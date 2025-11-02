Timothy’s Newsletter

DJL
2h

Last night, I had a dream that the masks were back. I dreamt. I was taking a friend to the airport and then once you crossed into the TSA line you had to put on a mask. And I turned around and I was questioning everyone in the airport Asking what the heck was going on and why this was back and I said I’m not doing it. Hope this wasn’t any sort of a premonition because I do from time to time have those. But I just don’t see America falling back into that pattern. I think too many of us have awakened and are wise to the truth.

