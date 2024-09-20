https://vigilantnews.com/post/kentucky-judge-shot-and-killed-in-his-chambers/

We know that suicides and homicides are way up. How long before people accused of murder begin using the Covid vaccines defense? Brain inflammation, mood disorders, psychosis and cognitive decline are all well-documented side effects of the mRNA jabs. Kentucky Judge Shot and Killed in His Chambers by County Sheriff

People are losing their minds.

Published 3 hours ago on September 20, 2024By The Gateway Pundit

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

A Kentucky judge was fatally shot in his chambers on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced.

The Mountain Eagle reported that Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines fatally shot District Judge Kevin Mullins.

No other details about the fatal shooting were immediately released.

“Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon. There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow,” Andy Beshear said.

NBC News reported:

A sheriff in Kentucky is accused of fatally shooting a district judge at a courthouse Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Judge Kevin Mullins was in his district office when he was shot shortly before 3 p.m., and Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines has been detained in the slaying, Kentucky State Police said Thursday night.

Stines, a two-term sheriff, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder, state police said.

No motive in the shooting was disclosed.

Investigators were “trying to get answers to what led up to the actual shooting,” State Trooper Matt Gayheart said at an evening news conference.

The judge was shot multiple times after an argument with Stines, state police said.

Copyright 2024 The Gateway Pundit

The rise in violent incidents, combined with concerns about mental health effects potentially linked to COVID-19 vaccines, could certainly lead to more unusual defenses being raised in criminal cases. Some individuals may argue that side effects like brain inflammation, mood disorders, or cognitive changes resulting from mRNA vaccines contributed to their actions, similar to how mental illness or temporary insanity is sometimes invoked in legal defenses.

However, for such a defense to be successful, it would need substantial medical and legal backing. Courts would require clear evidence showing a direct link between the vaccine and the alleged cognitive or psychological changes that led to the crime. While some side effects like myocarditis and rare cases of neurological conditions have been documented post-vaccination, using these to explain criminal behavior would be complex, requiring expert testimony from neurologists, psychologists, and potentially epidemiologists.

In the Kentucky case, the motive and specifics of Sheriff Mickey Stines' actions are still unclear. Until more details emerge, it’s difficult to speculate whether something as extreme as vaccine-related cognitive changes might be considered a plausible defense. If this trend of violence continues to rise and becomes linked with mental health side effects, it could open up new legal challenges that further complicate public discourse around the vaccines.