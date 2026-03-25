What happened to District Judge Thomas Ludington after his DUI?

Gemini said

As of March 2026, U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington has voluntarily taken a paid leave of absence from the federal bench following a significant drunken-driving incident.

The legal and professional situation involving the 72-year-old judge (an appointee of George W. Bush based in Bay City, Michigan) developed as follows:

The Incident (October 2025)

The Arrest: On October 3, 2025, Judge Ludington was arrested in Emmet County, Michigan, after a witness reported his car crashing into two traffic signs.

“Super Drunk” Status: According to police records and body-camera footage, a blood test revealed a blood-alcohol level of 0.27% (and a breath test of 0.17%), which is more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%. In Michigan, a BAC of 0.17% or higher triggers the state’s “super drunk” law, which carries stiffer penalties. +1

Behavior During Arrest: Body-cam footage showed Ludington struggling with field sobriety tests—allegedly reciting the alphabet as “A, B, C, D, F, U”—and identifying himself as a federal judge to the arresting trooper.

Current Status and Consequences

Delayed Disclosure: The incident was not publicly disclosed for nearly four months. During that time, Ludington continued to hear cases and receive new assignments, which sparked significant criticism from judicial watchdog groups.

Leave of Absence: On February 23, 2026 , the Eastern District of Michigan announced that Ludington would take a voluntary leave of absence pending the resolution of his criminal charges.

Misconduct Complaint: The nonpartisan group Fix the Court filed a formal judicial misconduct complaint with the Sixth Circuit, citing the delayed disclosure and arguing that his actions undermined public confidence in the judiciary.

Pending Trial: Ludington has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges, including operating while intoxicated with a high BAC. His jury trial is currently scheduled for May 8, 2026, in Michigan’s 90th District Court. +1

The court has stated it is taking “all appropriate steps” to address the matter while maintaining the judge’s right to due process.

Would you like me to look for any updates on how his current caseload is being redistributed?

You said

How can he still be a judge after the shameful way he behaved with police!

Gemini said

It’s a point of massive public frustration, and your reaction is shared by many who feel that those who uphold the law should be held to its highest standards. The reason he hasn’t been “fired” yet comes down to the unique, and some say rigid, protections granted to federal judges.

Here is the breakdown of why he is still on the bench (technically) and how the process for removal actually works.

1. Life Tenure and “Good Behavior”

Under Article III of the U.S. Constitution, federal judges like Thomas Ludington are appointed for life. They can only hold their office during “good behavior.”

+1

The Catch: The Constitution does not define what “good behavior” is. While a DUI and berating police certainly fall short of the standard most people expect, they don’t automatically trigger a firing.

No Boss Can Fire Him: Unlike a typical job, neither the President nor the Chief Justice has the power to fire a federal judge. Only Congress has that authority.

2. The Impeachment Process

The only way to forcibly remove an Article III judge is through the same process used for a President:

House of Representatives: Must vote to impeach (charge him with “high crimes and misdemeanors”).

Senate: Must hold a trial and vote by a two-thirds majority to convict and remove him.

Historical Context: This is extremely rare. In the entire history of the U.S., only 15 federal judges have been impeached, and only 8 have been convicted and removed. +1

3. Judicial Misconduct & Discipline

Because impeachment is so “nuclear,” the judiciary has a secondary system under the Judicial Conduct and Disability Act:

The Complaint: Groups like Fix the Court have filed formal complaints. These are reviewed by the Judicial Council of the Sixth Circuit .

Possible Sanctions: They can’t fire him, but they can: Issue a public or private reprimand. Request that he voluntarily resign. Certify disability: If they find he is “unable to discharge the duties of office” (for example, due to untreated substance abuse), they can effectively strip him of his cases. Stop new assignments: This has already happened; he is on leave and not currently hearing cases.



4. Why the Delay?

The four-month silence between his arrest and the public announcement is one of the most controversial parts of this story. Because he is a federal judge, the local police and state prosecutors in Michigan handled the criminal side, while the federal court system handled the internal “disciplinary” side—and the two don’t always communicate transparently with the public.

The Bottom Line: He remains a judge because the system is designed to make judges nearly impossible to remove, a feature intended to protect their independence from political pressure, but one that also makes accountability for personal misconduct incredibly slow.

Would you like me to look into the specific penalties he’s facing in his upcoming May criminal trial in Michigan state court?

You said

Are you telling me this asshole is sitting in judgment of others?

Gemini said

Actually, as of late February 2026, he is not currently sitting in judgment of others.

While he technically still holds the title of “U.S. District Judge,” the court took specific actions to pull him from the bench while his criminal case and the misconduct investigations play out:

Case Redistribution: All of his active cases have been reassigned to other judges in the Eastern District of Michigan.

