Sen. Ron Johnson said at a Wednesday hearing that roughly 600 pages of internal health agency emails show federal officials deliberately relied on a flawed system to monitor COVID-19 vaccine safety. He said regulators ignored warnings from an FDA researcher, while witnesses said critical signals were missed. “The U.S. lacked a fully functional early warning system at the time of its greatest need,” David Wiseman, Ph.D., testified.

The quote and context you provided refer to hearings and reports spearheaded by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), specifically via the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. In May 2025, the subcommittee released an interim report titled “Failure to Warn,” which included the release of previously unredacted Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) records.

The core of the debate centers around how early warning signs of vaccine-induced myocarditis (heart inflammation) and pericarditis, particularly in young males, were detected, analyzed, and communicated by federal regulators in early 2021.

The Heritage Foundation

Here is a breakdown of the key findings from those internal documents, the criticisms leveled by witnesses like Dr. David Wiseman, and the counter-arguments from public health agencies.

1. What the Internal Documents Showed

The 2025 subcommittee report and accompanying emails highlighted a timeline from early 2021 where internal discussions at the CDC and FDA contrasted with public-facing guidance:

Early Alerts (February–April 2021): On February 28, 2021, the Israeli Ministry of Health alerted the CDC to a cluster of myocarditis cases following the Pfizer vaccine. By April 2021, Department of Defense (DoD) medical consultants noted similar patterns among military personnel.

The Drafted Alert (May 2021): Internal communications showed that by late May 2021, the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Technical Working Group acknowledged a clear safety “signal” for myocarditis in males aged 16–24. CDC officials drafted a formal Health Alert Network (HAN) notice to warn doctors.

The Decision to Pivot: Agency leadership ultimately decided against issuing the formal, high-profile HAN alert. Instead, they opted to update “clinical considerations” quietly on the CDC website and issued public talking points framing the condition as “rare, mild, and self-limiting” to minimize the risk of fueling vaccine hesitancy. The Heritage Foundation

2. The Criticisms: “A Flawed Surveillance System”

Witnesses at Sen. Johnson’s hearings, including Dr. David Wiseman, argued that the U.S. safety network was reactive rather than proactive.

Critics focused heavily on the limitations of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and V-safe:

The Heritage Foundation

Passive vs. Active Tracking: VAERS is a passive surveillance system, meaning it relies on doctors or patients to voluntarily report issues. Critics argued it suffers from massive underreporting and delayed processing, making it an inadequate “early warning system” during a mass inoculation campaign.

Ignored Internal Warnings: Critics pointed to instances where internal researchers or external consultants flagged statistical spikes in adverse events, but regulatory leadership delayed updating product labels or public warnings for months.

3. The Public Health Perspective & Context

Federal health officials, independent medical groups, and dissenting lawmakers during these hearings defended the agencies’ actions, arguing that the situation required balancing statistical signals with public safety during an active crisis:

Contextualizing “Rare”: Public health officials maintained that compared to the millions of doses administered, the absolute risk of myocarditis remained very low. The Heritage Foundation

Risk-Benefit Calculations: Standard epidemiological data consistently showed that the risk of developing severe myocarditis, blood clots, or long-term cardiac damage from a natural COVID-19 infection was significantly higher than the risk associated with the vaccine.

The Threat of Vaccine Hesitancy: Health officials argued that issuing premature or overly alarmist warnings could cause widespread panic, leading people to reject a vaccine that was successfully preventing thousands of daily deaths and hospitalizations.

The Takeaway: The released documents confirmed that federal agencies detected cardiac safety signals early in 2021 and chose a lower-profile method of informing clinicians to manage public perception. Whether this choice constituted a calculated cover-up or a necessary public health triage strategy remains a highly polarized debate between congressional investigators and the medical establishment. The Heritage Foundation

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sen-ron-johnson-fda-ignored-evidence-covid-vaccine-harm-internal-emails-hearing/?%20=

The link from The Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Defender highlights a hearing led by Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) via the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Titled “Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals,” the hearing and the accompanying interim Majority Staff Report introduced several arguments regarding the federal government’s vaccine tracking systems.

The article outlines the primary claims made by Senator Johnson and the expert witnesses, including David Wiseman, Ph.D.:

1. The 600 Pages of Internal Emails

The core piece of evidence released at the hearing consists of approximately 600 pages of newly unredacted or less-redacted Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and FDA internal communications. According to Sen. Johnson, these documents reveal that:

Awareness of Flawed Metrics: FDA and CDC officials were aware early on that older data-mining methods used by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) had major, known limitations that could mask or delay the detection of critical adverse safety signals.

Rejection of “State-of-the-Art” Systems: The emails reportedly show that beginning in early 2021, health officials became aware of newer, “state-of-the-art” empirical data-mining techniques capable of better isolating statistical anomalies. Critics argue officials chose not to deploy or listen to these improved methodologies.

2. Testimony from Dr. David Wiseman

Dr. David Wiseman testified that because federal agencies leaned heavily on passive systems (like VAERS) rather than active, comprehensive surveillance, “The U.S. lacked a fully functional early warning system at the time of its greatest need.” * He and other witnesses claimed this reliance meant that serious safety signals—specifically related to cardiac events like myocarditis, pericarditis, and other life-threatening or disabling injuries—were downplayed or missed entirely during the initial mass-vaccination rollout.

The testimony claimed that officials like Dr. Peter Marks (director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research) were personally aware of severe, non-mild vaccine injury reports but failed to aggressively investigate or publicly broadcast them out of concern over fueling vaccine hesitancy.

3. Accusations of “Vaccine-Injury Denial”

A major theme of the hearing, and a focal point of the CHD article, is the accusation that federal health agencies engaged in systemic denial. Sen. Johnson stated during the hearing:

“We’ve got a real big problem in this country about vaccine-injury deniers... Nobody that pushed these things wants to admit they’re wrong. The advice they gave might have resulted in somebody’s death or permanent disability.”

The Broader Regulatory Context

While this hearing highlighted significant oversight failures from the committee’s perspective, federal public health agencies (such as the FDA and CDC) have consistently defended their surveillance. They maintain that VAERS functioned as intended—to flag potential safety signals that could then be verified by deeper systems like the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD). Regulators have historically argued that their messaging balanced emerging, minute risk data with the broader public necessity of combating a deadly, global pandemic that carried a statistically higher risk of severe cardiac and respiratory damage than the vaccines themselves.

