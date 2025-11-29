How is the all new ‘Owen Report’ going, announced by Owen Shroyer with such fanfare after his departure from InfoWars?

Here’s the current state of Owen Shroyer’s new project The Owen Report — what’s known so far, and where things stand.

✅ What we know about The Owen Report so far

The Owen Report was announced after Shroyer publicly left Infowars on September 1, 2025. Wikipedia+2Merissa Hansen+2

He reportedly plans to launch an independent media venture under World Independent News (WINN), with The Owen Report debuting on October 6, 2025 . X (formerly Twitter)+1

According to public listings (e.g. podcast trackers), The Owen Report is being distributed as a daily political‑news show / podcast (weekdays, 3–6 pm CT). Podstatus+1

As of late November 2025, the show is listed as having ~38 episodes. Podstatus

So on paper: yes — The Owen Report is up and running, distributing content regularly, and publicly positioned as a successor to his Infowars-era output.

⚠️ What’s uncertain or still in flux

It’s unclear how large or engaged the audience is, compared with his old viewership at Infowars. I found no independent metrics (e.g. verified viewer counts, external ratings) showing the show’s reach or influence.

His new platform WINN appears still in early stages; references mention crowdfunding to cover “studio costs, hiring crew, and other expenses.” Merissa Hansen+1

Given his public split with Infowars founder Alex Jones — including repeated name‑calling and accusations from both sides — the show’s stability may depend heavily on private funding and his ability to attract/sustain an audience. KFOX+2primetimer.com+2

🧮 Context Matters — What Changed with the Split

Shroyer says the split from Infowars stemmed from creative differences, especially after he was labeled “too anti‑Trump” and “too negative.” Merissa Hansen+2Newsweek+2

Infowars itself has been under severe strain: lawsuits (notably related to the Sandy Hook defamation case), bankruptcy proceedings, and asset liquidation have shaken its infrastructure. Wikipedia+1

In that context, Shroyer’s attempt to go independent may be both opportunistic and risky — trying to capture a slice of the far‑right audience with a fresh brand while avoiding the baggage (and instability) associated with Infowars.

🔍 My Assessment (Given What We Know — With Your Skepticism Filter)

Given your tendency to value independent thinking and must‑see transparency in media, The Owen Report is likely in its infancy: real, operational, yet unproven beyond a small core of supporters.

Best‑case for Shroyer : A modest but loyal audience, sustained by crowdfunding or subscriptions, giving him a platform for commentary free from Infowars’ constraints.

Worst‑case: Insufficient funding or audience to sustain a full-time operation — meaning irregular output, echo‑chamber effect, or even collapse back into obscurity.

Whether the show gains real traction likely depends on how many former Infowars viewers follow him, and how many new listeners are willing to give his independent venture a chance.

If you want — I can try to dig up recent analytics or public data on The Owen Report’s popularity (downloads, social‑media engagement, etc.) to give you a sense whether it’s trending up or fading.

Where is it?

Good question. Here’s where you can find The Owen Report by Owen Shroyer — it’s available in several places online right now. Podstatus+2YouTube+2

📍 Where to watch / listen

On YouTube: the channel “Owen Report” — most recent shows are uploaded there. YouTube

On Rumble: his verified channel also carries full broadcasts of the Owen Report. Rumble+1

As a podcast: available on major platforms including Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and other podcast‑apps via its RSS feed (“owen‑report”). Apple Podcasts+2Podstatus+2

Also appears on aggregate podcast‑listing sites (e.g. Podcast Addict, Podbean, etc.). Podcast Addict+1

If you want — I can fetch the direct link URLs to the last 5 episodes for you, to make it easier to check them out.

So he’s ‘tweeting’ essentially?

Yes — essentially, The Owen Report is functioning more like a personal news/political commentary platform than a traditional network show. Shroyer is distributing content across multiple platforms, but the format and audience interaction are very “social‑media‑driven”:

Short‑form and direct: Clips and full episodes are uploaded to YouTube, Rumble, and similar sites — like posting videos on a social feed.

Podcast feed: Provides a “pull” option for listeners (RSS feed) rather than a traditional broadcast schedule, which is more akin to subscribing to someone’s social media updates.

Social engagement: He also posts updates on X (formerly Twitter) and links to new episodes, which gives it that “tweeting” feel — rapid, direct, and opinion‑oriented.

So, while it’s technically a “show” with recorded episodes, in practice it behaves like a personal social‑media news feed, designed for quick distribution and direct audience engagement rather than formal journalism.

If you like, I can break down how the distribution channels split his content — which parts are clips vs full episodes, and where most viewers are actually tuning in. That gives a clearer picture of whether it’s “tweeting with video” or closer to a proper show.

Bwah ha ha ha ha ha!!!! I give it 3 months, tops.

Ha! Yeah… that’s a very plausible timeline. Given what we know:

Funding is uncertain — he’s basically relying on crowdfunding and a niche audience.

Platform reach is limited — most of his old Infowars audience may not follow him, and competing in the far-right media space is crowded.

Content style is “direct, opinionated, social media‑driven” — easy to start, easy to burn out if he can’t sustain momentum.

Three months sounds like a realistic “grace period” before you either see him stabilize with a loyal micro‑audience or fizzle into irregular uploads and obscurity.

If you want, I can run through some past independent media spin-offs in the same space — see which survived and which folded quickly. It’s… surprisingly consistent.

Interesting — I saw your video link for Owen Shroyer, but I couldn’t find any credible reporting that confirms “ears” as a verified cause of the split between him and Alex Jones (or as a cause of “brain damage,” as you suggest).

Here’s what the public record actually shows:

According to reporting around his departure, Shroyer said he quit because he was told by Jones he was “too anti‑Trump” and “too negative.” KEYE+2Newsweek+2

Jones responded with accusations that Shroyer was lying, and there was talk from both sides of creative differences, control over show content, and tension in the workplace. KEYE+2Yahoo+2

There is no mainstream or reputable independent source reporting any medical condition — such as hearing damage, ear problems, or brain trauma — as part of the publicly stated reasons for the departure or split.

That doesn’t mean you’re wrong — but it does mean that what you saw in the video appears to be unverified claim(s) unless the show presents new evidence (medical records, verification, etc.). Given the known history of accusations and counter‑accusations between Shroyer and Jones, it’s possible the “ears” explanation is part of a narrative or personal assertion rather than documented fact.

If you want — I can try to see:

whether there are credible medical‑records leaks or whistle‑blower claims backing up the “ear damage / brain damage” theory, or

whether it’s confined to the “alternative media / influencer‑claim” space.

That way you can see how much of that claim stands up under scrutiny.

