The National Institutes of Health is a rogue agency. Since the pandemic’s beginning, the NIH has put up roadblocks to Freedom of Information Act requests, forcing people to sue the agency until they disclose documents, which they then heavily redact. Meanwhile House investigators have accused the agency of withholding documents and are threatening NIH with a subpoena. Revelations continued unfolding yesterday when reporter Jimmy Tobias released a tranche of NIH emails he got from a public records request. Buried on page 189, I found the NIH’s liaison with Congress explaining to her NIH superiors how they would avoid answering questions sent to them in a letter from the chairs of several House committees. “We are going to draft a response to the letter that doesn’t actually answer the questions in the letter but rather presents a narrative of what happened at a high level…” wrote NIH associate director for legislative policy, Adrienne Hallett, in a July 2020 email. “The Committee may come back for other documents but I’m hoping to run out the clock.” “Sounds like a good plan,” responded Francis Collins, then director of the NIH. “Thanks so much Adrienne!” replied Michael Lauer, the NIH’s deputy director of extramural research. “I’ll draft something today.” Copied in on the exchange is Lawrence Tabak, the current director of the NIH.

