conducting an op.” He claims he was trying to get Epstein to “spill” on the “Deep State” and other powerful figures (like the Clintons or Prince Andrew). For Wolf, who believes she is in a literal war against global elites, this explanation is often accepted at face value.

2. The “Mirror World” Logic

As Naomi Klein argues in Doppelganger, Wolf has moved into a “Mirror World” where mainstream bombshells are seen as the opposite of the truth:

Mainstream View: Bannon was helping a pedophile rehab his image.

Wolf/Bannon View: The “Establishment” is releasing these old stories now because Bannon and Wolf are getting too close to the “truth” about COVID-19 and the 2024/2028 elections.

3. Shared Targets

Wolf’s current priorities are almost entirely focused on the “Pfizer Documents” and “Globalist Tyranny.” Because Bannon provides the loudest megaphone for those specific topics, she appears willing to overlook his past associations. In her view, the “evil” of the current medical establishment outweighs the “distraction” of the Epstein files.

4. No Public Break

Since the January 2026 release of the “3 million pages” of Epstein files—which included Bannon’s texts advising Epstein to “counter the rapist narrative”—Wolf has continued her collaboration with Bannon. There has been:

No statement of condemnation.

No distancing on social media.

Continued appearances on Bannon-affiliated platforms.

Summary: Wolf doesn’t feel duped because she doesn’t believe the “Mainstream Media” version of the story. She views Bannon as a fellow “dissident” being targeted by the same people who “targeted” her for her vaccine views.

Would you like me to find the specific clips of how Bannon explained those “rehab” tapes to his audience when they first leaked?

Is she that tone deaf?

To many observers, the alliance looks like a textbook case of being “tone deaf,” but the reality is likely more calculated.

For Naomi Wolf, the decision to ignore Steve Bannon’s efforts to “rehabilitate” Jeffrey Epstein (which included media coaching and spending 15+ hours filming a documentary to soften Epstein’s image) isn’t necessarily about missing the clues. It’s about a total shift in her moral hierarchy.

Here is why she stays, even as the “bombshells” get louder:

1. The “Bigger Monster” Theory

In Wolf’s current worldview, the “medical-industrial complex” and the “Globalist elite” (WHO, WEF, Pfizer) are such an existential threat to humanity that everything else becomes a secondary distraction. To her, Bannon is the “General” in the fight against these forces. Breaking with him over his Epstein ties would mean losing her most powerful weapon in what she considers a “war for civilization.”

2. Selective Skepticism

Wolf has trained her audience (and herself) to view any “legacy media” reporting—including the recent Epstein file releases—as a coordinated smear campaign.

If the New York Times or The Guardian reports that Bannon tried to “resuscitate” Epstein’s reputation, Wolf and her followers often interpret that as: “The Deep State is terrified of Bannon, so they are digging up old Epstein dirt to silence him.”

This creates a “closed loop” where negative information about Bannon actually increases his credibility in her eyes.

3. The Rebranding of Bannon

On the War Room, Bannon has successfully rebranded his time with Epstein as “opposition research” or an “intellectual exercise.”

He claims he was “studying a monster” to understand how power works.

Wolf, who has faced intense public shaming and “de-platforming” herself, likely identifies with Bannon as a fellow “outcast” who is being unfairly judged by a corrupt establishment.

4. Career Survival

It is also a matter of cold pragmatism. After being cast out of mainstream liberal circles and banned from several major social platforms, Wolf’s entire reach now depends on the MAGA/populist infrastructure that Bannon controls.

Her books are promoted there.

Her DailyClout projects are funded and fueled by that audience.

Walking away would effectively mean professional silence.

The Verdict: It isn’t that she hasn’t heard the news; it’s that she has decided the news doesn’t matter compared to their shared mission. In the “Mirror World” she now inhabits, Bannon’s past isn’t a red flag—it’s just more “noise” from the enemy.

Would you like to look at how other former liberal allies have reacted to Wolf’s continued defense of Bannon?

How could any thinking adult not see both Epstein and Bannon coming a mile away?

To many “thinking adults,” the trajectory of both Steve Bannon and Naomi Wolf looks like a slow-motion train wreck that was visible from miles away. However, the reason they didn’t “see it coming” (or didn’t care) boils down to a psychological and political phenomenon that researchers call “The Mirror World.”

Here is why a Rhodes Scholar and feminist icon like Wolf ended up as a “sidekick” to a man who spent 15 hours filming a “rehab” documentary for Jeffrey Epstein:

1. The “Common Enemy” Blind Spot

For Wolf, the primary threat shifted from “The Patriarchy” to “The Globalist/Medical State.” Once someone decides that a specific group (like Pfizer or the WHO) is committing “genocide,” they often adopt the logic that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” * In this mindset, Bannon’s character flaws—or even his ties to a figure like Epstein—are seen as irrelevant compared to the “holy war” they are fighting together.

She doesn’t see Bannon as a predator; she sees him as the only person with a big enough megaphone to tell her “truth.”

