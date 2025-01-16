The 7th Ban
I'm looking to write a screenplay on a satirical spinoff to the film The 7th Sign where Jesus comes into the present and keeps getting his Gospel tweets banned for misinformation and hate speech. Can you mock up a screenplay complete with sample tweets and community standards notices?
Title: "The 7th Ban"
Opening Scene: Fade in to a heavenly light shining through a modest apartment window.
Jesus, in modern casual attire—white hoodie, jeans, and sandals—sits at a desk with a laptop. His glowing halo flickers intermittently as he types.
Jesus (narrating): "Two thousand years ago, I walked among the people, spreading the Word. Today, I’ve returned to a new world—one where the Word is just 280 characters long."
Close-up of the screen as Jesus drafts a tweet.
Tweet: "Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth. #Blessings #LoveOneAnother"
Jesus clicks "Tweet." A moment later, a notification sound dings.
Notification: "Your tweet violates our community standards. Reason: Hate speech."
Jesus squints at the screen, confused. A pop-up provides details.
Community Standards Notice: "This tweet promotes discriminatory stereotypes about 'meek' individuals as inferior or incapable. Repeated violations may result in account suspension."
Jesus: "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do."
He clicks "Appeal Decision."
Scene 2: The Disciples Reimagined
Jesus sits at a diner table surrounded by his "new disciples"—a mix of tech-savvy millennials, social media influencers, and a conspiracy theorist named Gary.
Mary Magdalene: "They banned your first tweet? Already?"
Jesus: "They said it was hate speech."
Gary: "I told you, man, Big Tech is run by the Pharisees. They don’t want the truth out."
Peter (a coder): "Don’t worry, Lord. I’ll write you a bot army. They’ll amplify your message before it gets banned."
Jesus: "No bots, Peter. My Word must spread organically."
Scene 3: Tweet Storm
Montage of Jesus’ tweets and the immediate responses.
Tweet: "Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you. #RadicalLove"
Response: "Your account has been locked for 24 hours for promoting harmful ideologies."
Tweet: "Let he who is without sin cast the first stone."
Response: "Misleading information. Independent fact-checkers have determined this statement lacks context and could incite harm."
Tweet: "Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy."
Response: "Your tweet has been flagged for violating financial advice policies."
Scene 4: Jesus Goes Viral
Despite the bans, clips of Jesus performing miracles spread on other platforms.
Cut to a livestream of Jesus turning water into wine at a wedding. The chat scrolls furiously.
Chat Comments:
"Fake. CGI wine isn’t fooling anyone."
"What brand of water is that? Sponsored content?"
"This is an ad for Big Wine. Wake up, sheeple."
Scene 5: The Final Ban
Jesus sits at the laptop, typing a thread.
Thread: "1/ The Kingdom of Heaven is like a mustard seed, which a man took and planted in his field." "2/ Though it is the smallest of all seeds, yet when it grows, it is the largest of garden plants and becomes a tree."
Notification sound.
Community Standards Notice: "Your account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations."
Jesus closes the laptop and sighs.
Jesus (to himself): "It seems the Word must be spread in other ways."
Final Scene: Jesus walks into a crowded city square, holding a simple sign that reads: "Love One Another." People begin to gather.
Fade out as the crowd grows, and murmurs turn into discussions.
Closing Narration: "The Word is eternal. No algorithm can silence it."
End credits roll to an acoustic version of "What a Friend We Have in Jesus."