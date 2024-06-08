The Winey Wine Polisher is Almost Ready!

Testing is still ongoing, but it shouldn’t be long now. The wine shown below cost €1.56 (Euros), or $1.68 and was worth every penny! In short, it was truly dreadful!

Astringent, vinegary with a turpentine aftertaste that lingers for a very long time.

After placing it atop the ‘Polisher’ for just 5 minutes, the wine was truly elegant, not just drinkable, but elegant.

Instead of paint stripper, the polished wine gave the overall impression of being well-crafted, balanced, and refined in its characteristics.

After ‘polishing,’ the wine displayed a harmonious balance of acidity, tannins, alcohol, and sweetness. No single component overwhelmed the others.

The wine also had a marked smooth texture with soft, well-integrated tannins, making it easy to drink and enjoyable. It also tasted slightly sweeter.

Perhaps most striking of all was the complexity, with a surprising range of nuanced flavors and aromas, comprising a balance of fruit, floral, spice, and earthy notes. These elements are well-integrated and pleasantly reveal themselves in turn on the palate.

The wine also had a surprisingly long and pleasant aftertaste, with the flavors lingering on the palate without overstaying their welcome.

Overall, the wine showed a surprising level of sophistication and elegance.

The polishing removed all off-flavors and faults.

References:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/266143714_Stinky_Armpit_Wine

Watch from minute 11:54