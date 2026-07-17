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me's avatar
me
9h

Be "wise as serpents" at endtimes , amidst perils and possible counterstrokes

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JohnSmith
8h

Very nice. Perhaps a leap in understanding is needed to understand the rules of the game on this planet.

I recommend reading The Assassination of Christ by Willheim Reich.

A book with a dual symbolic value. It discusses the rules that led to the barbaric liquidation of humanity's Savior, and it's written by someone who was killed in prison for similar reasons.

Best wishes for challenging the system😅

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