Dear friends, to say that I am on the war path would be like saying Joe Biden only has a passing sexual interest in small children. I am incandescent, purple with rage! If Jimmie Hendrix ever did a song called ‘Purple Rage’ I would have been its inspiration. My desire for justice, not revenge, but justice, is so complete, that I have suspended all other activities. ‘Well Winey sure is full of himself today’ you might think, but know this, my plans to clean/save the Earth with clean combustion, paused, my plans to cure myriad diseases and reverse aging, paused, so yes, that’s how committed I am to avenging my abusers. No matter the cost, time or energy, if I should fail and take the rest of humanity with me, so be it. If anyone with means and legal muscle wants to help and possibly save themselves and their offspring in the process, drop me a direct message. No posers, only credentialed heavy hitters please. That’s all I can say at this point as I don’t want to tip my hand to those who already know I’m coming for them. I plan to deploy all my devious but legal tricks to destroy them, and lest you think I’m bluffing, just look up my whistleblowing to the Congress and my report to President Obunga, I mean Obama. It’s all public record. When I choose to start sharing my saga at a time and place of my choosing, this epoch journey will make the Iliad & The Odyssey look like an uneventful drive-through run at the local In-N-Out Burger.

All for now,

The Purple Avenger