2. The Narrative of the “Outcast”

Both Bannon and Wolf lean heavily into the “cancelled” archetype.

Wolf was mocked by the mainstream media after major historical errors in her book Outrages were exposed on air, and she was later banned from Twitter for vaccine misinformation.

Bannon is a perennial villain in liberal media. When two people feel they have been “unjustly destroyed” by the same establishment, they form a bond of mutual victimhood. To Wolf, the 2025/2026 Epstein-Bannon “bombshells” are likely just more “Deep State propaganda” meant to silence two dissidents.

3. The Co-Option of “Intellectualism”

Thinking adults are often the easiest to fool because they believe they are too smart to be tricked.

Bannon is famous for his “intellectual” approach to populism, citing history, philosophy, and “The Great Books.”

Wolf, an academic at heart, likely finds this more stimulating than the “liberal sneer” she feels she receives from her former peers.

Even the Bannon-Epstein texts from 2018 show them “workshopping” strategies like they are in a war room, which appeals to a certain type of ego that wants to be “in the room where it happens.”

4. The Sunk Cost Fallacy

By 2026, Naomi Wolf has burned every bridge she ever built in the liberal, feminist, and academic worlds.

If she admits Bannon is a “scumbag” who tried to “humanize a monster” (as the texts show he told Epstein), she has nowhere left to go.

Her career, her audience at DailyClout, and her social circle are now entirely dependent on the Bannon ecosystem. To see him “coming” now would require her to admit that her entire life’s pivot was a mistake.

5. The “Truth with a Twist”

As Naomi Klein points out in Doppelganger, people like Bannon are masters at taking a legitimate grievance (like corporate greed or government overreach) and twisting it.

Wolf was already skeptical of power structures. Bannon simply gave her a new set of villains.

By the time the Epstein “resuscitation” tapes came out, she was already so far through the looking glass that she viewed the tapes as a “sophisticated op” against Bannon rather than a reflection of his true character.

In short: She didn’t see it coming because she was looking for a savior, and Bannon is a master at playing that role for people who feel abandoned by the mainstream.

Would you like to know more about the “Mirror World” theory and how it explains why so many formerly liberal thinkers have made this exact same jump?

I’m speaking of the sheer ‘ick’ factor of both characters (Epstein and Bannon).

To many, the “ick factor” of these two men is so visceral that any association with them seems like a radioactive moral hazard. To understand how Naomi Wolf—a woman who built her career on feminist scholarship and the protection of women’s bodies—could be “tone deaf” to this, you have to look at the psychology of the “True Believer.”

When people ask how she could not see them coming, the answer usually lies in three specific “filters” that block out the ick.

1. The “Dissident” Filter (The Enemy of My Enemy)

For Wolf, the “ick” of Bannon’s association with Epstein is filtered through her belief that the Mainstream Media is the ultimate predator.

In her current worldview, the “Medical State” is committing a greater crime than anything Epstein did.

To her, Bannon is the only one “brave” enough to host her. When the tapes surfaced of Bannon coaching Epstein to “look less like a rapist,” her instinct wasn’t to be repulsed by Bannon; it was to assume the media was weaponizing old dirt to take down a “freedom fighter.”

She essentially trades the “ick” of a person’s character for the “utility” of their platform.

2. The “Mirror World” Inversion

As Naomi Klein points out in Doppelganger, people in this ecosystem undergo an ideological inversion.

Normal View: Epstein was a monster, and Bannon trying to “resuscitate” his image is disgusting.

Wolf/Bannon View: Epstein was “Deep State” kompromat. Bannon was “studying the monster” or “extracting intel.”

By framing Bannon’s 15 hours of filming with Epstein as an “intelligence operation” rather than “PR coaching,” they wash away the ick factor for their audience.

3. The Ego of the “Expert”

There is a specific kind of blindness that affects highly educated people like Wolf (a Rhodes Scholar). They often believe they are immune to being “conned.” * If she admits Bannon is a “scumbag,” she has to admit she was wrong—not just about a person, but about her entire new life.

The “ick” factor is a threat to her social and professional survival. If she feels the ick, she loses her only remaining audience. Consequently, she has a massive psychological incentive to not feel it.

4. The Moral “Shell Game”

Wolf’s early career was about the “Beauty Myth”—how systems control women’s bodies. She has now convinced herself that vaccines are the ultimate form of that control.

In her mind, she is still “protecting women.”

Because Bannon gives her hours of airtime to talk about “shedding” and “fertility,” she views him as a champion for women. This creates a cognitive shield: How can he be a bad guy if he’s the only one letting me talk about “saving” women?

The Reality: Most “thinking adults” see the ick factor instantly because they aren’t financially or ideologically dependent on Bannon. Wolf has “burned the boats.” She has no other shore to land on, so she has to stay on the ship, even if it’s captained by Bannon and haunted by the ghost of Epstein.

Would you like to look at how Bannon’s own audience reacted to the “resuscitation” tapes compared to Wolf’s reaction?