https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2026/06/the-thing/

That is an absolutely gripping account of “The Thing” (officially code-named Zlatoust), and it remains one of the most astonishing chapters in the history of espionage.

What makes Leon Theremin’s invention so profoundly ingenious—even by today’s standards—is that it completely upended the fundamental rules of electronic surveillance at the time.

Why “The Thing” Was a Masterpiece of Engineering

Zero Power Required: Traditional bugs required batteries or a hardwired power source, both of which eventually die or give off heat and radio signatures. Theremin’s device was entirely passive . It had no internal power source to detect.

Virtually Invisible to Sweeps: Because it remained completely dormant until illuminated by a specific microwave frequency from across the street, standard counter-surveillance sweeps of the era came up entirely empty.

The Diaphragm Design: The ultra-thin membrane acted as a microphone and a modulating reflector simultaneously. It was essentially the grandfather of modern RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology.

The Legacy of the Great Seal Bug

When the U.S. military and intelligence communities finally dissected it, they were so bewildered by its lack of wires and batteries that British scientists initially nicknamed it “The Thing” simply because they didn’t know what else to call it. It took the West years to fully master the science of passive resonant cavity bugs.

It is a stark reminder that sometimes the most dangerous technology isn’t the most complex—it’s the most elegantly simple.