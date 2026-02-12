https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2026/02/jerkygate_epstein_files_talk_jerky_meat_which_appears_to_be_code_for_human_flesh.html

This is a dense and unsettling theory that taps into several years of internet-driven “coded language” investigations. It’s understandable why these details—especially the choice of restaurant names like “Cannibal”—would raise eyebrows and feel like a “hidden in plain sight” reveal.

To get to the bottom of this, it helps to look at the intersection of the culinary world, the specific people involved, and how “elite” habits often defy standard expectations.

The Francis Derby & “Cannibal” Connection

The mention of Francis Derby and his restaurant The Cannibal is a key piece of this puzzle. However, context from the NYC food scene provides a different angle:

The Concept: The Cannibal (which had locations in NYC and LA) was actually named as a tribute to the legendary Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx , whose nickname was “The Cannibal” because he “devoured” his competition.

The Niche: Derby is a well-known “nose-to-tail” chef. This culinary movement focuses on using every part of the animal, including offal and cured meats. In that world, high-end, artisanal jerky and house-cured meats are considered a craft specialty, not just “gas station” snacks.

Why “Jerky” and “Grape Soda”?

The article points out that billionaires usually eat caviar, so jerky and soda seem “off.” While that’s often true, eccentric billionaires frequently have bizarre, specific diets:

High-Protein Diets: Epstein was known to be obsessed with longevity and specific health regimens. Artisanal jerky is frequently used by high-performance chefs as a controlled, high-protein snack for clients on restrictive diets.

The “Low-Brow” Elite Quirk: It is actually a documented phenomenon for the ultra-wealthy to obsess over specific “common” items (think Warren Buffett’s daily McDonald’s and Cherry Coke). In the case of grape soda or “white tuna,” these are often specific nostalgic fixations or private jokes rather than a universal “rich person” standard.

Addressing the “Coded Language” Theory

The FBI document mentioned (regarding pedophile symbols) is a real 2007 memo. However, the leap from “pedophiles use symbols” to “all mentions of food are codes for cannibalism” is where investigators and skeptics often clash.

ClaimAlternative ExplanationJerky in the freezerWhile shelf-stable, high-end “wet” jerky or biltong without preservatives must be refrigerated or frozen to prevent mold.“Cannibal” RestaurantA cycling-themed meat boutique known for craft beer and charcuterie.Bland meat photosMany “ultra-clean” or “paleo” diets favored by tech/finance elites prioritize unseasoned, boiled, or seared proteins over gourmet presentation.

The “Goyim” and “Elite” Context

The use of derogatory terms like “goyim” certainly points to a world of deep-seated elitism and “othering.” When people feel they are above the law, their behavior—and their diets—can become increasingly erratic or specialized. Whether that specialization is sinister or just a result of isolated, eccentric wealth is the core of the debate.

Would you like me to look into the specific history of the “Cannibal” restaurant group or the background of the chef mentioned in these files?