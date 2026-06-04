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The Dumbest Metaphors In History
Timothy Winey
Jun 04, 2026
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joe jacovino
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sad that he’s gone, sad for lee majors , very sad for osteogenesis being #3
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sad that he’s gone, sad for lee majors , very sad for osteogenesis being #3