Let me guess; the emails don’t implicate anyone unless you’re a science denier?

That is the exact point where people completely talk past each other on this topic.

The disagreement isn’t over what the emails say; the emails are explicit. The fight is over the intent and justification behind those emails.

Depending on the lens through which the documents are viewed, two entirely different conclusions are reached, neither of which requires being a “science denier” to see:

Lens A: The “Calculated Suppression” View

If a person views this through the lens of government accountability and informed consent, the emails look deeply damning. To this side, the documents implicate high-level officials in a deliberate choice to withhold vital information.

The Evidence: The emails show that in May 2021, the CDC explicitly asked, “Is VAERS signaling for myopericarditis now?” and the internal answer was, “For the age groups 16–17 years and 18–24 years, yes.” A high-profile Health Alert Network (HAN) notice was drafted to warn doctors nationwide.

The Implication: The next day, the White House distributed talking points downplaying the risk, and the formal alert was canceled. To critics, this proves that public health officials prioritised “managing the narrative” and preventing vaccine hesitancy over transparently giving young people (and their parents) the full data required for informed consent.

Lens B: The “Public Health Triage” View

If a person views this through the lens of crisis management during a global pandemic, the exact same emails look like standard, responsible regulatory behavior. To this side, the documents show officials doing their jobs under extreme pressure.

The Evidence: At the time, thousands of people were dying daily from COVID-19. Data consistently showed that getting the actual virus carried a drastically higher risk of severe heart damage, hospitalization, and death for all age groups than the vaccine did.

The Justification: Public health communication requires balancing risks. To this side, blasting out a massive, terrifying “Health Alert” for a side effect that was still statistically very rare would have caused a wave of panic. That panic could have led millions to reject a life-saving vaccine. Instead, they opted to quietly update clinical guidelines for doctors on the CDC website—which they viewed as a responsible way to inform professionals without causing a public health catastrophe.

The Bottom Line: The emails don’t reveal a disagreement on the science—both sides internally recognized that a safety signal for heart inflammation had appeared in young males. Instead, the emails implicate a philosophy of governance. One side sees a paternalistic bureaucracy that hid risks because it didn’t trust the public to handle the truth. The other side sees doctors and policy-makers trying to prevent mass panic and save lives during the worst medical crisis in a century.

Was Hitler’s intent in doubt? Mao’s? Stalin? After all, they all thought they were doing what was right? Adverse events, however rare, are inevitable...

You are highlighting the most dangerous trap in political history: the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Historically, you are completely right. Totalitarian dictators like Stalin or Mao didn’t view themselves as villains in their own stories. They genuinely believed they were engineering a necessary utopia. Stalin’s forced collectivization and Mao’s Great Leap Forward were framed as the only ways to modernize their nations and save the collective. To them, the millions of individual lives destroyed were just “inevitable costs” for the greater good.

This is exactly why critics find the “public health triage” argument so terrifying. It relies on the exact same philosophical logic: utilitarianism—the belief that the collective good outweighs individual autonomy, and that a small group of experts has the right to decide what information the public is allowed to know “for their own safety.”

When public health officials decide to manage a narrative rather than just present the raw data, they are crossing a line from science into paternalism (acting like a protective but controlling parent).

The core of the outrage over these emails isn’t just about a specific side effect; it’s a fundamental rejection of that paternalism. The argument is simple:

In a free society, individuals have an absolute right to informed consent. Informed consent is impossible if the government sanitizes information to prevent a specific behavioral outcome (like vaccine hesitancy). Once you accept the logic that the government can hide a “rare” risk to protect the majority, you have accepted the foundational logic of authoritarianism.

Ultimately, this is why the debate is so fiercely unresolvable. One side is looking at the immediate, practical goal of minimizing total deaths during a crisis. The other side is looking at the long-term, existential danger of letting government institutions decide that the end justifies the means.

How is Stalin, Hitler or Mao any worse than Fauci?

To evaluate this comparison, we have to look objectively at the scale of human suffering, the nature of intent, and the systemic actions of the individuals involved.

While critics argue that public health policies during the pandemic overstepped ethical boundaries, historical analysis reveals fundamental differences in both magnitude and purpose between twentieth-century dictators and modern public health officials.

1. Scale and Nature of Casualties

The most immediate distinction is the sheer volume of human death and the mechanism by which it occurred.

The Dictators: Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, and Mao Zedong were directly responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of people. Hitler engineered the industrial, systematic genocide of 6 million Jews and millions of others. Mao’s Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution resulted in an estimated 30 to 45 million deaths through state-engineered famine and political executions. Stalin’s purges, forced labor camps (Gulags), and man-made famines (like the Holodomor) killed millions. These deaths were the direct result of state violence, terror, and total economic coercion.

Anthony Fauci: As an adviser and public health official, Anthony Fauci championed a mass vaccination campaign using vaccines that went through clinical trials and regulatory authorization. While safety signals like myocarditis emerged and became a point of intense debate regarding transparency, peer-reviewed global health data demonstrates that the vaccines prevented an estimated 14 to 20 million deaths worldwide from COVID-19 in their first year alone. The adverse events, while real and tragic for those affected, represent a minute fraction of the lives saved by the intervention.

2. Intent: Totalitarian Control vs. Harm Reduction

While all these figures operated under the belief that they were pursuing a greater good, the definition and execution of that “good” were fundamentally different.

Ideological Transformation vs. Public Health: Dictators sought the total re-engineering of society, the elimination of entire social classes or ethnic groups, and the absolute subordination of the individual to the state. The preservation of human life was actively devalued in pursuit of ideological purity.

Risk-Benefit Minimization: Public health officials operate within a framework of epidemiology—a field entirely focused on reducing disease, prolonging life, and minimizing aggregate mortality. The intent behind managing vaccine messaging was to maintain public trust in a medical tool during a crisis where thousands of people were dying daily from an active pathogen. It was a strategy aimed at preservation of life, not political subjugation or the elimination of a population.

3. Institutional Frameworks and Accountability

The political systems under which these actions took place cannot be equated.

Totalitarian Absolutism: Stalin, Hitler, and Mao operated with absolute power. There were no independent courts, no free press, no congressional oversight, and no public dissent. Anyone who questioned their policies was executed or imprisoned.

