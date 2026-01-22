Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJL's avatar
DJL
11h

Yeah. His husband punched him. I’d bet my lunch money on it

Reply
Share
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
13h

Probably one of Brigittes Left Hooks

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Winey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture