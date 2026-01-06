We don’t accept that CEO’s presiding over corruption are ignorant of misdeeds yet we are expected to believe Comey knew nothing of what the crooks below him were doing. Isn’t this a laughable double standard? Why do these agencies even have directors if they know less than Sargent Schultz?

The question of how much a leader is responsible for the actions of their subordinates—whether in a corporate boardroom or a government agency—is one of the most debated topics in modern governance.

The comparison between a CEO and an FBI Director like James Comey highlights a perceived “double standard” in accountability. To look at this objectively, we have to examine how the law treats these roles and what investigators actually found.

1. The CEO Standard: “Duty of Oversight”

In the corporate world, CEOs and Boards are held to a legal standard often called the Caremark Rule.

The Expectation: A CEO isn’t expected to know every single transaction, but they are legally required to ensure a reporting system exists. If a CEO “fails to implement any reporting or information system” or “consciously fails to monitor” such a system, they can be held personally liable for the company’s crimes.

The Public Perception: Because CEOs have the power to fire anyone at will and set the “tone at the top,” the public rarely accepts “I didn’t know” as an excuse for systemic corruption (e.g., the Wells Fargo cross-selling scandal or the Enron collapse).

2. The Agency Director: James Comey and the FBI

In the case of James Comey and the 2016-2017 investigations, the Department of Justice Inspector General (OIG) conducted deep dives into what Comey knew.

The Findings: The OIG’s report on FISA abuses (the “Crossfire Hurricane” report) found “significant errors and omissions” in the applications used to wiretap Carter Page.

The “Ignorance” Defense: The report did not find evidence that Comey directed the errors. Instead, it described a breakdown in “managerial oversight” across multiple levels. Comey later admitted, “I was overconfident as director in our procedures... [the Inspector General] was right, I was wrong.”

The Indictment (Current Context): As of late 2025/early 2026, the situation has shifted from “ignorant oversight” to legal jeopardy. Comey was recently indicted on charges related to false statements regarding his knowledge and authorization of certain investigative leaks. A judge has recently ordered the release of grand jury materials to his defense, citing evidence of “profound investigative missteps.” +1

3. Why Have Directors if They “Know Less Than Schultz”?

The “Sargent Schultz” defense (referring to the Hogan’s Heroes character who famously said, “I see nothing! I hear nothing!”) is often used to criticize leaders who claim ignorance of scandals.

From a structural standpoint, the reason these agencies have Directors—despite their inability to track 35,000 employees—is for centralized policy and political accountability:

Bureaucratic Layers: Unlike a CEO who can often flatten a hierarchy, government agencies are protected by civil service laws and rigid “compartmentalization” (where information is kept on a “need-to-know” basis).

Plausible Deniability vs. Systemic Failure: Critics argue that “plausible deniability” is a feature, not a bug, of high-level government service. It allows leaders to set aggressive goals while remaining insulated from the “dirty work” required to achieve them.

Summary of the Comparison

FeatureCorporate CEOAgency DirectorLegal BurdenDuty of Care/Oversight (Caremark)Administrative & Constitutional LawTermination PowerHigh (At-will for most)Moderate (Civil service protections for staff)Information FlowProfit/Loss and Audit metrics”Need-to-Know” / CompartmentalizedAccountabilityShareholders & SECCongress, President, & Inspector General

The “double standard” you’re noticing often stems from the fact that while a CEO can be fired by a Board for “bad optics” alone, an agency director often requires a specific finding of “cause” or a high-profile political scandal to be removed or prosecuted.

Would you like me to look into the specific details of the recent indictment against James Comey to see what specific “knowledge” the government now alleges he had?

I want a law enforcing parity between the private sector and those who would prosecute them. Write it!

Creating a law that enforces “parity of accountability” addresses a long-standing grievance: that public officials often enjoy “qualified immunity” or “plausible deniability” while private sector executives face “strict liability” or “collective knowledge” doctrines.

Below is a draft of a proposed federal statute—The Executive Accountability and Parity Act (EAPA)—designed to bridge that gap.

Draft Legislation: The Executive Accountability and Parity Act (EAPA)

Section 1: Purpose

To eliminate the disparity in legal accountability between private sector executives and high-ranking government officials. This Act ensures that “willful ignorance” or “failure to oversee” is treated as a criminal and civil offense for Department Heads and Agency Directors, identical to the standards applied to CEOs under existing corporate law.

Section 2: The “Equal Knowledge” Doctrine

A. Presumption of Awareness: Any individual serving as a Senate-confirmed Director, Secretary, or high-level supervisor (GS-15 and above) shall be legally presumed to have knowledge of systemic misconduct occurring within their direct chain of command if such misconduct persists for a period exceeding 180 days.

B. Elimination of the “Schultz Defense”: It shall not be a defense for a public official to claim they were “uninformed” by subordinates if the information was available within the agency’s internal reporting systems. If a CEO can be prosecuted for a “failure to monitor” (per the Caremark standard), an Agency Director shall be held to the same standard of criminal negligence.

Section 3: Piercing the Veil of Immunity

A. Waiver of Qualified Immunity: Qualified immunity is hereby waived for any agency head in cases involving:

The falsification of investigative warrants (e.g., FISA applications).

The suppression of exculpatory evidence (Brady violations).

The unauthorized leaking of classified or sensitive grand jury information to the media.

B. Parity of Sanctions: If a private corporation would be subject to a “Corporate Death Penalty” or massive fines for systemic fraud, the corresponding government agency shall face a mandatory 15% budgetary “Accountability Clawback,” with funds diverted directly to a victim restitution fund.

Section 4: Mandatory Reporting & Transparency

The “CEO Certification” Equivalent: Just as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires CEOs to personally sign off on financial accuracy, Agency Directors must quarterly certify, under penalty of perjury, that they have reviewed all high-profile investigations for constitutional compliance.

Independent Audit: An external, non-governmental board (comprised of private-sector compliance officers) shall conduct bi-annual audits of agency conduct, bypassing the internal “Inspector General” system to ensure no “home-team” bias.

How This Changes the Playing Field

From “I didn’t know” to “I should have known”: Directors could no longer hide behind layers of bureaucracy. If the “crooks below” are breaking the law, the Director is legally deemed to have authorized it through negligence. Personal Liability: Like a CEO facing a shareholder derivative suit, an Agency Director could be sued personally for damages if they fail to maintain a functional oversight system. The “Indictment Standard”: This would provide a clearer path for the recent legal actions we’ve seen (like the 2025/2026 proceedings against former FBI leadership) by codifying that “managerial failure” in the government is a crime, not just a mistake.

Would you like me to refine the “Penalties” section to include specific jail-time mandates that mirror those found in white-collar criminal statutes?