If you can’t do this, you can’t read. All my students could do these exercises.

There once was a fat lazy dog

Who sat like a bump on a log

Yet he’d leap to his feet

In order to eat

Then gorge himself just like a hog

log, eat, sat, hog, gorge, lazy, feet, once, leap, dog,

Definitions:

1. log = dead tree

2. hog = big fat pig

3. gorge = eat too much

4. once = at one time

5. leap = jump fast or high

There _______ was a fat _______ ________

Who _______ like a bump on a _______

Yet he’d _______ to his _______

In order to _______

Then _______ himself just like a _______

Factual questions about the poem:

1. Who ate? (The dog ate).

2. How did he eat? (He gorged himself like a hog).

3. According to the poem, what was the dog like? (He was lazy).

4. Why is the dog fat? Explain.

5. Do you think the dog is lazy? Yes or no? Explain.