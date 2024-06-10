The 'Science' Can't Even Cure Dyslexia!
If you can’t do this, you can’t read. All my students could do these exercises.
There once was a fat lazy dog
Who sat like a bump on a log
Yet he’d leap to his feet
In order to eat
Then gorge himself just like a hog
log, eat, sat, hog, gorge, lazy, feet, once, leap, dog,
Definitions:
1. log = dead tree
2. hog = big fat pig
3. gorge = eat too much
4. once = at one time
5. leap = jump fast or high
There _______ was a fat _______ ________
Who _______ like a bump on a _______
Yet he’d _______ to his _______
In order to _______
Then _______ himself just like a _______
Factual questions about the poem:
1. Who ate? (The dog ate).
2. How did he eat? (He gorged himself like a hog).
3. According to the poem, what was the dog like? (He was lazy).
4. Why is the dog fat? Explain.
5. Do you think the dog is lazy? Yes or no? Explain.