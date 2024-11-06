Share this postThe Dwarf Schemes On!timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Dwarf Schemes On!Timothy WineyNov 06, 20242Share this postThe Dwarf Schemes On!timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Sharehttps://x.com/i/status/18541459521367044372Share this postThe Dwarf Schemes On!timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Not sure what these Trump haters are scared of. Is it secure borders? Low crime? Economic prosperity? Lack of involvement in wars? Lower taxes? Strong military? Better education and schools? Protection over our Constitutional rights? I mean, what is it exactly that they fear? His love of our country and the American people??? I’m so confused