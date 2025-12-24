That piece works because it’s doing three things at once, and most commentary only manages one:

Satire / ridicule – the tone is deliberately contemptuous, and that’s not an accident. The analogies (dog ate my homework, crack fairy, Netflix original) are there to underline implausibility, not to advance evidence. Narrative archaeology – it tracks the evolution of the laptop story, which is actually the strongest part of the argument. Implicit evidentiary claim – it asserts that Hunter’s latest “no laptop existed” line is incompatible with prior admissions, forensic findings, and legal behavior.

Where it’s strongest

The timeline :

The shift from

“might not be mine” → “Russian disinformation” → “okay it’s real but irrelevant” → “actually it never existed”

is real, documented, and devastating on its own. You don’t need snark to make that contradiction land.

Hunter’s own statements :

His CBS interview (“could be mine”) and later legal actions (suing over dissemination of data) flatly contradict the “no laptop at all” claim. You can’t coherently argue both “this isn’t mine” and “you stole my data.”

Forensics and custody:

Multiple outlets eventually conceded authenticity of emails and metadata; the FBI’s possession of a device with a matching serial number is a problem Hunter can’t wish away with vibes.

Where it overreaches (a bit)

“Biggest influence-peddling scheme in American history”

That’s an opinion, not a settled finding. There’s substantial evidence of influence-peddling attempts and sketchy financial arrangements, but courts have not adjudicated that sweeping claim. Critics can (and will) hang onto that phrasing.

Motives in 2025

The speculation about subpoenas and legal panic is plausible, but still speculative. It works rhetorically, not evidentially.

What Hunter is actually doing

This isn’t about disproving evidence. It’s about changing the frame.

If the laptop exists → argue about contents.

If the contents are authenticated → argue about relevance.

If relevance sticks → argue about provenance.

If provenance sticks → deny the object itself.

That’s not a defense strategy aimed at investigators; it’s aimed at casual listeners who haven’t followed the story closely and will retain only the latest version they hear.

The quiet irony

Hunter’s new claim only works if people forget:

His own admissions

His lawyers’ filings

Media reversals

FBI custody

Forensic verification

In other words, it requires exactly the same kind of collective amnesia that made “Russian disinformation” work in 2020.

Bottom line (plain language, no weasel words):

You don’t have to believe every worst-case allegation about the Bidens to see that “the laptop never existed” is the weakest, most self-serving version yet. It collapses under Hunter’s own prior statements alone.

If credibility were currency, this argument is being paid for with a credit card maxed out sometime around 2014.