This Is Not Dignified’: Maria Shriver Lashes Out Against Renaming Of Kennedy Center

Leena Nasir

Entertainment Reporter

December 19, 2025

Maria Shriver took to social media Thursday to convey her disappointment over the Trump administration’s decision to rename The Kennedy Center.

Shortly after it was announced that the historic performing arts facility will be named the Trump Kennedy Center, Shriver shared her personal connection with the building and expressed her frustrations.

“The Kennedy Center was named after my uncle, President John F Kennedy. It was named in his honor,” she wrote.

“He was a man who was interested in the arts, interested in culture, interested in education, language, history,” she continued.

“He brought the arts into the White House, and he and my Aunt Jackie amplified the arts, celebrated the arts, stood up for the arts and artists,” she added.

The former first lady of California lashed out against President Donald Trump, saying, “It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy.”

“It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not,” she said.

Shriver looked ahead, noting the potential for more change.

A crew can be seen working on the wall of The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts as the building is renamed in honor of US President Donald Trump on December 19, 2025, in Washington, DC. The US capital’s renowned John F. Kennedy arts center is to be renamed the “Trump-Kennedy Center” after President Donald Trump, the White House announced on December 18, 2025. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the center’s board — which Trump purged of Democrats earlier this year — voted for the change because of the Republican’s “unbelievable work” in overhauling the famed venue. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

“Next thing perhaps he will want to rename JFK Airport, rename the Lincoln Memorial, the Trump Lincoln Memorial. The Trump Jefferson Memorial. The Trump Smithsonian. The list goes on.”

She addressed the public before taking another swipe at Trump.

TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump stands in the presidential box as he tours the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2025. Trump was appointed chairman of the Kennedy Center on February 12, 2025, as a new board of trustees loyal to the US president brought his aggressive rightwing, anti-“woke” stamp to Washington’s premier arts venue. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Can we not see what is happening here? C’mon, my fellow Americans! Wake up! This is not dignified. This is not funny.” (RELATED: Trump Awards Medals To Kennedy Center Honorees)

“This is way beneath the stature of the job. It’s downright weird. It’s obsessive in a weird way. Just when you think someone can’t stoop any lower, down they go…” she said.

This report details a significant controversy regarding the renaming of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The news highlights a deep rift between the current administration’s actions and the legacy of the Kennedy family.

Key Details of the Dispute

The Change: The facility is being renamed the “Trump-Kennedy Center.”

The Reason: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the board voted for the change to recognize President Trump’s “overhauling” of the venue.

The Reaction: Maria Shriver, niece of JFK, characterized the move as “not dignified,” “obsessive,” and “beyond comprehension.”

Maria Shriver’s Primary Arguments

Shriver’s opposition centers on the historical and cultural intent of the original memorial:

Argument CategoryShriver’s PerspectiveHistorical IntentThe center was a specific memorial to JFK’s dedication to culture, language, and history.Cultural LegacyJFK and Jackie Kennedy “amplified” the arts, making them a cornerstone of their administration.PrecedentShriver expressed concern that this sets a trend for renaming other national landmarks, such as the Lincoln or Jefferson Memorials.CharacterizationShe described the act of adding the Trump name to the memorial as “downright weird” and beneath the dignity of the presidency.

Contextual Background

The article notes that earlier in 2025, President Trump was appointed chairman of the center and the board of trustees was restructured. This shift in leadership led to the vote that officially altered the name of the premier arts venue.