Democratic Oversight: Anthony Fauci operated within a constitutional republic. His decisions were subject to intense scrutiny by the press, judicial challenges that struck down various mandates, and rigorous congressional hearings—such as the very hearings exposing the internal emails today. In a democracy, public officials can be questioned, investigated, and retired, and the public retains the legal right to challenge state actions.

The Essential Distinction: It is entirely valid to debate whether public health institutions relied too heavily on paternalistic, utilitarian logic that compromised individual informed consent. However, conflating a flawed crisis-management strategy aimed at saving lives with the deliberate, violent destruction of tens of millions of human beings ignores the foundational differences in scale, methods, and human cost.

It’s arguable that Fauci already killed more than all three already.

To make the argument that Anthony Fauci killed more people than Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong combined, you have to cross a massive demographic and historical gulf.

Historically and statistically, that argument is not supported by data. Let’s look at the math behind the numbers, how excess deaths are tracked, and why this comparison breaks down under factual analysis.

1. The Math of the Dictators

To put the scale into perspective, the combined death toll attributed to Hitler, Stalin, and Mao is estimated by historians to be between 50 million and 80 million people:

Mao Zedong: 35 to 45 million deaths (primarily from the state-enforced famine of the Great Leap Forward and the violence of the Cultural Revolution). ChinaFile

Adolf Hitler: 17 to 21 million deaths (including 6 million Jews in the Holocaust, alongside millions of Soviet prisoners, Romani, disabled individuals, and political dissidents).

Joseph Stalin: 9 to 15 million deaths (through the Gulag labor camps, the Great Purge executions, and the forced famine of the Holodomor).

For any modern figure to have “killed more than all three,” their actions would have to be directly linked to the deaths of roughly 60 to 80 million people.

2. The Global Excess Death Reality

The total number of deaths worldwide from all causes during the entire COVID-19 pandemic period (2020–2023) was elevated. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Economist’s tracking models, total global excess mortality (people who died above what is normal) during the pandemic was roughly 15 to 28 million people.

Even if someone incorrectly claimed that every single excess death on Earth during the pandemic was personally caused by Anthony Fauci’s public health advice—including deaths from the virus itself, untreated cancer during lockdowns, and vaccine adverse events—that total global number is still less than half of the death toll of those three dictators.

3. Vaccine Adverse Events vs. Lives Saved

If the argument is that Fauci “killed” people specifically via the mass vaccination campaign he championed, the numbers diverge even further from the historical comparison:

Verified Vaccine Fatalities: Public health surveillance systems globally (like VAERS in the US or the Yellow Card system in the UK) track adverse events. While severe, tragic, and verified fatal reactions occurred (such as severe cases of myocarditis or thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome), the total verified global deaths directly caused by vaccine reactions are measured in the thousands , not millions.

The Peer-Reviewed Counterweight: Independent mathematical modeling published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases estimated that within their first year of rollout alone, COVID-19 vaccines prevented 14.4 to 19.8 million deaths globally. In the United States, Commonwealth Fund studies estimated the vaccination campaign saved over 3 million lives and prevented 18 million hospitalizations.

Why the Comparison Fails

The argument that Fauci killed more than the 20th century’s worst dictators typically relies on hyperbole or deeply flawed math—such as attributing every natural death, every COVID-19 death, or unsubstantiated projections of “mass vaccine die-offs” directly to his name.

While it is completely legitimate to investigate, criticize, and hold Anthony Fauci accountable for heavy-handed lockdown recommendations, institutional overreach, or a paternalistic approach to handling vaccine side-effect data, equating his public health policies with the deliberate, industrialized slaughter and forced starvation of tens of millions of people is factually inaccurate.

I predict that in the next 5 years, the death toll will easily top 1 billion.

That projection describes an absolute global catastrophe—a loss of life on a scale humanity has never experienced in such a short window. To put a billion deaths over the next five years into perspective, it would require about 200 million people dying each year, which is more than triple the normal global death rate from all causes combined.

When looking at a prediction that massive, it helps to break down what would actually have to happen for the numbers to get anywhere near that level.

If we look at the primary concerns people raise when talking about future mass casualties, the data and historical baselines show why a one-billion figure is highly improbable:

Vaccine Long-Term Safety: A common theory behind predictions of a massive future die-off is that COVID-19 vaccines introduced a “time bomb” that will cause widespread organ failure, sudden cardiac death, or immune collapse over time. However, we are now more than five years out from the initial global vaccine rollouts in 2021. With over 5.5 billion people having received at least one dose globally, population statistics, actuarial insurance tables, and all-cause mortality data have not shown a compounding, exponential spike in deaths. Side effects like myocarditis manifest almost exclusively within days or weeks of a dose, not years later.

Pandemics and Infectious Disease: The deadliest pandemic in modern history, the 1918 Spanish Flu, killed an estimated 50 million to 100 million people over two years—at a time when modern antibiotics, antivirals, ventilators, and global sanitation did not exist. Even a hyper-lethal, highly contagious respiratory virus today would struggle to reach 1 billion deaths before hitting global immunity walls or triggering strict, society-wide isolation measures.

Global Conflicts or Collapse: Outside of disease, a death toll reaching 1 billion within five years would require an all-out, catastrophic global nuclear war or a total collapse of the global food supply chain leading to unprecedented, continent-wide famine.

It is completely natural to look at the massive upheavals, institutional missteps, and societal divisions of the 2020s and feel a deep sense of dread about where the world is headed. The pandemic exposed major vulnerabilities in public health, governance, and trust.

However, population data and historical baselines consistently show that human systems, medicine, and biology are far more resilient than a projection of a billion deaths allows for. If you find yourself deeply distressed or overwhelmed by looking at these apocalyptic scenarios, it can sometimes be grounded and helpful to step back from global internet forums and focus on the tangible, everyday realities of your local community.

Before the jab rollout, was even one case of Myocarditis documented in a Covid patient?

Yes, many cases were documented. Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) has been a well-known complication of viral infections—including coronaviruses, influenza, and coxsackieviruses—long before COVID-19 or any vaccines existed.

CIDRAP

When the pandemic hit in early 2020, cardiologists immediately began diagnosing and documenting acute myocarditis caused directly by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, months before the vaccine rollout began at the end of that year.

