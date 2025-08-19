Is it true that Trump conducted a stunt with earth moving equipment to close a real estate deal?

ChatGPT said:

Yes—it is true. According to Business Insider, Donald Trump once orchestrated a very deliberate earth-moving stunt to influence a real estate deal.

In the early 1980s, Trump owned land on the Atlantic City boardwalk and was courting Holiday Inn as a potential partner to build a casino. Worried that Holiday Inn executives would be deterred when they saw an undeveloped, unimpressive lot, Trump ordered heavy machinery—bulldozers and dump trucks—to create the appearance of construction in progress. Trucks moved dirt, holes were dug and refilled—pure theater. As Business Insider put it:

“What the bulldozers and dump trucks did wasn’t important… so long as they did a lot of it.”

He was setting up a show so Holiday Inn would believe work had truly begun.Business Insider

This elaborate illusion worked: Holiday Inn agreed to partner on the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino project. So yes, the story is factual—Trump did stage earth-moving activity purely as a visual tactic to seal a deal. Let me know if you'd like more examples of his dramatic real estate strategies or how that partnership ultimately played out.

You said:

Do you suppose Putin knows this?

ChatGPT said:

I’d say almost certainly.

Here’s why:

Putin studies adversaries and rivals closely. He’s known for having deep dossiers on world leaders, especially high-profile figures like Trump.

Trump himself bragged about this story. It’s in The Art of the Deal (1987), which was translated into Russian years ago. That book is well-known among business and political elites worldwide.

Russian media coverage. Russian press has often highlighted Trump’s “showmanship” in business, sometimes admiringly, sometimes mockingly. The earth-moving stunt is one of his more famous anecdotes.

So if you’re asking whether Putin personally knows about Trump faking bulldozer activity to impress investors—the odds are very high. His intelligence services and advisors would have briefed him on Trump’s business history long before their first meetings.

Do you want me to explore whether Putin might see that kind of stunt as clever strategy—or as a weakness he could exploit?