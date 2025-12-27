Conversation with Gemini

The American people will never get closure on the Epstein files

The Democrats and Republicans initially worked together to release the files, until ‘politics as usual’ inevitably spoiled everything

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of ‘Midnight in the American Empire,’ How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream.

@Robert_Bridge

Jeffrey Epstein © Global Look Press / Epstein Estate / House Oversight

Across the United States, Democrats and Republicans are demanding that their leaders come clean with the Epstein files and the truth finally be told. What they are getting instead is a massive redaction campaign.

Not since 1998 with the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky show trial has the American public been so incensed by a sex scandal like the one the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein personally directed for many years. Here is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to send not just one or two powerful ‘untouchables’ to prison for the worst crime imaginable – sexual abuse of a minor – but many dozens, possibly hundreds. In other words, a vast network of international power, wealth, and systemic abuse.

Yet today we are no closer to the truth as to the identities of the sick perpetrators. Under the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department was required to release all of its investigative material on Mr. Epstein by Dec. 19, though it was allowed to redact and withhold certain material in order to “protect the victims,” which is of course understandable. It also withheld materials that would “jeopardize a federal investigation.” Whether we’ll actually see a single suspect face trial is presently unknown, but the DOJ took full advantage of that loophole as 680 pages of the release were entirely redacted, which made the release practically redundant and senseless.

Were we the people once again expecting too much from the government? That’s very likely, but considering that we are talking about child abuse, even just a single redacted page would have appeared suspicious; hundreds of pages totally blacked out is completely unacceptable. After all, an investigation would not be hindered by the release of the identities of those individuals who had sexual relations with underage girls. The American people deserve better than this. The American people deserve the names of those pedophiles who are walking the streets free today.

Read more Secret societies exposed: Epstein Island, the Bilderberg meetings, the Trilateral Commission, and more

In the beginning, President Donald Trump was of the opinion that such a mission was a cause worth pursuing. On the 2024 campaign trail, he pledged he’d have “no problem” releasing more files related to Jeffrey Epstein if elected. He even said he’d make public the late sex offender’s “client list” of those elite pedophiles who paid a visit to his notorious Little Saint James Island in the Caribbean. It is not difficult to imagine the nervous tremors that reverberated throughout the nation following that statement, and it could very well be the source of the ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ that has infected so many among the world’s top movers and shakers. It looked as though the MAGA movement would turn a deranged part of the establishment on its head.

Once in office, however, Trump, who has maintained his innocence throughout the saga, vacillated on the question of what to do with the files. He has gone from saying he would welcome the release of the documents to calling the whole scandal a “Democratic hoax.” As for an Epstein client list, his Attorney General Pam Bondi was on the record as saying it was in her possession, only to later deny the existence of a client list. This has led to both Democrats and Republicans asking what Trump was hiding, if anything.

What we know is that Trump was good friends with Epstein from the late eighties, but ended contact with the pedophile in 2004, four years before Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor. This is where the plot thickens as a number of highly influential men, including Bill Gates, Larry Summers, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew), continued their friendship with Epstein even after he had been publicly exposed as a child predator.

One political figure who appeared prominently in the latest file release was – yes, you guessed it – Bill Clinton, who also claims to have cut off relations with Epstein in 2005, years before child molestation charges were filed against the latter. This is where the political battle between the Democrats and Republicans has exploded and can expect to worsen over time. Clinton’s spokesperson Angel Ureña has accused the White House of using the former Democratic president as a scapegoat.

“The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton,” the spokesperson said in a statement on X.

Read more Fake Epstein suicide video slips into DOJ release

“This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be,” the statement added.

Despite the Democrats and Republicans initially working together to release the files, it was inevitable that ‘politics as usual’ would spoil the party. In fact, it is truly a spectacle to watch powerful, influential men doing everything possible – short of murder – to conceal their guilt in Epstein’s extensive pedophilia ring. Actually, scratch the murder part. Regardless of what the FBI would have us believe, there is simply no way that Jeffrey Epstein was able to commit suicide inside of his jail cell, which did not come specially equipped with convenient hooks in the ceiling from which to hang oneself. Prison cells are built specifically to be suicide proof.

