The Winey Wine Polisher is Almost Ready!
Testing is still ongoing, but it shouldn’t be long now. The wine shown below cost €1.56 (Euros), or $1.68 and was worth every penny! In short, it was truly dreadful!
Astringent, vinegary with a turpentine aftertaste that lingers for a very long time.
After placing it atop the ‘Polisher’ for just 5 minutes, the wine was truly elegant, not just drinkable, but elegant.
Instead of paint stripper, the polished wine gave the overall impression of being well-crafted, balanced, and refined in its characteristics.
After ‘polishing,’ the wine displayed a harmonious balance of acidity, tannins, alcohol, and sweetness. No single component overwhelmed the others.
The wine also had a marked smooth texture with soft, well-integrated tannins, making it easy to drink and enjoyable. It also tasted slightly sweeter.
Perhaps most striking of all was the complexity, with a surprising range of nuanced flavors and aromas, comprising a balance of fruit, floral, spice, and earthy notes. These elements are well-integrated and pleasantly reveal themselves in turn on the palate.
The wine also had a surprisingly long and pleasant aftertaste, with the flavors lingering on the palate without overstaying their welcome.
Overall, the wine showed a surprising level of sophistication and elegance.
The polishing removed all off-flavors and faults.
References:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/266143714_Stinky_Armpit_Wine
Watch from minute 11:54
I told you before that I’d be willing to test all of this for free. Let me be your guinea pig. Feed my habit.
Seriously, this is fascinating and I need this device.
Have you done a GC/MS analysis pre and post “polishing” by any chance? How about pH/voltage testing and specific gravity? Would love to see that kind of data.