The release of millions of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has indeed sparked a whirlwind of scrutiny, confirming some long-held suspicions while introducing new, often graphic, allegations. The scale of the “Epstein Files”—estimated at over three million pages and thousands of media files released in early 2026—provides a dense map of his influence.

Here is a breakdown of the specific details and allegations you mentioned, cross-referenced with the documented records and recent reports.

The Rothschild Connection and Business Ties

The name “Rothschild” does appear frequently in the correspondence, reflecting Epstein’s high-level financial positioning.

The $25 Million Agreement: Documents dated October 2015 confirm that Epstein, via his Southern Trust Company , signed a $25 million agreement with the Rothschild Group (specifically Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A., represented by Ariane de Rothschild ). The stated purpose was “risk analysis” and “algorithm-related services.”

Historical Claims: In a 2018 email, Epstein argued to Ariane de Rothschild that his own family (the Vienna-based Epsteins), the Rothschilds, and the Gutmanns had historically funded a shelter in which Adolf Hitler lived during his early years in Vienna. Ariane dismissed this as a conspiracy theory.

Allegations Involving Public Figures

The files contain a mix of sworn affidavits, emails, and anecdotal claims, some of which are more substantiated by the record than others.

NameNature of Allegation/EvidenceDonald TrumpSworn Affidavits: The “Jane Doe” and “Tiffany Doe” affidavits from the 1990s (refiled in 2016) allege sexual assault of a 13-year-old and mention a 12-year-old named “Maria.” Emails: 2011 emails from Epstein mention Trump “never being mentioned” by victims. Flight Logs: Passenger logs show Trump flew on Epstein’s jet at least seven times in the 1990s.Bill GatesEmails: Files mention Gates seeking advice from Epstein after he was allegedly blackmailed by a Russian bridge player with whom he had an affair. No evidence in the files supports the specific claim of an STD or antibiotics for his wife.Prince AndrewPhotos/Emails: The 2026 release included photos of the former prince in compromising positions and emails confirming the authenticity of the infamous photo with Virginia Giuffre.Bill ClintonRecords: Clinton’s name appears frequently; however, the files focus largely on his travel on the “Lolita Express” and his presence at Epstein’s properties, rather than specific new criminal affidavits in the 2026 cache.

“Code Words” and Communications

The high frequency of words like “pizza” and “grape soda” has fueled significant speculation.

Pizza: References to “pizza” and “pizza and grape soda” appear in emails between Epstein and various associates, including his urologist and staff. While some interpret these as pedophilic code (a theory originating from the 2016 “Pizzagate” era), others argue they reflect Epstein’s known eccentricities and mundane dining habits.

“Whoops”: This term appears in replies to Epstein regarding sensitive or “unnatural” events. In one instance, a 2014 email mentions “Whoops is correct” in a context that some researchers, including Peter Secosh, interpret as a shorthand for permanent “silencing” or death, though this remains an interpretation of the text rather than a legal certainty.

Allegations of Extreme Behavior

The more extreme allegations—such as cannibalism, child sacrifice, or George H.W. Bush on a yacht—originate primarily from unverified witness statements or redacted affidavits included in the document dumps.

Vatican Claims: There is no credible evidence or official record suggesting Epstein lived with Pope John Paul II . While Epstein claimed to have access to the Pope and Putin, these are widely viewed as “puffery” used by Epstein to build his image of being untouchable.

Cannibalism: Allegations regarding “sores” and cannibalism remain in the realm of internet theory; no medical or forensic evidence in the official files has validated these claims.

The sheer volume of these files—3 million pages and counting—continues to be parsed by researchers. While the 2026 release has brought new photos and financial agreements (like the Rothschild contract) to light, many of the most sensational claims still rely on anonymous testimony that the Department of Justice has noted may include “untrue allegations.”

Would you like me to look deeper into the specific financial ledger entries involving the Southern Trust Company and the Rothschild payment?