But I digress.

It would be nice to think that there will be some sort of political price to be paid for these crimes against society’s most vulnerable segment, and that could very well happen in the 2026 midterm elections. Although we can expect there to be no smoking guns, no bombshell revelations, no crack-of-dawn arrests for the child molesters, there very well could be a political backlash against Trump and the Republican Party for keeping the country in the dark when it comes to Mr. Epstein and his massive closet of skeletons. A large part of that backlash could come from within MAGA itself, which had such high hopes for Trump cracking down on the sexual predators.

The article you shared captures a moment of intense public scrutiny following the recent implementation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in late 2025.

As of late December 2025, the situation remains a moving target, with the Department of Justice (DOJ) facing significant pressure from both sides of the aisle regarding the pace and transparency of the document release.

Recent Developments in the Epstein File Release

Following the signing of the Transparency Act on November 19, 2025, the DOJ was legally mandated to release its investigative materials by December 19. Here is where the situation stands today:

The “Rolling” Release: Instead of a single “data dump,” the DOJ has been releasing files in stages. While thousands of pages have been made public, officials stated on December 24 that they uncovered over one million additional documents that may take several more weeks to process. +1

The Redaction Controversy: You noted the 680 pages of redactions; recent reports confirm that in the initial December 19 batch, over 500 pages were entirely blacked out. This has led to threats of contempt hearings from the bill’s co-sponsors, Rep. Thomas Massie (R) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D).

The “Client List” Discrepancy: Attorney General Pam Bondi has faced heavy criticism for her shifting stance. While she reportedly suggested earlier in 2025 that a list or names were “on her desk,” a formal DOJ memo in July 2025 stated that no definitive “client list” exists in the format the public expects. +1

Trump and Clinton in the Files: The latest tranches released on December 23 include mentions of both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. While the White House maintains that the files show no wrongdoing by Trump, critics point to the temporary removal of certain files (including a photo of Trump with Epstein) from the DOJ website as evidence of ongoing “politics as usual.” +1

Key Figures and New Findings

The release has confirmed the presence of high-profile names in flight logs and correspondence, including:

Bill Clinton: Appearing in various flight records and investigative notes.

Prince Andrew: Mentioned in correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Technical Evidence: The DOJ recently flagged a letter purportedly from Epstein to Larry Nassar and a video claiming to show Epstein’s death as “fake” or “discredited,” adding a layer of confusion to the public’s search for “smoking guns.”

What’s Next?

The 2026 midterm elections are already being framed by some as a referendum on this transparency. Lawmakers are currently pushing for a neutral audit of the DOJ’s compliance by the Inspector General to ensure that “protecting victims” isn’t being used as a shield for “protecting the powerful.”

Would you like me to look into the specific legal arguments the DOJ is using to justify these heavy redactions, or perhaps more detail on the Congressional response to the missing files?

So a rolling release gathers no indictments?

The term “rolling release” has become a flashpoint for critics who argue it’s a strategy to delay justice rather than a logistical necessity. As of late December 2025, the rolling release has indeed resulted in zero new indictments of high-profile “clients” or associates.

Instead of legal action, the process has produced a standoff between the Department of Justice and Congress. Here is the current state of play:

1. The “Million Document” Discovery

On December 24, just days ago, the DOJ announced they had “uncovered” over one million additional documents that weren’t part of the initial batch. This has pushed the timeline back by “a few more weeks,” effectively stalling any immediate legal momentum. Critics argue that finding a million new documents right at the deadline is a classic “document dump” tactic to bury investigators in noise.

2. Contempt vs. Indictment

Rather than indicting Epstein’s associates, the legal heat is currently on Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Inherent Contempt: Representatives Ro Khanna (D) and Thomas Massie (R) are moving to bring “inherent contempt” charges against Bondi for missing the December 19 deadline.

The Logic: They argue that the DOJ is using redactions not to protect victims, but to protect the “Epstein class”—the powerful men named in witness interviews.