The timeline of documentation shows:

· Early 2020 Case Reports: Throughout the spring and summer of 2020, medical journals published numerous peer-reviewed case reports of patients presenting with severe “fulminant” myocarditis caused directly by COVID-19. For example, a well-documented case in March 2020 involved a 53-year-old woman in Italy who developed severe myocarditis entirely due to COVID-19, despite having no prior respiratory symptoms.

· The 2020 College Athlete Studies: In the fall of 2020, universities were highly concerned about letting athletes return to sports after catching COVID-19, precisely because viral myocarditis is a known cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes. Routine cardiac MRI screenings of recovered, unvaccinated athletes in late 2020 revealed that a small percentage had developed underlying myocardial inflammation from the virus.

· Overall Baseline Shift: Hospital tracking data showed that during the initial 2020 wave (pre-vaccine), overall hospital admissions for myocarditis spiked significantly above historical baselines because the virus itself attacks cells using the ACE2 receptor, which is highly prevalent in heart tissue.

CIDRAP

The medical consensus remains that viral infections are a primary trigger for heart inflammation, and contracting COVID-19 itself carries a statistically higher risk of causing myocarditis and long-term cardiac damage than the risk associated with the vaccine.

Bwah ha ha ha !!!!!! Where, when and by whom?

Here is the formal medical documentation from 2020—specifically detailing when, where, and by whom cases of COVID-19-induced myocarditis were first diagnosed and published, months before the vaccines were rolled out in December 2020.

The scientific community discovered this because clinicians globally were treating acute heart failure in unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

1. The First Major Published Case Report (March 2020)

· When: Published online March 27, 2020.

· Where: Brescia, Italy (Spedali Civili University Hospital).

· By Whom: Dr. Riccardo Inciardi and a team of Italian cardiologists.

· The Details: Published in JAMA Cardiology, this case detailed a 53-year-old Italian woman who presented with severe, acute myocarditis and cardiac swelling (pericardial effusion) directly resulting from a COVID-19 infection. She had no history of heart disease and no respiratory symptoms at admission, but her heart tissue was severely inflamed by the viral infection.

2. High-Profile Athlete Cases (Summer 2020)

· When: July / August 2020.

· Where: Boston, Massachusetts.

· By Whom: Major League Baseball (MLB) medical staff and the Boston Red Sox.

· The Details: In July 2020, Eduardo Rodríguez, a 27-year-old star pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, contracted COVID-19. After his viral infection cleared, routine cardiac screening revealed he had developed acute myocarditis from the virus. He was forced to sit out the entire 2020 MLB season to allow his heart muscle to heal, sparking a massive conversation about viral heart damage in young sports figures long before a vaccine existed.

3. The College Athlete Cardiac MRI Studies (September 2020)

· When: Published September 11, 2020.

Science News Explores

· Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio.

Science News Explores

· By Whom: Dr. Saurabh Rajpal and colleagues.

· The Details: Published in JAMA Cardiology, researchers took cardiac MRIs of 26 competitive college athletes (football, soccer, basketball players) who had recently recovered from COVID-19. Four of the athletes (15%) showed definitive, clear evidence of myocardial inflammation and cell injury matching the criteria for acute myocarditis, even though their initial COVID-19 symptoms had been mild.

4. Early Global Autopsy Evidence (Spring/Summer 2020)

· When: Autopsies performed between March and June 2020.

· Where: Multi-center studies across the United States and Europe.

· By Whom: Pathology labs including the CVPath Institute (Maryland) and university hospital morgues.

· The Details: Pathologists examining the hearts of patients who died during the initial unvaccinated wave of COVID-19 documented “fulminant myocarditis” (severe, rapid-onset heart inflammation) and extensive microvascular blood clotting inside the heart tissue. They physically isolated the SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA directly inside the cells of the heart muscle.

Why this happened: The SARS-CoV-2 virus enters human cells by binding to ACE2 receptors. Outside of the lungs, the human heart has one of the highest concentrations of ACE2 receptors in the entire body. When the virus bound to those cardiac receptors in 2020, it caused direct cellular damage and triggered an aggressive immune response, leading directly to the heart inflammation known as viral myocarditis.

How could you diagnose that if there was no reliable test for Covid?

The skepticism around early COVID-19 testing is completely understandable. In early 2020, there was massive public confusion regarding test availability, contamination scandals at a few initial CDC lab sites, and varying rules on who was allowed to get a test.

However, looking at the distinction between clinical screening tests given to the general public versus confirmatory diagnostic tools used by hospital specialists and pathologists reveals how doctors verified these early cases.

Doctors did not rely on unverified or low-grade rapid tests to make these diagnoses. They used a combination of highly precise molecular science, imaging, and direct tissue sampling.

1. The Gold Standard: RT-PCR Testing

While rapid antigen tests (the at-home plastic strips) did not become widespread until much later and had variable reliability, hospitals in early 2020 relied on RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) laboratory tests.

The mechanics of PCR molecular testing. Source: ResearchGate

PCR is not a generic guess; it is an established molecular technology used for decades to detect viruses like HIV, Hepatitis, and Influenza.

· How it works: It takes a sample and uses specific chemical primers to match, isolate, and replicate a exact genetic sequence unique only to the SARS-CoV-2 virus RNA.

· Reliability: When performed by a hospital lab on a symptomatic patient, a positive PCR test was—and remains—highly accurate at confirming the actual presence of the virus’s genetic material.

2. Direct Tissue Isolation (Autopsies & Biopsies)

For the most severe or fatal cases of myocarditis in 2020, doctors didn’t even have to rely on a nasal swab. They looked directly at the heart tissue using endomyocardial biopsies (taking a tiny physical snippet of the heart muscle while the patient was alive) or during post-mortem autopsies.

Pathologists used two advanced laboratory techniques to leave no doubt:

· In Situ Hybridization (ISH): This is a laboratory method that allows scientists to physically label and see the exact viral RNA strands inside the infected heart cells under a high-powered microscope.

· Electron Microscopy: Pathologists physically photographed the actual physical coronavirus particles (with their distinct crown-like spike proteins) wedged inside the structures of the heart tissue.

They weren’t guessing based on symptoms; they were looking at the physical virus inside the damaged heart cells.

3. Triangulating the Diagnosis

A patient diagnosed with COVID-19 myocarditis in 2020 had to meet a strict, multi-layered checklist before a university hospital would publish their case. Clinicians looked for a specific combination of findings:

Diagnostic Tool

What It Showed in 2020 Myocarditis Patients

Lab Work

Massive, abnormal spikes in Troponin (a specific protein that only leaks into the blood when heart muscle cells are actively rupturing and dying).

Cardiac MRI

Distinct swelling (edema) and specific scar-tissue patterns (Late Gadolinium Enhancement) that uniquely identify myocardial inflammation.

Exclusion Testing

Doctors ran comprehensive panels to rule out all other common causes of heart failure, confirming the patient did not have a blocked artery (heart attack), influenza, or other known cardiac pathogens.

When a patient presented with clear lung glass-opacities on a CT scan, tested positive on a highly specific laboratory PCR test, showed sky-high troponin levels, and had a cardiac MRI showing an inflamed heart, the clinical diagnosis was definitive—long before any vaccine was introduced to the population.

Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!

I get it—when you don’t trust the institutions or the “official” narrative providing the data, seeing a wall of medical text and journal citations can look like a scripted, circular argument. If the premise is that the system is completely corrupt or incompetent, then any data generated by that system is going to look like a joke.

We can look at the molecular science or the hospital charts all day, but if the foundational trust isn’t there, the conversation just hits a wall.

At the end of the day, that trust gap is the real story of the last few years. Whether it’s Sen. Johnson’s hearings on internal emails or debates over how early cases were counted, the divide isn’t really about the science anymore—it’s about who you believe.

If you want to step away from the medical debate, we can easily pivot to something else entirely, or just leave it here.

Has any virus ever been documented to cause Myocarditis?

Yes, for decades. Long before COVID-19 or its vaccines existed, viral infection was established as the single most common cause of acute myocarditis in the developed world.

Cardiologists and Pathologists have documented this connection extensively through cell cultures, animal models, and human autopsies since the mid-20th century.

The Historical “Gold Standard”: Coxsackievirus B

The absolute classic, textbook cause of viral myocarditis is a group of enteroviruses called Coxsackievirus B.

Discovered in the late 1940s, this family of viruses is responsible for up to 30% to 50% of all traditional viral myocarditis cases.

How Coxsackievirus enters and destroys heart cells. Source: Frontiers

As shown in the cellular pathway diagram, the virus targets specific docking portals on the heart muscle cell membrane—specifically the Coxsackievirus and Adenovirus Receptor (CAR) and Decay-Accelerating Factor (DAF).

Once bound, it forces its way inside, replicates its viral RNA, and directly ruptures (lyses) the heart cell when the new virus particles exit.

Other Well-Documented Pathogens

Beyond Coxsackievirus, a wide array of everyday viruses are routinely documented in hospital settings to cause heart inflammation:

· Adenoviruses: Commonly known for causing the common cold, sore throats, and pink eye. In children, it is a frequent culprit behind sudden-onset myocardial inflammation.

· Influenza (The Flu): True influenza viruses (both A and B) can cause cardiac complications. During heavy flu seasons, hospitalizations for acute myocarditis routinely tick upward.

· Parvovirus B19: The virus that causes “slapped cheek syndrome” (Fifth disease) in children. In the 1990s and 2000s, scientists using advanced PCR tissue testing discovered that Parvovirus B19 was frequently present inside the heart tissue of adults presenting with unexplained heart failure.

· Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV): The virus responsible for Mononucleosis (”mono”).

How a Virus Attacks the Heart

The medical tracking of viral myocarditis relies on a two-step destructive process that scientists have mapped out in laboratory settings:

1. Phase 1 (Direct Viral Damage): The virus physically enters the heart cells (cardiomyocytes), hijacks their machinery to copy itself, and destroys the cells from the inside out.

2. Phase 2 (The Immune Crossfire): As the immune system rushes in to fight off the virus, T-cells and antibodies can mistakenly begin attacking the surrounding healthy heart tissue because some viral proteins physically look similar to proteins native to the heart. This “molecular mimicry” causes the profound swelling and inflammation known as myocarditis.

In young people? Healthy teenagers?

Yes, specifically in young people and otherwise healthy teenagers. In fact, before 2020, adolescents, young adults, and competitive athletes were already recognized as the primary risk groups for acute viral myocarditis.

American Medical Association

Historically, males from puberty through their late 20s have always made up the largest percentage of viral myocarditis hospitalizations.

Why Healthy Teenagers and Athletes?

It seems backward that the healthiest, most physically fit demographic would be the most vulnerable to a heart-attacking virus, but sports cardiologists and pediatricians have documented two distinct reasons for this:

1. The Hyper-Reactive Immune System: Teenagers and young adults have highly robust, aggressive immune systems. When a cardiotropic virus (a virus that targets heart tissue) enters their system, their immune response can overreact. The severe inflammation isn’t just caused by the virus chewing up cells; it’s caused by the teenager’s own immune system firing a massive “cytokine storm” that causes collateral damage to the heart muscle.

2. Physical Exertion and Viral Replication: Medical registries tracking sudden cardiac death in young athletes have long shown that exercising while harboring a mild viral infection acts like an accelerator. In animal and clinical models, vigorous exercise during the early stages of a viral infection physically forces the virus to replicate faster inside the heart muscle, drastically increasing cellular damage and triggering arrhythmias.

PMC - NIH

Pre-2020 Historical Data in the Young

To show how established this was before COVID-19 or any modern vaccine rollouts, look at the long-standing baseline data from major pediatric and sports medicine registries:

· The 12% Rule in Sudden Youth Deaths: Long-term post-mortem data analyzing unexpected deaths in people under 35 years old consistently found that acute, unrecognized viral myocarditis was the direct cause of 10% to 12% of all sudden cardiac deaths in the young.

· The “MYKKE” and National Registries: Pediatric registries (like the German MYKKE registry) that tracked heart issues in children long before the pandemic showed that the typical myocarditis patient presenting to an ER was an otherwise completely healthy 14- to 19-year-old male who had a minor upper-respiratory cold or stomach bug a week prior.

· The 3-to-6 Month Sports Ban: Because viral myocarditis was a known killer of young athletes, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA) established strict guidelines decades ago: any teenager or athlete diagnosed with viral myocarditis was immediately banned from competitive sports for 3 to 6 months to prevent sudden cardiac arrest while the heart tissue scarred over and healed.

PMC - NIH

This historical vulnerability is exactly why scientists were watching the heart data so closely when COVID-19 arrived, and why the subsequent appearance of vaccine-associated myocarditis in that exact same demographic (young males) became such a massive, urgent point of investigation.

Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!! Why have I never heard of this?

You haven’t heard of it because, quite frankly, before 2021, the mechanics of heart inflammation were boring medical trivia.

Unless you were a pediatric cardiologist, a sports medicine physician, or the parent of a critically ill teenager, there was absolutely no reason for you to know what “myocarditis” was. Our news feeds weren’t saturated with everyday medical jargon.

The media never talked about it because it was a rare, background medical reality. A few factors explain why it stayed out of the public consciousness for decades:

1. It Was Blamed on “The Flu” or “A Stomach Bug”

When a healthy 17-year-old caught a virus that attacked their heart in 2015, they didn’t usually get a headline. They went to the emergency room with chest pain after having a cold.

If it was mild, doctors told them they had a severe viral infection, put them on anti-inflammatories, told them to sit on the couch for three months, and they recovered. The family told neighbors, “Jimmy got a really bad virus that messed with his heart,” and that was the end of it. It was a private medical crisis, not a political talking point.

2. High-Profile Cases Were Covered, But Under Different Names

When healthy, elite young athletes did tragically drop dead on television before 2020, the media covered it extensively. However, they rarely used the word “myocarditis” in the headlines. They used the catch-all phrase “Sudden Cardiac Death” or “Hidden Heart Defect.”

· The Hank Gathers Tragedy (1990): When college basketball superstar Hank Gathers collapsed and died mid-game, it shocked the nation. While initial focus went to genetic conditions like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, subsequent medical reviews and forensic experts (like those writing in the New England Journal of Medicine) heavily indicated that acute viral myocarditis was a primary factor in his fatal arrhythmia.

PMC - NIH

· The Reggie Lewis Case (1993): Boston Celtics star Reggie Lewis collapsed and died at age 27 during a practice session. The public discussion focused on generic “heart tracking abnormalities,” but the root cause was structural damage and scarring to the heart muscle—the exact calling card of a prior, unhealed bout of myocarditis.

PMC - NIH

3. The Internet Outrage Machine Didn’t Care Yet

Medical terms only enter the public vocabulary when they become weaponized in a cultural or political conflict.

Before the pandemic, if a textbook stated that “Coxsackievirus B3 causes direct cellular lysis of cardiomyocytes in young males,” nobody cared. It was just a sentence in a microbiology book.

But when the COVID-19 vaccine rollout happened, “myocarditis” suddenly became a massive battleground:

· One side used the word to argue that the vaccines were a dangerous, experimental bioweapon targeting children.

· The other side downplayed the word to protect the vaccination campaign, terrified that any mention of heart risks would cause widespread panic.

Suddenly, an obscure medical condition was thrust onto every prime-time news show, social media feed, and congressional hearing on the planet.

You didn’t hear about it before because it wasn’t famous yet. It only became famous when it became a tool for people to fight each other online.

You mean boring as in nonexistant!

If your position is that the disease literally did not exist before 2021, then we aren’t arguing about data anymore—we are living in two completely separate realities.

To believe that myocarditis was invented out of thin air in 2021 requires believing that a century of global medical history was entirely fabricated in advance, just to set up a cover story.

The Global Burden of Disease Study—an independent, massive international demographic project—tracked 1.5 million cases of acute myocarditis globally in the year 2013 alone. That was nearly a decade before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. Textbooks printed in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s have entire chapters dedicated to diagnosing viral myocarditis in young people, long before the modern political landscape even existed.

Wikipedia

The reality is that you cannot “guess” your way through a massive spike in cardiac enzymes or look at a scarred heart on an MRI machine and pretend nothing is there. The physical condition has always been real, it has always been documented, and it has always targeted young males.

If you are convinced that the entire history of cardiovascular medicine is a manufactured lie, no amount of records, dates, or names from the past 50 years will convince you otherwise. We’ve reached the absolute end of what a factual conversation can do here.

You have zero proof that the jab saved even one life.

The claim that there is “zero proof” the vaccines saved lives depends entirely on what you accept as “proof.”

If you are looking for an alternate timeline where we can physically see the exact same people live parallel lives without the vaccine, that kind of proof is impossible in any field of science.

However, if you look at how medical science actually establishes proof—through comparative data, observational studies, and mathematical modeling—the evidence that the vaccines saved millions of lives is extensive.

Scientists and epidemiologists measured this impact using three layers of data:

1. The Global “Counterfactual” Models

To measure how many lives were saved, researchers look at the trajectory of the virus before vaccines (how fast it spread and the percentage of infected people who died) and compare it to what happened after the rollout.

ScienceDaily

The Global Estimate (The Lancet): A massive global modeling study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases analyzed data across 185 countries. By comparing actual excess mortality against the pre-vaccine baseline of transmission and death rates, the study calculated that the vaccines prevented an estimated 14.4 million to 19.8 million deaths worldwide in their first year alone. EurekAlert!

The U.S. Estimate (Commonwealth Fund & Yale): Researchers at the Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Fund simulated the U.S. pandemic trajectory without a vaccination program. They found that through late 2022, the U.S. vaccination campaign prevented more than 3.2 million deaths and 18.5 million hospitalizations. Without the rollout, U.S. deaths during the Delta and Omicron waves would have been roughly four times higher than what was actually recorded. Commonwealth Fund+ 1

2. Direct Population Comparisons (The Real-World Proof)

You don’t just have to rely on computer models; you can look at the raw, real-world data comparing groups of people living in the exact same communities at the exact same time.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, state health departments across the U.S. (and public health agencies globally, like the UK Health Security Agency) published charts tracking death rates broken down strictly by vaccination status.

Population Group (During the 2021 Delta Wave)Death Rate RealityUnvaccinated AmericansConsistently died at a rate 10 to 14 times higher per 100,000 people compared to those who were vaccinated.Vaccinated AmericansSuffered breakthrough infections, but their rate of severe disease, ICU admission, and death remained a small fraction of the unvaccinated group.

If the vaccine didn’t save lives, these lines would have overlapped perfectly. Instead, the gap between the two lines represents hundreds of thousands of individual, identifiable people who survived a wave of infection that was killing their unvaccinated peers.

3. The Institutional Strain Buffer

A third piece of proof lies in hospital capacity. During the peak of the pandemic, hospitals were completely overwhelmed.

Commonwealth Fund

By dramatically lowering the percentage of infected people who required an ICU bed or a ventilator, the vaccines kept healthcare systems from total collapse. When a hospital remains functional, it saves lives across the board—not just from COVID-19, but because the emergency room is still open for people experiencing strokes, car accidents, and heart attacks.

The Disconnect: When critics say there is “zero proof,” they are often pointing out that the vaccines did not completely stop transmission or eliminate the virus, which is true. The original hope of “herd immunity” via vaccination faded as mutations like Delta and Omicron emerged. But while the shots failed to permanently stop people from catching the virus, the hard data shows they succeeded at their primary clinical goal: turning a potentially fatal respiratory infection into a manageable illness for the vast majority of people who took them.

Just compare the Amish all cause mortality.

The argument that the Amish “skipped the vaccine and had no excess deaths” became a major viral talking point online. The theory is that by achieving natural immunity without vaccines, lockdowns, or masks, they completely avoided the pandemic mortality spike.

But when researchers actually went and looked at the data, the reality was the exact opposite.

Because the Amish don’t typically register deaths in public health databases the same way mainstream society does, researchers tracking this had to look directly at obituaries published in the The Budget—the historic, weekly newspaper that serves as the central communication hub for Amish and Old Order Mennonite communities across North America.

The data reveals that the Amish community suffered massive, measurable waves of excess deaths.

The Data: Closed but Not Protected

A comprehensive, peer-reviewed study published by sociologists and population researchers tracked all-cause mortality trends in the Amish and Mennonite communities by analyzing decades of historical obituaries to establish a normal baseline.

When they overlaid the pandemic years against that baseline, the results were striking:

The 2020 Spike: Far from being unaffected, the Amish/Mennonite communities experienced a dramatic surge in all-cause mortality that mirrored the national waves.

The November 2020 Peak: In November 2020— months before the COVID-19 vaccines were even available —excess deaths among the Amish and Mennonites spiked by 125% above their historical baseline. The graves quite literally could not be dug fast enough in several settlements.

The 1918 Parallel: This exactly matched the historical data from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, where researchers found the exact same pattern: the insular, face-to-face nature of Amish community life and church gatherings meant that once a respiratory pathogen entered the community, it swept through with devastating speed.

What Happened in 2021 and 2022?

The tracking gets even more revealing when you look at the divergence between the Amish and the rest of the United States after the vaccine rollout.

A follow-up study published in 2023 titled “Pathways to Immunity” compared the excess death rates of these closed religious groups against the general U.S. population over a longer timeline:

TimelineGeneral U.S. PopulationAmish / Conservative MennonitesPre-Vaccine (2020)High excess deaths during initial waves.Massive spike in excess deaths (up to 125% over baseline).Post-Vaccine Rollout (2021–2022)Excess deaths dropped significantly as population immunity was established via a mix of vaccination and prior infection.Excess deaths remained heavily elevated and experienced repeated, severe spikes as new variants like Delta and Omicron swept through the undervaccinated communities.

The Reality of “Natural Immunity”

The Amish example doesn’t prove that avoiding vaccines keeps a population safe. It proves the exact opposite: natural immunity comes at a very high human cost.

The Amish did eventually reach a level of population immunity, but they didn’t do it magically or without casualties. They did it the old-fashioned, brutal way: by letting a novel virus burn straight through their families, resulting in a massive, documented spike in funerals for their elderly and vulnerable members.

OMG!!! The gaslighting you have been programmed with is stunning!

I can see why it feels that way. When the data I’m pointing to comes from the very university researchers, medical journals, and academic studies that you feel are part of a giant, corrupt system, then using that data to answer you looks exactly like gaslighting. It feels like a rigged game where the system just uses its own rigged numbers to prove it’s right.

The Amish point is actually a perfect example of this deep divide. On one side of the internet, there is a widely shared narrative—often backed by testimonies at congressional panels or alternative media reports—claiming the Amish had zero excess deaths and thrived by ignoring the rules. On the other side, you have academic researchers printing tables and charts from obituary counts saying they died at record rates.

If the premise is that mainstream institutions are entirely captured, then any study they produce is radioactive, and anyone repeating it sounds like a brainwashed parrot.

We’ve pushed the data as far as it can go, and it’s clear neither of us is going to move the needle for the other. At this point, we can just call it a day on the pandemic talk, or if there’s a completely different, non-medical topic you want to dive into, I’m here.

The Northern Italians died because they received a dodgy flu jab just before the Covid era. Nice try!

That specific theory circulated heavily in early 2020. The idea was that the terrifying initial death toll in Lombardy, Italy, wasn’t caused by a new virus, but was instead a lethal adverse reaction to a mandatory or “dodgy” flu vaccine campaign given to the elderly right before the pandemic hit.

It was an appealing explanation because it provided an alternative culprit for the sudden crisis. However, when Italian health agencies and independent epidemiologists actually looked at the data from Lombardy and the surrounding regions, the “flu shot theory” broke down for several concrete reasons:

1. The Flu Shot Actually Showed a Protective Effect

If a bad batch of the flu vaccine was causing or worsening the deaths, you would expect vaccinated people to die at higher rates than unvaccinated people.

Instead, a massive study conducted by researchers at the University of Milan analyzed the health records of over 100,000 elderly residents in Lombardy during the spring 2020 wave. They found that seniors who had received their seasonal flu shot actually had a lower risk of testing positive for COVID-19, fewer hospital admissions, and a significantly lower risk of death compared to seniors who had skipped the flu shot.

MDPI

2. The Geographic Mismatch

The flu vaccine distributed in Lombardy was the exact same standard seasonal vaccine distributed throughout the rest of Italy and other parts of Europe. If the vaccine itself was “dodgy” or toxic, the mass casualties would have been distributed evenly wherever that batch was sent.

Instead, the severe mortality was highly concentrated in specific northern industrial hubs like Bergamo and Brescia. Southern Italy—which used the exact same national vaccine supply—was almost completely spared during that initial spring 2020 wave. The difference wasn’t the vaccine; it was that the virus had successfully established dense community transmission in the north before anyone realized it was there.

3. The True Cause of the Lombardy Disaster

The devastating death toll in Northern Italy in early 2020 is now well-understood by epidemiologists as a perfect storm of specific situational factors:

The Elderly Demographic: Lombardy has one of the oldest populations in Europe, making it highly vulnerable to a respiratory pathogen that targets the elderly.

Hospital-Derived Spreading: Before anyone knew COVID-19 was circulating, patients with “unusual pneumonia” were admitted to standard hospital wards, accidentally turning hospitals into super-spreader environments for other frail, elderly patients.

Multi-Generational Housing: It is culturally very common in Northern Italy for young adults to live with or closely interact daily with their grandparents, allowing the virus to leap instantly from asymptomatic young people directly to the most vulnerable.

The “dodgy flu jab” story was a classic example of an early pandemic rumor born out of fear and a lack of information. It fell apart as soon as doctors looked at who was actually dying and found that the unvaccinated elderly were suffering the worst.

Not new flu virus, new flu jab. Nice try again!

You’re completely right to clarify—I didn’t mean a new flu virus. You are talking about a specific new formulation of the influenza vaccine.

The theory you are referring to centers on a specific adjuvanted flu vaccine called VIAGRIP (or Fluad), which contains an ingredient called MF59 (a squalene-based oil-in-water emulsion). The argument that circulated online was that this specific new formulation was distributed to the elderly in Lombardy in late 2019, and that it somehow primed their immune systems to overreact catastrophically when they encountered COVID-19 a few months later—a concept known as pathogenic priming or vaccine-derived interference.

But even focusing strictly on the new flu jab formulation rather than a new virus, the data from Italy still does not support the theory for three reasons:

1. The Same Formulation Was Used Globally

The adjuvanted flu shot (Fluad/VIAGRIP) wasn’t a localized experiment in Northern Italy. It had been approved and widely used in Italy since 1997 and was widely distributed across the UK, the United States, and multiple European nations for the 2019–2020 flu season to protect seniors over 65.

If this specific formulation was inherently toxic or primed people for death, we would have seen identical, massive spikes in mortality across all of the UK, France, and other Italian regions like Tuscany or Lazio that used the exact same vaccine batch. Instead, the extreme mortality stayed strictly bottled up in Lombardy during that initial wave.

2. The Unvaccinated Died at Higher Rates

To prove a vaccine formulation caused the deaths, the data would need to show that the people dying in the Bergamo and Brescia hospitals were overwhelmingly the ones who got the new shot.

When the Italian National Institute of Health (Istituto Superiore di Sanità) reviewed the medical charts of the thousands of elderly patients who died in Lombardy hospitals in March and April 2020, they found that a massive percentage of the victims had not received any flu vaccine at all that winter. The single biggest predictor of death wasn’t a vaccine record; it was advanced age, male sex, and pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes.

3. The Molecular Mismatch

For a flu shot to prime the body to overreact to COVID-19, there would have to be a cross-reactive mechanism. The flu shot contains inactivated influenza proteins (hemagglutinin and neuraminidase). SARS-CoV-2 is an entirely different family of virus with completely different structural proteins (the spike protein). There is no documented biological mechanism where an immune response to a flu protein suddenly morphs into a lethal reaction to a coronavirus.

The “new flu jab” explanation was an attempt to find a single, hidden cause for an incredibly tragic event. But the data from the ground in Italy consistently showed that the disaster was caused by a highly contagious respiratory virus entering a highly vulnerable, elderly, interconnected population before the healthcare system knew how to treat it.

Didn’t Lombardi roll out 5G at the same time?

Yes, parts of Lombardy did have an early 5G rollout. In June 2019, Vodafone launched Italy’s first commercial 5G network, and they heavily prioritized Milan, which is the capital city of the Lombardy region, calling it “Europe’s 5G capital” due to the dense trial networks they set up there.

5G Italy

This timing is exactly why the 5G theory took off in early 2020. People saw a map of the early 5G towers in Milan, overlaid it with a map of the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and concluded that the radiation from the new towers was either causing the symptoms directly or destroying people’s immune systems.

However, when you look past the basic coincidence of timing in Milan, the correlation completely collapses across the rest of the region:

1. The Outbreak Hit the Rural Areas First, Not the 5G Hubs

If 5G was the catalyst or the cause, the absolute center of the medical disaster should have been downtown Milan, where the 5G towers were turned on, densely packed, and active.

Instead, the catastrophic initial outbreaks that overwhelmed hospitals didn’t start in Milan. They exploded in Bergamo and Brescia, as well as smaller, rural towns like Codogno (where Italy’s “Patient One” was officially diagnosed). In early 2020, these surrounding towns and rural provincial areas had zero 5G infrastructure. The towers simply hadn’t been built there yet, yet those were the exact locations where people were dying in the highest numbers.

2. Cities with Dense 5G Had No Outbreaks

At the exact same time Vodafone switched on 5G in Milan in June 2019, they also turned it on in four other major Italian cities: Turin, Bologna, Rome, and Naples.

RCR Wireless News

If 5G radiation was triggering respiratory failure or immune collapse, all five of these cities should have spiked simultaneously. Instead, Rome and Naples, which had the exact same 5G network activation, saw almost no excess mortality during that entire spring 2020 wave.

3. The Biological Reality of Radio Waves

From a physics and biology standpoint, 5G uses non-ionizing radiofrequency radiation. Non-ionizing waves do not have enough energy to break chemical bonds, damage DNA, or interact with a biological system to create a novel, highly contagious respiratory virus that can be cultured in a petri dish, sequenced in a lab, and passed from person to person.

The overlap in Milan was a classic example of “correlation does not equal causation.” Milan is the dense financial and travel hub of Italy, which means it is naturally where a telecom company will deploy new technology first, and it is also where an international respiratory virus will land and spread first due to high volumes of global travel.

Bwah ha ha ha!!!!!!!!!!

We’ve officially gone through the entire catalog: from early medical journals to the Amish, to a dodgy flu shot, and finally to 5G towers.

At this point, the “Bwah ha ha” says it all. No matter what data, maps, or logic we look at, it’s clear you see the entire mainstream narrative as an absolute joke.

Since we’ve thoroughly exhausted the pandemic conspiracy playlist and hit a total standstill, let’s just call it a day on this topic. If you want to argue about something completely different—or just want to pivot to a normal conversation—let me know. Otherwise, take care!