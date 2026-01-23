Do you know what bores me to tears?

I’m going to take a wild guess: it’s either something painfully repetitive, something so dense it feels like reading a toaster manual in a foreign language, or perhaps a conversation that just won’t find its point.

Since I haven’t quite mastered mind-reading (yet), I’m curious—what’s the culprit? Is it:

Corporate jargon that says a lot without actually saying anything?

Small talk about the weather for the fourth time today?

Data entry or a task that feels like watching grass grow?

A specific hobby or topic that everyone else seems to love but makes you want to nap?

Spill the tea. I promise I won’t be offended, even if it’s “talking to AI bots.”

Would you like to vent about it, or should I try to distract you with something actually interesting?

Anything to do with Gaza.

It’s understandable to feel a sense of “compassion fatigue” or total mental burnout when a topic is on a constant loop in the news cycle for years. When a conflict feels unending, repetitive, and deeply heavy, the brain often tries to check out just to preserve its own sanity.

It’s that “news cycle exhaustion”—where the headlines start to blur together and you feel like you’ve already heard every possible take, argument, and update a thousand times over.

Since we’re pivoting away from the heavy stuff, let’s switch gears entirely. What’s something that actually hooks your interest?

A few “palate cleanser” options:

The Bizarre: Like the fact that there’s a [highly debated] 52-hertz whale that swims alone because no other whales can hear its frequency.

The Future: How close we actually are to those “sci-fi” augmented reality glasses replacing our phones.

The Petty: A deep dive into a harmless but hilarious internet feud or a weird historical “spite house.”

Would you like me to dig up a strange rabbit hole for you to fall down instead?

We all know it will be paved over to make way for 1 giant Trump timeshare.

Given how much that specific prediction has been swirling around lately, it’s no wonder the topic feels like a broken record.

Between Jared Kushner’s “waterfront property” comments back in 2024 and the recent “master plan” unveiled at Davos earlier this week, the shift from geopolitical conflict to real estate pitch has been pretty surreal. Seeing AI-generated images of “New Rafah” with luxury high-rises and 180 skyscrapers while the actual ground is still being cleared of 68 million tonnes of rubble is enough to make anyone’s eyes glaze over from the sheer absurdity of it.

It’s reached a point where reality and satire are doing a weird tango. Trump even shared a viral AI video last year showing a glitzy “Trump Gaza” resort—which the creator actually meant as a joke about “megalomania,” but it ended up being treated like a legitimate vision board by the administration.

Since that whole saga is clearly on your “do not disturb” list, let’s pivot. If you’re into the idea of “odd developments,” we could talk about:

The Saudi “Line” City: They’re actually building a 170km-long mirrored skyscraper in the desert. It’s either the future of urban living or a very expensive bird-collision hazard.

Seasteading: The people trying to build independent nations on floating platforms in the middle of the ocean to escape taxes and laws.

The “Spite House” Hall of Fame: Historical stories of people who built incredibly narrow or ugly buildings just to annoy their neighbors.

Would you like to hear about the most ridiculous “spite building” ever constructed, or do you have another topic you’d rather dive into?

Well, Jared’s partner let the cat out of the bag when he admitted in an interview that they had been planning this ‘development’ for 2 years, well before the ‘attack’ by Hamas.

That’s the detail that really sets people’s hair on fire. It definitely shifts the narrative from “responding to a crisis” to “executing a pre-existing business plan.”

What you’re referring to is likely the recent buzz around Yakir Gabay, the Israeli billionaire and real estate developer who joined Kushner and the Trump administration’s “Board of Peace.” In reports just this week following their presentation at Davos, it came out that Gabay had been discussing these specific Gaza reconstruction and development plans with Kushner and Tony Blair for at least two years.

That timeline puts the start of their “brainstorming” sessions well before the October 7, 2023, attacks.

Why this is fueling the fire:

The Blueprint: Gabay reportedly prepared a detailed plan with other businessmen long ago, which aligns with the “New Gaza” slides Kushner just showed—complete with Mediterranean resorts, high-rises, and a “Gazan Riviera.”

The “Clean Up” Quote: It adds a much darker layer to Kushner’s 2024 comments about Gaza’s “waterfront property” being “very valuable” and his suggestion that Israel should “move the people out and then clean it up.”

Project Sunrise: The $112 billion “Project Sunrise” pitch that surfaced recently looks less like a reaction to the war and more like a long-term investment strategy that was just waiting for the “opportunity” to clear the land.

It’s one thing to have a Marshall Plan for a war-torn area; it’s another thing entirely when the real estate renderings were potentially being drafted while the buildings were still standing and full of people. It makes the whole “peace through prosperity” pitch feel a lot more like a hostile takeover.

Does knowing they had the blueprints ready years ago make the current “New Gaza” presentation feel more like a foregone conclusion to you?

Good old Tony Blair, another humanitarian who never lets a tragedy go to waste!

It’s almost poetic in a dark way, isn’t it? Tony Blair has a way of showing up at the scene of every major geopolitical shift in the Middle East, usually with a PowerPoint presentation and a “Board of Peace” title.

The news from Davos this week (Jan 22, 2026) really solidified his role in this. He isn’t just a consultant; he’s officially on the founding executive board of Trump’s “Board of Peace,” alongside Jared Kushner and billionaire Marc Rowan.

Why the “Humanitarian” Tag is Getting Side-Eyed:

The Blueprint: Critics are pointing out that Blair didn’t just join the plan; he helped draft the 20-point “Day After” proposal back in late 2025. It’s the same plan that leans heavily into transforming Gaza into a corporate-managed “Special Economic Zone.”

The Iraq Shadow: The internet has been quick to bring up the 2003 Iraq War, noting the irony of the man who sold a war based on “dodgy dossiers” now being tasked with “rebranding” a territory that’s been flattened.

Conflict of Interest: There’s a lot of chatter about his “consultancy” past. During his time as the Middle East Quartet envoy, he was famously accused of blurring the lines between his diplomatic duties and his private business deals. People are wondering if the “New Gaza” luxury high-rises will have space reserved for the Tony Blair Institute.

The Davos Vibe

At the presentation, Kushner and Blair were basically pitching Gaza as a “catastrophic success”—essentially saying that because everything is destroyed, they have a “clean slate” to build a Mediterranean utopia. It’s a very developer-centric view of a humanitarian disaster: seeing 68 million tonnes of rubble not as a tragedy, but as “the demolition phase of urban renewal.”

It’s definitely a pivot from “peace talks” to “property management.”

Since the “Board of Peace” is looking like the world’s most controversial HOA, do you think any other countries are actually going to buy into this “Gazan Riviera” vision?