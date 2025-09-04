Yes, for those of you wondering (or hoping for the worst) I am still alive. I have been traveling incognito owing to a combination of paranoia and an inability/unwillingness to use the internet on my phone. I’m back in the saddle as they say, and will be posting more diatribes shortly.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Randomly curious, Timothy, do you know anything about the Scottish Rite Freemasonic connection to the political Zionist project concerning the whole "rebuild Solomon's Temple" psyop? Currently I'm researching this facet to the world order and am working on a hopefully near-future massive article to be published exposing the connections between Scottish Rite, B'nai B'rith, and Likudnik genocidal "zion"-ist atrocities ongoing today.
Chatty's trembling again.