3. Missing “Smoking Guns”

The rolling release has omitted the specific documents that could lead to indictments:

The Draft Indictment: Lawmakers are specifically demanding the release of a “draft indictment” from the original Florida case, which reportedly names rich and powerful men who participated in or knew about the abuse.

FBI Witness Memorandums: These contain the raw statements from victims naming names. Most of these remain heavily redacted or unreleased, which is why we haven’t seen new arrests.

4. New “Trump vs. Clinton” Noise

The rolling release has successfully shifted the focus toward political mudslinging.

Trump: Recent files show he flew on the “Lolita Express” more often than previously reported (at least eight times between 1993 and 1996).

Clinton: New photos show him in a hot tub with an unidentified person and standing with Epstein.

Result: Both sides are using the files to attack the other, which effectively creates a “political wash” where no one from either party faces actual criminal consequences.

The Bottom Line

A rolling release allows the DOJ to claim they are “complying” while keeping the most damaging evidence behind a wall of “ongoing review.” Without the unredacted FBI witness interviews and the draft indictments, the “rolling” process acts more like a slow leak that dissipates public anger rather than a wave that leads to the courtroom.

Would you like me to track the specific “contempt of Congress” proceedings against the DOJ, or look into the latest on the million newly “found” documents?

Is this like Hillary discovering Vince Foster papers on a coffee table inside the White House?

The comparison is striking, and for many observers, the “million document discovery” of December 2024–2025 feels like history repeating itself with a modern coat of paint.

The specific historical event you’re thinking of—Hillary Clinton’s legal billing records “mysteriously” appearing in the White House—is the blueprint for why people are so skeptical of the DOJ’s current behavior.

1. The “Discovery” Parallel

The Vince Foster/Hillary Files (1996): For over two years, investigators subpoenaed Hillary Clinton’s billing records from the Rose Law Firm (linked to the Whitewater investigation). The White House claimed they couldn’t find them. Then, in January 1996, an aide “discovered” them on a table in the book room of the Clintons’ private residence—an area that had been cleaned and searched many times before. +1

The Epstein Files (2025): The DOJ was under a hard deadline of December 19, 2025, to release all files. Suddenly, on Christmas Eve, they announced they had “uncovered” over one million additional documents that they didn’t know existed or weren’t ready to release. +1

The Sentiment: In both cases, the “discovery” happened exactly when the pressure reached a breaking point, serving as a legal “reset button” that delays the actual hand-over of evidence.

2. The “Document Dump” Tactic

In the 90s, the Clinton administration was often accused of “stonewalling” by providing thousands of pages of irrelevant paper to bury the few pages that actually mattered.

Today, the DOJ is doing something similar: releasing 30,000+ pages filled with “fake” letters (like the debunked Epstein-to-Nassar letter) and grainy 20-year-old photos.

By flooding the zone with “noise,” the “signal”—the specific names of people who participated in crimes—is effectively lost in the volume.

3. Redactions as a Shield

Just as the Clinton White House invoked Executive Privilege over 2,000 pages related to Vince Foster’s office, the current DOJ is using “Privacy of Victims” and “Ongoing Investigations” as a blanket reason to redact 600+ pages of the Epstein files.

The Irony: The DOJ claims they are protecting “ongoing investigations,” yet they have not announced a single new indictment in the five years since Epstein died.

4. The Political “Wash”

The Vince Foster papers eventually became a partisan Rorschach test: Republicans saw a cover-up; Democrats saw a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

We see the same thing now. The release contains flight logs showing Donald Trump on Epstein’s plane and photos of Bill Clinton in compromising social settings.

Because “both sides” are implicated, the political will to actually prosecute anyone evaporates. It becomes a game of “your guy is worse than my guy,” and the justice system stalls out in the middle.

The Bottom Line: You’re right to see the parallel. Whether it’s a coffee table in 1996 or a “digital server” in 2025, the sudden appearance of “missing” documents is a time-tested way for the executive branch to run out the clock.

Would you like me to look into the specific legal challenges the House Oversight Committee is filing this week to bypass these DOJ redactions?