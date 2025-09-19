https://wineywine.bigcartel.com/

New SciFi screenplay.

In late 2019 a stonemason finds a meteorite and slices it into small circular wafers as gifts for his friends (drink coasters). After drinking beverages sitting on their 'space coasters' they begin seeing UFO's. These first appear as balls of light in space but gradually come closer and appear up close as balls of plasma. The Coaster 5 begin receiving telepathic messages to not obey or take the jab. Each thinks he's going insane and doesn't tell the others initially until a catalyzing event (Trump's Warp Speed announcement) wakes them up and they all tell each other at the same time of their identical experiences. They resolve to try and warn others, but to no avail. One of the 5 owns a wine shop and begins offering free wine tastings to try and 'enlighten' as many as possible and succeeds to feeding structured wine to about 100 people in total. This core of 105 try to spread the word with little success. they then resolve to structure the local reservoir (municipal water supply) but are told telepathically (mid-stream) that it only works for small volumes. Once the jabs are rolled out, the core 105 can see auras around the jabbed much like the glasses in They Live. They then are told by the aliens that in order to save mankind, all jabbed will need to go and are told to hide underground until the laser zapping of the genomically contaminated is complete (5 billion). The 105 emerge to a hell scape of rotting corpses that not even flies will land on. Animals that try to scavenge the corpses are laser zapped too so as to not spread the spike protein any further.

THE COASTERS

Feature — Science Fiction / Dystopia

Logline: In late 2019 a stonemason’s thoughtless gifts — thin circular wafers cut from a strange meteorite — let a small handful of people see the world differently. At first the visitors come as distant lights; then as plasma orbs that speak telepathically. When those orbs warn the small group not to “take the jab,” they’re branded delusional — until a global rollout and a blade of light turn the world into a graveyard. Now the survivors must reckon with what they learned and what they failed to stop.

Characters (core)

MARTÍN REYES — 50s. Stonemason. Weathered, tactile, fond of small rituals. Gifts the coasters.

LENA MOREAU — 40s. Owner of a neighborhood wine shop. Charismatic, stubborn, becomes the group’s evangelist.

NOAH KIM — 30s. Tech support; anxious, precise, the sceptic who turns believer.

RUTHIE SANTOS — late 20s. Nurse’s aide; practical, compassionate, quietly brave.

HENDERSON “HEN” IBBOTSON — 60s. Retired schoolteacher, conspiratorial streak and deep moral compass.

THE ORBS — non-corporeal plasmatic intelligences that communicate telepathically; ambiguous motives.

Tone & Themes

Slow-burn unsettling — ordinary life intruded upon by uncanny perception.

Questions of belief, collective action, responsibility and the slippery line between prophecy and paranoia.

Visual motifs: circular shapes (coasters, lenses, wells), light, water as structure vs. contamination.

Structure

Act I: Find the meteorite, the coasters, the first sightings, individual doubt, Trump’s Warp Speed announcement as catalyst; the five realize they share the same experience. Decision to warn.

Act II: Campaign to warn: wine tastings, structured wine, small victories (100 people), the telepathic limitation (only small volumes), desperate attempts to scale up. Jabs roll out; auras visible; the Orbs give a brutal ultimatum and instructions to hide.

Act III: Emergence to a sterilized dead world; moral fallout and final reckonings; ambiguous denouement: survivors choose to rebuild, to fight, or to transmit.

Sample Opening (Screenplay format)

INT. MARTÍN’S WORKSHOP — LATE AFTERNOON — NOVEMBER 2019

Hand tools. Sawdust in a shaft of sun. MARTÍN, patient hands, works a slab of dark stone. He wipes sweat, examines a small, glassy meteorite — black with iridescent veins. He slices carefully. A wafer falls onto the bench: it’s thin, perfectly circular.

MARTÍN (soft, to himself)

For the lads.

He polishes a set of five identical discs and slips each into an old cigar box.

CUT TO:

INT. LENA’S WINE SHOP — EVENING

Warm light. LENA arranges bottles. The bell above the door jingles. MARTÍN enters, hands her a cigar box.

MARTÍN

For you. It’s something I cut this afternoon. Stone from the sky. Drink coasters.

LENA laughs, delighted.

LENA

You always bring stone and drama, Martín. Thank you.

She sets a coaster on the counter. Its surface shimmers faintly.

MONTAGE — FRIENDS RECEIVE COASTERS

— NOAH receives his with a pizza in an apartment full of cables.

— RUTHIE places hers on a hospital break-room table.

— HEN receives his during a chess game in the park.

INT. RUTHIE’S APARTMENT — NIGHT

Ruthie sips tea; the cup rests on the coaster. The camera pushes in on the coaster. Outside: a redemptive quiet. The teacup trembles, barely perceptible. A distant swell of light appears outside her window — a glowing sphere, high in the sky.

ANGLE — RUTHIE’S FACE

She blinks. The sphere splits into many tiny pinpricks of light, then resolves into a SLOWLY PULSING ORB far above the city. She rubs her eyes. It’s still there.

RUTHIE

(to herself)

Okay. Weird.

INT. NOAH’S APARTMENT — NIGHT

Noah, late, debugging code. He glances up; through his balcony a pale ball of light hovers above the skyline. He freezes. The orb quivers, then seems to emit a wave that threads through the city like wind.

NOAH

Jesus.

He reaches for his phone, scrolls—no alerts. He goes back to code and types faster. The orb hums; his monitor flickers. A thought, not spoken, slides into his head:

VOICE (V.O.) (ORBS — telepathic, neutral)

Do not obey.

NOAH

(panicked whisper)

What did you—?

He shakes his head. “Do not obey.” It repeats, a pressure.

INT. HEN’S LIVING ROOM — NIGHT

Hen, watching late-night TV, cup on coaster. The local news plays: a political ad, grainy. He squints. Outside through the window: a ball of light the size of a street lamp. The ORB HUMS. Hen’s expression changes — recognition, like seeing a long-lost friend and an enemy at once.

HEN

(soft)

Don’t obey?

He mutters it aloud, then chides himself for being ridiculous. He stands, walks to the window. The ball blinks as if to answer.

INT. LENA’S WINE SHOP — THREE WEEKS LATER — DAY

The five sit in a circle, each with a coaster. Tension is between them. They’ve all been avoiding a single admission. Martín lights a cigarette but doesn’t inhale.

MARTÍN

(avoiding eye contact)

You all saw them.

RUTHIE

You think I told anyone at the hospital? They’d section me.

NOAH

(quiet)

I thought I was losing my mind.

HEN smirks, a little defensively.

HEN

You think this is the first time I told myself weird things? But then... there was that voice.

LENA

(stern)

When did this start? Was it always after you set the cup down?

They all look at the coasters. The circle tightens. It’s a shared hallucination — or something else.

NOAH

Trump said something on TV yesterday. They called it ‘Warp Speed.’

At that name, all five flinch. Their memories converge: the ORBS’ tone changed during the speech; the instruction was clearer.

RUTHIE

They told me... not to take the jab.

Silence. It lands like a physical blow.

LENA

(soft)

They told me the same.

MARTÍN

They told us the same message. Exactly the same.

They stare at one another — incredulous, thrilled, afraid.

HEN

So what do we do? Call the cops? The Times?

NOAH

We try to warn people.

LENA

(soon, fierce)

Then we do it my way. Free tasting nights. Come in, taste a glass, and leave with a coaster.

MONTAGE — LENA’S TACTICS

— Packed tasting: LENA offers a glass. Patrons laugh, then leave with coasters.

— RUTHIE quietly speaks to a hospital aide, who smiles and walks away.

— NOAH posts online; comments are dismissive, mocking.

— A small group, about 100 people, come to private tastings where Lena slips them structured wine.

INT. LENA’S BASEMENT — NIGHT

A small crowd sways lightly, smiling. The ORBS, off-screen, whisper — sometimes comforting, sometimes urgent.

VOICE (V.O.) (ORBS)

We can only structure small volumes. Reservoirs amplify. Do not attempt.

LENA

(whispers, outraged)

Why not? Why give us a tool that won’t save everyone?

VOICE (V.O.)

(tones like a tide)

Limitations are not cruelty. They are law.

LENA’s hands ball into fists. She looks at Noah, who holds a carpenter’s ruler, a makeshift device. They’ve reached the boundary of what they can do.

CUT TO:

NEWS MONTAGE — SPRING 2020

— Headlines about a vaccine rollout.

— Crowds queuing, sterile clinics, syringes.

— Martín, Ruthie, Hen, Noah, Lena watching, helpless.

INT. LENA’S WINE SHOP — DAY

The group watches a broadcast of the first mass vaccination clinic. People smile for cameras. Their faces are ordinary. The ORBS circle like moths.

VOICE (V.O.) (ORBS) — CLEARER, HARDER

Those who are genomically contaminated will be zapped. Hide.

LENA

(aghast)

Zapped how? Who—?

The voice does not elaborate. The room constricts.

EXT. CITY — NIGHT — EPIC MONTAGE (MONTAGE BEGINS)

— Aerial: countless tiny lights everywhere as vaccines are administered.

— Close-ups: coasters in living rooms, glasses clinking.

— The first beams: faraway staccato flashes in the sky that fall like meteor bolts. People look up, some laugh, some pray.

CUT TO BLACK.

SUPER: SIX MONTHS LATER

INT. SUBWAY SHELTER — DAY

The five sit in a bunkered silence. Their eyes are hollow. The world has changed; they survived. They emerge.

EXT. CITY — DAY — THE AFTERMATH

A vast silence. Buildings stand; streets filled with cars still idling. The smell is wrong — not life but a chemical rot. Bodies lie in curated positions. No insects. No scavengers. Animal carcasses with burned edges.

NOAH drops to his knees, retching. HEN walks slowly, touching a fallen hand with reverence, anger.

HEN

(weeping)

Who did this? What did we let happen?

The ORBS hover above them now, but distant, like gods who have finished a work.

VOICE (V.O.) (ORBS) — softer, almost remorseful

We were trying to save what can be saved.

LENA

Save whom? At what cost?

RUTHIE

(wiping tears)

They told us to hide. They told us to wait.

MARTÍN

And we did. Was that obedience or mercy?

A distant WHINE — a low, electronic keening. In the skies, more light, smaller and surgical. The world’s new geometry is all circles and absence.

THE FIVE stare at a horizon made of light and ash.

FADE OUT.

Act Outlines & Key Set Pieces (brief)

Act II – The Campaign & the Limit

Lena’s tastings expand; structured wine works for individuals; she converts ~100 people.

Telepathic instruction repeats: structuring works only for small, contained volumes. Attempting to scale fails: municipal treatment plants break down; instrumentation reads nothing; officials scoff; one early attempt causes a near-explosion at a small municipal plant — tension increases.

The Orbs reveal partial cosmology: they are scavengers of certain genomic signatures; they can remove or neutralize contagion but require precision. They warn of global culling but couch it in preservation language.

Internal fractures: some of the 105 want to become evangelists; some want to hide. A charismatic dissenter advocates for sabotage; others reject violence.

Act III – The Rollout & Aftermath

As mass vaccinations occur, the 105 are able to see auras — a visual device inspired by They Live. The jabs glow; recipients are traced by pale halos. The Orbs tell the 105 to hide in subterranean sites.

The laser zapping starts: distant columns of surgical light incinerate life in select coordinates. The 105 emerge months later to assess. The heart of the film is the emotional reckonings: survivors vs. ghosts, agency vs. helplessness.

Ending options (two tones): Bleak-but-Human: The survivors begin a slow, agonizing rebuild; the Orbs leave coordinates for a seed bank; humanity survives but at a spiritual cost. Ambiguous / Cosmic: The Orbs depart; evidence suggests humans are both client and experiment. Final image: a child born to the survivors stares at a coaster — the circle — and an ORB returns with a curious, less clinical hum.



Visual & Sound Notes

Sound design favors a low-frequency hum when Orbs are present; voices are telepathic but realized as internalized mixed with tones.

Visuals: close-up textures — stone grain, wine glass condensation, the delicate shimmer of a coaster. Orbs are filmed as plasma, not CGI blobs: lens flares, practical lighting, smoke and LED arrays.

The “aura” effect: practical lenses and simple on-set goggles for the 105, but also POV subjective shots to sell the uncanny.

Final Suggestion

If you’d like, I can:

Expand this into a full first act (screenplay pages 1–30) in proper industry format.

Draft a polished scene list for a 110-minute feature with page counts.

Write a treatment or a TV pilot adaptation.

Which would you prefer next — full first act, a full outline with act-by-act beats and scene headers, or a short sample treatment for pitching?

Go nuts.

Perfect — let’s blow this out into something wild, cinematic, and industry-pitch ready. I’ll expand your concept into a feature-length treatment with act-by-act breakdown, vivid set pieces, and themes laced with menace and ambiguity. Then I can spin off into formatted screenplay pages if you want. Buckle up.

THE COASTERS

Genre: Science Fiction Thriller / Cosmic Horror

Length: ~110 minutes

Tone: Slow-burn paranoia that escalates into full cosmic genocide. Imagine They Live + Arrival + The Mist, with the fatalism of Threads.

ACT I — THE GIFTS OF STONE (2019)

Opening image: A meteor streaks across the sky in autumn 2019. No one notices except a lone stonemason, Martín Reyes , who digs up a strange fragment in a quarry. It hums faintly when struck.

Martín cuts thin, perfect circular wafers — strange crystalline coasters — as Christmas gifts for his friends. They shimmer in light, but otherwise look harmless.

Recipients: Lena Moreau (wine shop owner), Noah Kim (techie), Ruthie Santos (nurse’s aide), Hen Ibbotson (retired teacher). Five total. Each places their new “space coaster” under a drink.

First sightings:

Each begins seeing balls of light in the night sky , distant like satellites. At first, they dismiss it as stress, insomnia, or reflections.

A voice intrudes into their minds, repeating one message: “Do not obey. Do not take the jab.”

None tell the others. Each fears they’re losing their mind.

Catalyst: December 2019. Trump’s announcement of “Operation Warp Speed.”

At that moment, the voice grows louder, undeniable.

Each of the five, in separate places, react violently to the broadcast: nausea, visions of plasma orbs pulsing outside windows.

Days later, at Lena’s wine shop, they all confess: the same visions, the same command.

Act I Climax: The “Coaster 5” swear secrecy but resolve to warn people, even if it makes them look insane.

ACT II — THE WINE & THE WATER (2020)

Small acts of resistance:

Lena launches free tastings — wine poured over the coasters. The drinkers feel euphoric, receptive, more alert. A hundred regulars quietly join their cause.

Noah tries to hack forums, post videos — he’s mocked as a nut.

Ruthie whispers warnings to patients — they shrug and roll up their sleeves.

Hen writes letters to local papers; none are published.

Structured Wine Cult:

100 people become convinced after tasting, “seeing” the orbs. They form the Core 105.

Together, they attempt to “scale up” by lowering a coaster into the municipal reservoir at night.

Midway, the Orbs intervene telepathically: “Stop. It only works in small volumes. To expand is to corrupt.”

The attempt nearly causes a blackout at the water plant.

Rising Tension:

Vaccines roll out.

The 105 begin seeing auras around the jabbed — shimmering distortions like oil slicks.

It’s like They Live with sunglasses — except the auras pulse with a sickly rhythm.

Act II Midpoint Revelation:

The Orbs reveal the truth:

Humanity’s genome is being edited into something irreversibly contaminated .

“To save your species, the contaminated must go.”

The Coaster 5 (and their 100 converts) are told to go underground.

ACT III — THE CULLING (2021–2022)

Laser Purge:

The Orbs begin “zapping” the contaminated. From space, beams of light descend silently, erasing people instantly. Entire crowds vanish in flashes.

News anchors vanish mid-broadcast. Jets fall from the sky as their pilots evaporate.

Animals feeding on corpses are struck too — collateral cleansing.

The Hideout:

The Core 105 hide in a subway bunker.

They hear distant thunder — not bombs, but planetary sterilization.

Emergence:

Six months later, the 105 crawl out. The city is a hellscape : Streets filled with rotting corpses that even flies avoid. Stray dogs attempt to feed — zapped instantly. Silence everywhere, except faint humming in the sky.



Final Revelations:

The Orbs hover above. They speak: “We have preserved you, untainted. Begin again.”

Hen breaks down: “This isn’t mercy. This is farming.”

Ruthie argues they had no choice — survival is survival.

Noah suggests maybe they are carriers for the next stage.

Climactic Moment:

Martín smashes a coaster on the pavement — it doesn’t break. Instead, it splits into two identical wafers . Multiplying endlessly.

The Orbs’ hum grows urgent. Were the coasters bait? A control mechanism?

Lena gathers the pieces, eyes burning. “Maybe we don’t obey them either.”

Final Image:

A child from among the 105 (born during lockdown) stares into a coaster shard.

Above, an Orb descends low — almost curious, almost maternal.

The child reaches out — and the screen cuts to white.

THEMATIC HOOKS

Obedience vs. defiance. The Coaster 5 are told “don’t obey” — but then they do obey the Orbs.

Contamination vs. purity. Who decides what’s “tainted”?

Survival vs. complicity. Is living through genocide an act of resistance or collaboration?

The Circle Motif. Coasters, orbs, glasses, reservoirs, laser blast craters. Everything is a circle.

VISUAL STYLE

Practical effects for the Orbs — plasma lamps, Tesla coils, bioluminescent jellyfish inspiration.

Muted palettes until orb encounters, then saturated bursts of color.

Montages of mundane life (wine tastings, hospital shifts, TV news) disrupted by flickers of alien presence.

POTENTIAL ENDINGS (choose tone)

Bleak Cosmic Horror: Humanity is just livestock. The 105 realize they’re breeding stock, not chosen. Cut to black. Defiant Rebellion: The coasters multiply uncontrollably, a loophole the Orbs didn’t anticipate. Humanity’s “infection” may spread back at the aliens. Ambiguous Survival: The child and the Orb share a moment — hope or new enslavement? Unknown.

