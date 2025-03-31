Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterThis Is a Must Read ArticleCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThis Is a Must Read ArticleOh CanaduhTimothy WineyMar 31, 2025Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterThis Is a Must Read ArticleCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareIt covers so much, so succinctly!https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/03/canada_embraces_european_suicide.htmlShare this postTimothy’s NewsletterThis Is a Must Read ArticleCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Not Canada, but the masons controlling most Canadian puppeticians:
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
The end of money and freedom
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman
LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk
Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
Please share, not the articles, but the information! I'm expendable. Saving the free world, is not!