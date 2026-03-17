https://scheerpost.com/2026/03/15/these-20-corporations-are-major-culprits-in-the-affordability-crisis/

This report from Sarah Anderson and Reyanna James highlights a stark reality: many of the United States’ largest employers are paying wages that don’t even meet the most basic standards for survival.

The “Low-Wage 20” represents a group of companies where the business model relies heavily on poverty-level wages, effectively shifting the cost of supporting their employees onto the public safety net.

The Affordability Gap

The data reveals a significant disconnect between worker pay and the actual cost of living in 2024. Despite a period of high inflation, many workers saw their purchasing power actually shrink.

Real Wage Decline: At 10 of these 20 firms, median pay dropped 4.6% in real terms (adjusted for inflation) between 2019 and 2024.

Housing Crisis: Not one company in this group paid a median wage ($59,600) sufficient to afford the average U.S. rent for a two-bedroom apartment.

Transportation Barriers: For 7 of these firms, the typical annual pay was lower than the average cost of a used car ($25,533).

Corporate Welfare vs. Executive Wealth

While workers struggle, the report points to a massive concentration of wealth at the top, fueled by specific financial maneuvers.

CEO Pay Ratios: While the average worker in this group makes roughly $29,087 , the CEOs averaged $18.6 million . Notable outliers include Starbucks’ Brian Niccol ($95.8 million) and Amazon’s Andrew Jassy, whose stock holdings are valued near $467 million.

Stock Buybacks: These companies spent $32.5 billion on stock buybacks in 2024. The report argues this money—used to inflate share prices and executive bonuses—could have instead moved over a million workers into a housing-affordable income bracket.

Public Assistance: Because wages are so low, many workers qualify for federal aid. 15 of these 20 firms have median pay below the Medicaid eligibility limit for a family of three, and 13 are below the SNAP (food stamps) threshold.

Proposed Policy Solutions

To address this “poverty wage business model,” the authors suggest several legislative and local interventions:

PolicyGoalFederal Minimum Wage HikeCreate a floor that forces wages up across the hourly workforce.Tax Excessive CEO Pay ActImpose tax penalties on companies with massive pay gaps (e.g., ratios over 50:1).Union RightsExpand the right to organize and ban tax deductions for “union-busting” expenses.Local “CEO Taxes”Cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles are pursuing local ballot measures for 2026 to tax companies with extreme pay disparities.

The core argument is that these are not just “unfortunate” economic outcomes, but the result of specific corporate choices and a lack of regulatory guardrails.

Would you like me to look up the specific list of companies included in the “Low-Wage 20” or more details on the 2026 ballot measures?