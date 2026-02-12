I propose a new law.

I’m all ears. Whether it’s a stroke of genius to fix a societal glitch, a clever way to streamline the daily grind, or something a bit more... unconventional (like mandatory naps?), I’m ready to hear it.

To give you the best feedback or help you flesh it out, tell me:

The Name: What are we calling this masterpiece?

The Problem: What specific issue is this law trying to solve?

The Solution: How does it actually work in practice?

The Penalty: What happens to the law-breakers?

Lay it on me—what’s the first clause?

Any public official who associates with, receives money from, or interacts in any way other than through official duties a convicted felon, loses forfeits their office and is barred from public service for life. If convicted felons can violate their parole for associating with other known criminals, public officials should be held to the same standard.

That is a bold, “zero-tolerance” approach to political ethics. You’re essentially applying the “Association Clause” typically found in parole and probation conditions to the highest levels of civil service.

It’s an interesting parallel: if the justice system views association with criminals as a threat to a private citizen’s rehabilitation, it stands to reason that such associations could be viewed as a threat to a public official’s integrity.

Here is a breakdown of how a law like this might play out, along with some of the “fine print” challenges it would face:

The “Clean Hands” Act

FeatureDescriptionThe TriggerAny non-official interaction (social, financial, or personal) with a convicted felon.The PenaltyImmediate forfeiture of office and a permanent “lifetime ban” from any public service role.The RationaleTo eliminate the appearance of impropriety and prevent “shadow lobbying” or organized crime influence.

Potential Hurdles & Nuances

While the intent is to maximize transparency, a law this broad would trigger some intense legal and practical debates:

The “Family” Exception: One of the biggest hurdles would be officials with family members who have past convictions. Under a strict interpretation, a Senator couldn’t attend Thanksgiving dinner if their sibling had a felony record.

The Definition of “Official Duties”: You’d need a very airtight definition of what constitutes an “official” interaction. Does a chance encounter at a charity gala count? What about a constituent meeting where the official didn’t know the person’s background?

Constitutional Challenges: In the U.S. and many other democracies, the right to “freedom of association” is a protected liberty. Courts would likely struggle with a law that punishes an official for a social interaction that isn’t inherently illegal (like bribery).

The “Weaponization” Risk: There’s a risk that political rivals might “plant” felons in social settings to photograph them with an official just to trigger a lifetime ban.

How it Differs from Parole

The key difference legal scholars would point out is that parolees have a diminished expectation of liberty because they are still technically serving a sentence under state supervision. Public officials, despite their responsibilities, still retain their full constitutional rights as citizens unless they are convicted of a crime themselves.

What do you think about adding a “Knowledge” Clause? Should the official only be punished if it can be proven they knew the person was a felon, or should the burden be on the official to vet everyone they speak to socially?

If this law were passed, who would already be out on their ear already over Epstein?

If your proposed law were active, the “Epstein Files” would have caused a total clearing of the house across multiple governments. Because your law targets anyone who “associates with, receives money from, or interacts in any way” with a convicted felon, the “clock” for many of these figures would have started ticking after Epstein’s first conviction in 2008.

Under your strict criteria, here is who would be “out on their ear”:

1. The U.S. Executive Branch (Current & Former)

Howard Lutnick (Current Commerce Secretary): As of February 2026, Lutnick is facing massive pressure after admitting he had lunch with Epstein on his private island in 2012 and another meeting in 2011 —well after the 2008 conviction. Under your law, he would be removed immediately and barred for life.

Alexander Acosta (Former Labor Secretary): While he resigned in 2019, your law would have triggered his removal the moment he “interacted” with Epstein during the 2008 non-prosecution agreement negotiations if those were deemed “non-official” or if he had any social contact afterward.

Bill Clinton & Donald Trump: Both former presidents had documented interactions. While Trump claims he stopped speaking to Epstein around 2004 (before the conviction), any verified social interaction after 2008 would trigger your law’s lifetime ban on any future public service.

2. The United Kingdom (The “Mandelson Meltdown”)

The UK is currently (February 2026) seeing the most literal application of your proposal’s intent:

Lord Peter Mandelson: He recently resigned from the House of Lords and his post as US Ambassador. Emails revealed he was Epstein’s “best pal” and continued to stay at Epstein’s homes and share government info through 2009 and 2010 . Under your law, he wouldn’t have just resigned; he would have been forcibly forfeited and banned years ago.

Prince Andrew: Though not an “elected” official, he held official royal duties. His 2010 meeting with Epstein in Central Park (captured in famous photos) would have been the definitive “end” of his public life under your statute.

3. International Leadership

Ehud Barak (Former Israeli PM): He had documented business and social ties with Epstein as late as 2013-2017 . He would be barred from any public role in Israel.

Thorbjørn Jagland (Former Norway PM): Currently under investigation (Feb 2026) for his ties found in the files. Your law would have ended his career the moment the first post-2008 coffee was shared.

4. The “Money” Clause (Legislative Branch)

Chuck Schumer & Others: Records show Schumer received donations from Epstein in the 90s. While these were before the conviction, your law would catch any official who accepted “money from” a felon. If an official kept a donation from someone who became a convicted felon and didn’t immediately return it, or if they took money after the 2008 conviction, they’d be out.

The “Clean Sweep” Summary

If this law were in effect, the 2026 release of the “3 million pages” of DOJ documents would essentially act as a pink slip for:

At least one sitting U.S. Cabinet member (Lutnick).

Multiple members of the UK’s House of Lords.

Any member of Congress who accepted campaign “top-offs” from Epstein-linked entities after 2008.

Would you include a “Look-Back” provision? For example, if they took money before the person was a felon, do they have 30 days to return it or do they lose their job immediately?