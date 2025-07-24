Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
32m

OH I am on UTUBE.. not looking at that. but I took a quick peak at a woman claiming to be his niece and I think it is the same person.. don't get involved. I mean that. Satan has lots of ways of TRAPPING PEOPLE.. and "examining" ritual and Satanic abuse is one the darkest most evil rat holes to go down: STAY ON THE HIGH ROAD and let the EXPERTS deal with it,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
1h

why would you even listen to that? I would avoid having anything to do w/ her.. at all.. MKULTRA and books about that are on UTUBE. Anything w/ Satanism. AVOID. I am a Christian and I would refer her to her local minister or family member.. you could be opening yourself up to serious trouble. I am sorry to be so unsympathetic but anything w/ Satanism: I BIND SATAN AND ALL HIS POWERS AND MINIONS in Jesus' Name is your response.. and she needs to pray the same way. That is all I can tell you. I am just a Christian but I am not Christ. ONLY CHRIST CAN HEAL AND OVERCOME THIS TYPE OF EVIL.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture