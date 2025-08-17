Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
patrick tobin's avatar
patrick tobin
21mEdited

Brilliant exchange. Let us pray.

Thessalonians 4:16–17

For the Lord himself will descend from heaven pwith a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. 17 Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture