IN A WORLD where the Earth’s core suddenly stops spinning — because physics needed a vacation — one team of heroic scientists and one extremely plot-convenient machine decide to fix it by…driving a giant drill-ship into the planet and detonating nuclear bombs.

FROM THE STUDIO that brought you unrealistic clocks and even less realistic engineering comes a film where geology is optional and suspension of disbelief has to be sedated.

TITLE CARD: THE CORE

NARRATOR: “It was boring before the plot needed to start.”

SARDONIC SUMMARY (voice-over):

“If you liked movies where scientists solve impossible problems using engineering solutions they could have just mailed, then boy do we have a 106-minute geology-themed fever dream for you. Starring a cast of people who read one book on seismology and then decided they were qualified.”

Scientific absurdities (in excruciating detail)

The core stops rotating. In reality, the Earth’s inner core and outer core dynamics are governed by complex magnetohydrodynamics and angular momentum. The movie treats the core like a broken washing machine: ‘turn it on’ = magnet returns. Real life: you don’t get catastrophic, coordinated electromagnetic failures overnight and then fix it with a GPS-calibrated road trip to the center of the Earth.

You can travel to the core in a manned drill-vessel. The mantle is solid rock a few thousand kilometers thick. Temperatures and pressures increase relentlessly — outer core temps ~4,000–6,000 °C and pressures in the millions of atmospheres. No known hull material, insulation, or magic coolant could keep humans alive inside a tunnel through the mantle and outer core. Also: there’s no tunnel. You’d need to bore through an enormous, convecting, viscous layer — not a straightforward borehole.

Drilling speed and friction are ignored. The movie’s craft chews through rock at cinematic rates. Real drilling faces exponential heat, wear, and melt-down; cutting through olivine-rich peridotite is not like cutting gelatin.

Sound as a tool against the core. The team’s plan involves modulated explosions/resonance. Seismic waves exist, sure, but the movie treats them like a TV remote for the planet’s spin. The idea that you can deliver coherent, directed impulses to an oblate, rotating, convecting fluid-metal core and restart large-scale angular momentum? Not plausible.

Nuclear bombs as global tuning forks. Nukes transfer energy — catastrophic local energy. Restarting the bulk rotation or the magnetohydrodynamic dynamo would require redistributing angular momentum on planetary scales, not localized impulsive heating. You can’t “nudge” the dynamo back into phase with a few well-placed fission devices.

Magnetic field collapse effects are melodramatic and immediate. The film shows instant mass electronics failure and bizarre atmospheric phenomena. A weakening geomagnetic field would have complex consequences over months–millennia, not five-minute set-dressing lightning storms.

Geological timelines and causation misuse. Mantle convection, plate tectonics, and the geodynamo are processes that operate on millions of years and with coupled feedbacks. The movie compresses all of that into one crisis that conveniently resolves at commercial break.

Bottom line: The Core treats complex, multi-scale geophysics like a malfunctioning toaster that can be fixed by a road trip, some explosives, and a montage.

Clichés and tone-deaf beats (called out)

Tokenization / “the Black guy ‘getting it’” — The film leans on a shorthand Hollywood beat: a Black supporting character is framed as the grounded voice who accepts danger with stoic clarity and, often, delivers key exposition or sacrifice moments to heighten drama. That trope reduces a character to a functional plot role rather than a full human being with an arc. It’s a lazy shortcut that signals writers wanted diversity optics without the emotional or narrative weight that true, individual characterization requires.

The “one weird genius” trope. There’s always one scientist who’s both a social outcast and the movie’s deus ex machina. Hollywood loves a solitary genius who instantly improvises miracles with the single fact they happen to know.

Government-is-evil-but-gets-saved narrative. Agencies either hinder the heroes for 20 minutes for tension, then fully hand over secret toys and radios when the plot requires them. Consistency optional.

Sacrificial militaristic hero beats. The film leans on noble sacrifice and macho heroics that signal “stakes” without actually complicating the plot. If anything, character deaths serve the plot’s emotional meter rather than arising organically.

Romantic subplot that goes nowhere. There’s usually a brief flirtation/rekindling to humanize the scientist, then it evaporates once the drill-face appears. Romance as padding.

Technobabble solves everything. When in doubt: add a line of pseudo-technical jargon, raise the camera, and cue the stirring music. That’s how you make an audience feel smart even when the solution is nonsense.

Best lines (imagined Honest-Trailers zingers)

“The Core: because when the planet starts crying, you send the guys with the biggest drill and the least geological training.”

“Watch as seismologists discover that the quickest way to the center of the Earth is via a plot hole.”

“Science fact: the Earth’s core contains iron and nickel. Movie fact: the Earth’s core contains whatever exposition the script needs.”

“There’s no time to explain where the mission control station got all those nuclear devices — turns out, the Pentagon has a really flexible budget when the plot calls for it.”

Final jab (Honest Trailers sign-off)

“If you enjoy science that behaves like a caffeinated soap opera, characters who exist to check off trope boxes, and solutions that would get you expelled from engineering school, The Core is your planet-sized cup of cinematic coffee. In a world where realism is optional, this movie punches the facts in the face — then apologizes with a montage.”

ON-SCREEN TEXT: Not recommended by actual geologists.

END CARD: Honest Trailers would like to remind you: the only thing deeper than this movie’s geological ignorance is its commitment to clichés.