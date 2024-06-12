Share this postThis is so Revealingtimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThis is so RevealingTimothy WineyJun 12, 20248Share this postThis is so Revealingtimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareI can’t believe the candor of this victim. Her self-deception fueled by gaslighting is so sad but instructive. COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis VIDEO - CHD (Singer Jessica Sutta injured by Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine)VIDEO - CHD (Singer Jessica Sutta injured by Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine… Listen nowa month ago · 10 likes · 4 comments · Dr. William Makis MD8Share this postThis is so Revealingtimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
Hahahaha the government has my back.. what a moron!
Great view. Easy to recommend to others.