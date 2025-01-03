The road to Hell is not paved with good intentions; it’s paved with untested assumptions which can persist, in some cases, for millennia. Aristotle set science back a mere 2,000 years, give or take, due to an overreliance on deductive reasoning to the exclusion of empirical observation, a malady that still afflicts science to this day. The myths of vaccine immunity, manmade global warming, Allopathic medicine, Sodium Potassium pumps… the list goes on. Not only are all of these assumptions largely untested, some are untestable, given the current state of knowledge, a state limited, ironically, by untested assumptions masquerading as ‘settled science,’ or worse, ‘consensus!’ Sometimes consensus leads to annoyance; in the case of vaccine ‘science,’ it could spell the end of humanity itself, so yes, science is important.

I single-handedly disproved the myth of Dyslexia, and I did it by testing a longtime assumption about grapho-phonemic languages, an assumption that turned out to be catastrophically dumb, lazy and wrong. I can teach any non-deaf child to read, write and spell beautifully with comprehension in about 6 contact hours. You heard me. Illiteracy costs the US more than the wars on drugs, poverty, crime and terrorism combined, and I solved it, definitively. The war was won by me years ago in a general classroom. Is big education beating a path to my door? The question is rhetorical. A side benefit of my Dyslexia cure spilled over into IQ. While it is true that IQ predicts much success or lack of in life, inefficient language usage can hold even the brightest child back. When taught properly, even average IQ children can thrive. This was a tremendous shock to me as I too was operating on untested assumptions about IQ. So yes, even I am not immune, but at least I recognize the problem.

Sasha Latipova just wrote a piece on Kozyrev; Kozyrev is perhaps the greatest scientific iconoclast of the 20th Century, a truly unique genius. I have exploited Kozyrev’s findings to practical ends, findings largely theoretical, until now. Ironically, Kozyrev might hold multiple keys to undoing the mRNA catastrophe that has defined the idiocy of 21st Century ‘science.’