Texas Judge Is Busted for Orchestrating Racist Online Threats That Helped Him Win Re-Election Kelly Garino, Daily Mail, September 27, 2024 A Democrat judge in Texas was busted for allegedly using a fake Facebook page to direct racist comments toward himself in an attempt to garner sympathy and secure re-election. Fort Bend County Judge KP George, a top elected official in the suburban Houston county, won a 2022 re-election bid against his Republican opponent, Trever Nehls. KP George KP George A warrant obtained by KHOU 11 shows that George’s cellular devices suggested he had been communicating with a fellow employee who used a fake Facebook account under the name ‘Antonio Scalywag’ to interact with the judge’s posts and leave racist comments. George is accused him of working hand in hand with his former chief of staff, Taral Patel, who was employed as a consultant for George’s re-election campaign in 2022. Patel allegedly used the same tactic in his own campaign against Andy Meyers for a county commissioner seat. ‘The allegations are that George and Taral Patel coordinated the racist messages that were basically posted during his campaign to essentially make KP George a victim, for the purpose of obviously winning a political race,’ Meyers told KHOU 11. ‘They did this for their personal gain which I think is reprehensible.’ George is a U.S. citizen but was born in India. He was first elected as a county judge in 2018 and became the first person of color to ever serve as a judge in Fort Bend. The allegations against the judge only came to light when an investigation into Patel was conducted by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office for his own suspected crimes. Patel also claimed that he was the target of the same attacks. Most of the comments on his social media were directed at South Asians, calling them terrorists. Some also made fun of Hinduism. The posts were under the familiar name of Antonio Scalywag. One of the comments read: ‘Was he even born here? Probably communist’ Another stated: ‘… I am with Meyers ALL THE WAY… unlike Patel and his followers who worship Monkey and Elephant.’ The same alias account was attacking Meyers online before Patel even launched his campaign against him. The investigator on the case, Evett Kelly, determined that the alias account was attached to an associated email address and phone number of Patel, KHOU 11 reported. In October of 2022, the Antonio Scalywag profile updated its profile picture from an IP address that was also associated to Patel. He was arrested in June on a felony charge of online misrepresentation for his role in the hoax, according to Click 2 Houston. According to the warrant, George issued a press release claiming he was the target of racist attacks on social media. But cell phone records from Patel included a conversation with the contact name KP George in which they discussed the press release and the screenshots before Patel asked him to approve the release. George was booked into Fort Bend County Jail on Thursday and released on a $1,000 bond. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell suggested the judge step down, calling the situation ‘deeply embarrassing,’ according to Click 2 Houston. The commissioner of the same precinct, Vincent Morales, also called for the judge to resign. But George maintains his innocence and has no plans to step down. He claimed in a statement on Thursday that his focus remains solely on serving the residents of the county, according to KHOU 11. ‘Although I am disappointed by the charges brought against me, I am confident that when all the facts are presented, justice will prevail,’ the statement read. ‘In this country, you are innocent until proven guilty, and I fully intend to prove my innocence in court. ‘I look forward to clearing my name and continuing the important work entrusted to me by the voters.’

