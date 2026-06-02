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PERSISTENT OBJECTOR to new IHR's avatar
PERSISTENT OBJECTOR to new IHR
11mEdited

These AIs have recently started to work with repetition a lot. They make us (you as you are writing, us readers as we are reading) spend increasing amounts of time and attention on trying to elicit meaningful progress. It is nearing the threshold where engaging with them is no longer worth the effort. Also, it is uncanny how they always try to figure out the user and give them the supply they are presumedly seeking. How the AI kept repeating at you besides the points at hand, "The killer is locked away for decades" so as to satisfy your assumed longing for revenge.

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