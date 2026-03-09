Remember candy cigarettes? They used to have bubble gum sticks wrapped in paper covered in flower to simulate smoke and hard sugar sticks with red tips. Those were the days!

Gemini said

Those were such a specific childhood staple! It’s wild to think back on how effectively they mimicked the “cool” factor of the era.

The powdered sugar (often cornstarch or flour) tucked under the paper was the best part—one quick puff and you actually got a little cloud of “smoke.” It was surprisingly high-tech for a piece of gum. And those hard sugar sticks (often called “Chalk Sticks”) had that distinct, slightly minty-musk flavor that you really don’t find in modern candy anymore.

The branding was just as memorable as the candy itself, with boxes that looked suspiciously like Lucky Strike or Pall Mall, just with names like “Kings” or “Victory.” It’s definitely a distinct slice of nostalgia from a time when the “rules” for kids’ snacks were a bit more... flexible.

If you’re looking for a trip down memory lane, would you like me to find some modern retro candy shops that still sell the “Candy Sticks” version?

You said

yes

Gemini said

It is surprisingly easy to find these still, though they’ve had to change their names over the years to stay on the shelves. Most are now sold as “Candy Sticks” or “Bubble Gum Sticks” to de-emphasize the cigarette connection.

Here are a few spots where you can still track down those specific varieties:

1. The “Smoke” Puffing Bubble Gum

These are the ones wrapped in paper with the powdered sugar inside.

Where to find them: Economy Candy and Candy Nation still stock these. They are usually produced by “World Confections.”

The Experience: They still feature that same classic “puff” effect and the retro-style boxes that mimic vintage tobacco brands (though usually with names like Victory or Kings).

2. The Hard “Chalk” Sugar Sticks

These were the ones with the red tip that didn’t puff but had that very specific crunch.

Where to find them: In the UK and Europe, Barratt Candy Sticks are the gold standard. You can find them at Treasure Island Sweets or A Quarter Of .

The Change: Most modern versions (like the famous Popeye sticks) have actually removed the red tip to look more like plain white sticks, but the “musky” pineapple flavor remains identical.

3. Specialty Retro Shops

If you want to browse a full “tuck shop” selection, these sites are the best for 1970s/80s nostalgia:

Handy Candy (UK): Great for British classics like Black Jacks and Fruit Salads alongside the candy sticks.

Oldest Sweet Shop in the World: Based in England, they still sell traditional recipes in jars and ship internationally.

Candy Funhouse (US/Canada): They carry the “World’s” brand of bubble gum sticks that still provide the puff of sugar.

Note on the “Red Tips”: If you are specifically looking for the red-tipped hard sugar ones, they are becoming harder to find due to stricter regulations on candy mimicking tobacco. You might have better luck searching for “vintage” or “novelty” versions on Etsy or eBay, where collectors often sell deadstock or specialized reproductions.

Would you like me to look into whether any local shops in the Gibraltar or Southern Spain area stock these “British-style” retro sweets?