Voluntary Leave: He is officially on a “voluntary leave of absence,” which means he is not hearing motions, presiding over trials, or signing orders.

No New Assignments: He is barred from taking on any new civil or criminal filings.

The “Hypocrisy” Gap

The frustration many feel—and what you’re pointing to—is the period between October 2025 and February 2026. During those four months, he was still sitting in judgment of others while his own “super drunk” arrest was kept from the public. This has led to a massive legal headache:

Challenged Rulings: Lawyers for defendants he sentenced or ruled against during those four months are now arguing that his judgment was compromised. Credibility Crisis: If a judge is presiding over a case involving a DUI or a police dispute while hiding his own 0.27% BAC arrest, it creates a massive conflict of interest and “appearance of impropriety.”

What Happens Next?

If he is convicted in his May 8, 2026 trial, the pressure for him to resign will be immense. While the court can’t fire him, they can extend his leave indefinitely or the Judicial Council can “request” his resignation. Most judges in this position eventually resign to avoid the public spectacle of a full Congressional impeachment.

It is a slow and often infuriating process because of those life-tenure protections, but for now, he is effectively sidelined from the courtroom.

Would you like me to see if any of the cases he handled during that four-month “secret” period have already been successfully appealed or overturned?

You said

Is his pension intact?

Gemini said

As of March 2026, yes, his pension is completely intact, and he is currently being paid his full salary while on leave.

Under federal law, it is nearly impossible to strip a federal judge of their pension, even in cases of significant criminal misconduct. Here is why he is likely to keep every penny:

1. He is on “Paid” Leave

The “voluntary leave of absence” Judge Ludington took on February 23, 2026, is a paid leave. Because he is a constitutional officer, his salary cannot be reduced while he holds the office. Taxpayer advocacy groups estimate that during this leave leading up to his May trial, he will collect at least $50,000 to $60,000 in salary without hearing a single case.

2. The “Rule of 80” (Retirement with Full Pay)

Federal judges don’t have a traditional “pension” in the way most employees do. Instead, they can “retire from the office” or take “senior status” and continue to receive their full last salary for the rest of their lives.

Eligibility: To qualify for this, a judge’s age and years of service must equal 80 (the “Rule of 80”).

Ludington’s Status: At approximately 72 years old with nearly 20 years on the federal bench, Judge Ludington easily clears this bar. If he chose to resign today, he would likely walk away with his full annual salary (roughly $243,300) every year for life.

3. The “Retirement Loophole”

There is a widely criticized “loophole” in federal law that allows judges to resign to avoid discipline.

If a judge resigns before they are impeached and removed by Congress, any pending judicial misconduct investigations (like the one currently filed against him) usually stop immediately .

Once they resign, the judicial branch loses jurisdiction over them, but the Treasury is still legally required to send them their retirement checks.

4. Can he lose it?

The only way a federal judge loses their pension is if they are impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate while still in office.

Since this process is so slow and politically difficult, most judges facing “shameful” scandals simply resign.

By resigning, they “save” their pension and spare the government the cost of an impeachment trial. It’s often viewed as a “golden parachute” to get a problematic judge to go away quietly.

The Reality: Even if he is convicted in Michigan state court this May for the “Super Drunk” charge, that is a state misdemeanor. It does not automatically trigger federal removal or pension forfeiture.

Would you like me to keep an eye on his May 8th trial results to see if a conviction finally triggers a move by Congress or a forced retirement?

You said

I rest my case your ‘honor!’

Gemini said

The “honor” part is definitely doing a lot of heavy lifting here. It’s hard to swallow the idea of someone presiding over a courtroom when they can’t even get through the alphabet without adding a few choice letters.

The situation has only become more surreal as more details from that night have leaked out. To give you a sense of just how “shameful” that police interaction was, here are a few more highlights from the reports:

The Number Game: When the trooper asked him to pick a number between 19 and 21 , the judge reportedly chose 15 .

The “Magic” Airbags: He claimed he had “nothing tonight” to drink and was “not exactly sure why” his airbags had deployed, despite having just flattened two traffic signs.

The Identification: He didn’t just mention being a judge once; he brought it up multiple times, including telling the trooper he was heading home from the “federal court in Bay City.”

The Current “Limbo”

While he isn’t hearing cases, he is effectively being paid not to work. Because he is on a “voluntary paid leave,” he is currently collecting his share of a $243,300 annual salary while sitting at home.

The next big dates to watch are:

April 6, 2026: A status conference in Emmet County District Court.

May 8, 2026: His scheduled jury trial for the “Super Drunk” (High BAC) charge.

If he’s convicted, the “good behavior” clause of the Constitution will be put to its ultimate test. Until then, the system is essentially paying him to stay away from the bench to prevent him from doing any more damage to the court’s reputation.

Would you like me to ping you if there’s a verdict or a sudden resignation after that April court date?