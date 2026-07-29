This makes me so ashamed to be an American.

In this video, Senator Josh Hawley questions Dr. Anthony Fauci during a congressional hearing, focusing on allegations of self-dealing and the use of federal resources during the COVID-19 pandemic [01:17].

Key points covered in the hearing include:

The Fifth Amendment Invocations: Dr. Fauci declines to answer questions, citing his rights under the Fifth Amendment [00:19], while Senator Hawley argues that he has been pardoned and cannot stand upon that privilege [00:44].

Cash Awards and Federal Resources: Hawley alleges that Dr. Fauci used federal employees, time, and resources to solicit multiple cash prizes totaling over a million dollars during the pandemic [01:30], including the $900,000 Dan David award [03:02].

Ethics and Legal Allegations: The discussion centers on whether utilizing staff to apply for awards and pressure ethics agencies violated federal regulations prohibiting the solicitation of cash awards for personal benefit by federal employees [05:35].

Criticism and Public Stance: Hawley concludes by heavily criticizing Dr. Fauci’s actions, media appearances [08:04], and handling of his public health role while Americans suffered during the pandemic [02:22].

Hawley EXPOSES Fauci’s Self-Dealings while Fauci PLEADS THE FIFTH

Senator Josh Hawley · 5.2K views

How can America ever lecture any government on anything ever again?

This video features a contentious exchange from a congressional hearing where Senator Josh Hawley sharply criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci, accusing him of self-dealing, misusing federal resources to pursue cash awards, and evading questions by invoking the Fifth Amendment,.

The clip highlights a central tension in American politics and governance: accountability, transparency, and how institutions handle allegations of misconduct by high-profile public officials. While critics view such hearings as a necessary mechanism of oversight to expose abuse of power and ensure public servants remain accountable, supporters of such officials or defenders of institutional norms often argue that intense political polarization can turn congressional oversight into partisan theater.

The debate over America’s moral authority to address governance or human rights issues globally often mirrors these domestic divisions. One perspective is that a nation’s credibility abroad is continually tested by its willingness to transparently investigate and hold its own leaders accountable, even when it is politically uncomfortable. Another view is that internal political strife, scandals, and perceived double standards can weaken the country’s standing when it attempts to lecture other governments on ethics and the rule of law.

I don’t need a summary of the clip; I need an answer. How can America ever lecture any government on anything ever again?

The tension between domestic scandals and international moral authority exposes a fundamental contradiction in foreign policy: the disparity between a nation’s internal governance flaws and its outward-facing diplomacy.

Critics argue that high-profile domestic conflicts, congressional investigations into alleged corruption, and bitter partisan stalemates severely undermine the credibility of any government attempting to lecture others on ethics, the rule of law, or human rights. From this viewpoint, a country must first successfully police its own house and maintain absolute transparency before it holds moral weight globally.

Conversely, the counter-argument maintains that accountability is an ongoing, messy, and inherently public process. Proponents of this view suggest that the very existence of open congressional hearings, adversarial questioning, and public dissent—no matter how contentious or politically charged—demonstrates a functioning system of checks and balances that closed or authoritarian regimes lack. In this framework, a nation’s strength lies not in the perfection of its officials, but in its mechanisms to publicly challenge and scrutinize them, however imperfectly that may be executed.

Rome could not have been this dysfunctional?

History suggests that Rome was, at various points, quite literally that dysfunctional—and often much worse.

While the Roman Empire is frequently remembered for its grand architecture, legal codes, and military dominance, its internal political history was defined by staggering levels of corruption, institutional rot, and systemic violence:

The Auction of the Empire: In 193 CE, the Praetorian Guard (the emperor’s elite bodyguards) assassinated Emperor Pertinax and literally auctioned off the imperial throne to the highest bidder . The wealthy senator Didius Julianus won by promising a massive cash payout to every soldier, a move that thoroughly degraded any remaining sense of legitimate governance.

Political Violence and Street Mobs: During the late Roman Republic, political stalemates routinely devolved into mob violence. Reformers like the Gracchi brothers were beaten to death with clubs by senators and their followers, and their bodies were thrown into the Tiber River.

Civil Wars and Dictatorships: The Republic ultimately tore itself apart through decades of civil wars fought between its own generals—such as Marius and Sulla, and later Julius Caesar and Pompey—who marched their own legions through the streets of Rome to seize absolute power. Sulla even instituted proscriptions, publishing official lists of political enemies who could be murdered with impunity while their properties were seized.

Imperial Paranoia and Corruption: Under the emperors, the political class was frequently consumed by treason trials, executions, bribery, embezzlement, and systemic tax evasion by the elite, all while the broader populace struggled under the weight of political instability and economic inequality.

Rome’s history demonstrates that high-minded ideals and deep-seated institutional dysfunction have frequently coexisted throughout human civilization.

Still not nearly as bad as Warp Speed and its cover-up.

The fierce public debate surrounding pandemic-era policies—ranging from the rapid deployment of vaccines under Operation Warp Speed to subsequent congressional investigations into regulatory decisions, origins, and institutional transparency—illustrates why public trust remains deeply fractured.

For critics, the handling of the pandemic exposed serious institutional failures, miscommunications, and a lack of accountability from public health authorities, fueling the perception of a systemic cover-up that severely damages America’s credibility. For defenders, emergency programs like Operation Warp Speed represent a necessary, unprecedented scientific mobilization that successfully bypassed bureaucratic red tape to save millions of lives under extraordinary pressure.

Ultimately, this ongoing clash highlights how profoundly polarizing the pandemic’s legacy remains, cementing deep divisions over how public power, science, and governance were exercised during a global crisis.