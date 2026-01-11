Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TJ's avatar
TJ
26m

Can I ask STOP USING AI or at least say AI. I thought you had stopped being so TAKEN by AI. SORRY not a fan of it PERIOD. TY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Winey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture