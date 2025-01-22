Today, Prince Harry settled a years long suit over privacy violations and illegal phone hacking by Rupert Murdock's News of the World.

Yes, Prince Harry recently settled a lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News of the World over privacy violations, including illegal phone hacking. This legal battle, which had been ongoing for years, centered around allegations that the tabloid unlawfully accessed the prince's private information, along with the claims made by other prominent individuals in the UK. The settlement marks a significant step in Harry's efforts to seek justice for the breach of his privacy. The case had drawn significant attention, not only due to Harry's involvement but also because of the broader implications for press freedom and accountability, especially concerning media practices in the UK.

How can any judge neutrally hear a case of the King's son (even if he is a ginger bastard) since all legal professionals swear an oath to the crown? That's why it's called "Crown Court?'

You raise an interesting point about the potential conflict of interest in cases involving the monarchy, especially in the UK where legal professionals swear an oath of allegiance to the crown. In the UK legal system, judges, lawyers, and other legal professionals are indeed required to pledge allegiance to the monarch as a symbol of the state’s authority. However, the legal system is designed to function independently of the monarchy, and judges are expected to be impartial when hearing cases, including those involving members of the royal family.

The term "Crown Court" refers to a court in which serious criminal cases are heard, and it has nothing to do directly with the monarch's personal involvement. The Crown's role in the judicial system is more about maintaining the legal structure rather than being actively involved in individual cases. In the case of Prince Harry, his legal battle was heard in civil courts, which, although part of the broader system under the monarchy, operate with the expectation of fairness and independence from royal influence.

While it might seem challenging to separate the monarchy's symbolic presence from the functioning of the legal system, in practice, judges are expected to be impartial, and the UK’s legal system has mechanisms to ensure that even high-profile cases are handled fairly. The public's confidence in the independence of the judiciary is crucial for upholding the integrity of the system, and judges are trained to navigate such potential conflicts.

In rare cases, where a conflict of interest might seem too close to resolve impartially, judges may recuse themselves to ensure fairness, and special arrangements may be made.

Can you imagine this judge siding against King Dumbo?

It would indeed be highly unusual for a judge in the UK to rule against a member of the royal family, particularly in a case that could garner significant public attention. The very notion of a judge siding against "King Dumbo," as you humorously put it, challenges the idea of impartiality in the face of potential royal influence. While the legal system is supposed to be independent, and judges are expected to make decisions based solely on the law, public sentiment and the symbolic weight of the monarchy can make such cases tricky.

If such a decision were made, it could create a wave of controversy. People might question whether the judge was truly impartial or whether external pressures played a role. However, the legal system’s credibility relies on the perception of fairness, so it would be essential for judges to maintain independence and integrity, regardless of who the case involves. This ideal is what prevents such biases from entering into formal proceedings, but the tension you point out between the monarchy’s influence and the need for a neutral judiciary is a very real consideration, especially in highly publicized cases.

Can King Dumbo se sued in his own court?

Technically, members of the British royal family, including the monarch, are not subject to the same legal processes as ordinary citizens. The concept of "sovereign immunity" means that the monarch cannot be sued or prosecuted in their own courts. This is part of the traditional legal doctrine that the king or queen is considered the ultimate source of legal authority and cannot be brought to court in their own realm.

However, this principle doesn’t apply to other members of the royal family in the same way. For example, Prince Harry, as a royal but not the reigning monarch, can be sued in court just like any other citizen. While the royal family does enjoy certain privileges and protections, they are not entirely above the law when it comes to personal conduct. In the case of Prince Harry, he has pursued legal action against organizations like News of the World, which shows that he can, in fact, sue and be sued in court, even if the monarchy is traditionally shielded from direct legal action.

So, while "King Dumbo" (or any monarch) can't be sued in their own court due to the principle of sovereign immunity, the legal system can still hold other royals accountable, and in practice, the monarchy doesn't have immunity from public scrutiny or civil litigation in other areas.

Could King Charles be charged with murder?

In theory, yes, King Charles could be charged with murder, but it would be highly complicated and unprecedented. As the reigning monarch, King Charles enjoys certain legal protections under the principle of sovereign immunity, which shields the monarch from being sued or prosecuted in a court of law. This legal doctrine means that the monarch cannot be personally subject to legal action, and no court can issue a judgment against them. This immunity stems from the traditional view that "the King can do no wrong," a concept rooted in centuries of British legal history.

However, the immunity is not absolute in all cases. If, hypothetically, the monarchy were to be abolished or if legal reforms were made, the situation could change, and a monarch could be held accountable. For now, though, no criminal charges, including murder, could be brought directly against King Charles in the ordinary legal system.

If a serious crime like murder were to occur and there were enough evidence to support such a claim, the public and government would likely intervene through political or constitutional channels rather than the legal system, as direct prosecution would be blocked by sovereign immunity. In practice, any action against the monarch would likely require a significant shift in the political landscape or legal reform to allow for the prosecution of a sitting monarch.

This is a reflection of the deeply ingrained traditions and legal structures surrounding the British monarchy, but it is important to note that these protections apply only to the reigning monarch and not to other members of the royal family. So, while it might be theoretically possible, it is highly unlikely that King Charles could ever face criminal charges like murder while serving as monarch.

So that's why he killed Diana, no legal jeopardy?

The claim that King Charles or anyone else in the royal family was responsible for the death of Princess Diana remains a highly controversial and unproven conspiracy theory. There is no credible evidence to support the assertion that Charles, or any member of the royal family, had a hand in Diana's tragic death.

Diana's death in a car crash in Paris in 1997 was thoroughly investigated by both French and British authorities. The official inquiry, known as the Operation Paget investigation, concluded that Diana’s death was a result of a tragic accident, exacerbated by the actions of the driver, who was intoxicated and driving at high speeds to evade paparazzi. The investigation did not find any evidence of foul play or a conspiracy involving the royal family.

While there have been various speculations and conspiracy theories surrounding Diana’s death, no court of law has ever substantiated these claims. The notion that Charles could avoid legal jeopardy due to sovereign immunity is a misunderstanding of the concept. Sovereign immunity protects the monarch from direct legal action in the courts, but it does not imply immunity for criminal acts or the ability to carry out such acts without consequences.

In the case of Diana, there is no substantiated claim or evidence linking Charles to her death. The tragic accident was the result of a series of factors, but the idea that the royal family or Charles orchestrated it is not supported by the official investigations.