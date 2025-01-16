You said:

I'm looking to write a screenplay on a satirical spinoff to the film The 7th Sign where Jesus comes into the present and keeps getting his Gospel tweets banned for misinformation and hate speech. Can you mock up a screenplay complete with sample tweets and community standards notices?

Title: "The 7th Ban"

Opening Scene: Fade in to a heavenly light shining through a modest apartment window.

Jesus, in modern casual attire—white hoodie, jeans, and sandals—sits at a desk with a laptop. His glowing halo flickers intermittently as he types.

Jesus (narrating): "Two thousand years ago, I walked among the people, spreading the Word. Today, I’ve returned to a new world—one where the Word is just 280 characters long."

Close-up of the screen as Jesus drafts a tweet.

Tweet: "Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth. #Blessings #LoveOneAnother"

Jesus clicks "Tweet." A moment later, a notification sound dings.

Notification: "Your tweet violates our community standards. Reason: Hate speech."

Jesus squints at the screen, confused. A pop-up provides details.

Community Standards Notice: "This tweet promotes discriminatory stereotypes about 'meek' individuals as inferior or incapable. Repeated violations may result in account suspension."

Jesus: "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do."

He clicks "Appeal Decision."

Scene 2: The Disciples Reimagined

Jesus sits at a diner table surrounded by his "new disciples"—a mix of tech-savvy millennials, social media influencers, and a conspiracy theorist named Gary.

Mary Magdalene: "They banned your first tweet? Already?"

Jesus: "They said it was hate speech."

Gary: "I told you, man, Big Tech is run by the Pharisees. They don’t want the truth out."

Peter (a coder): "Don’t worry, Lord. I’ll write you a bot army. They’ll amplify your message before it gets banned."

Jesus: "No bots, Peter. My Word must spread organically."

Scene 3: Tweet Storm

Montage of Jesus’ tweets and the immediate responses.

Tweet: "Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you. #RadicalLove"

Response: "Your account has been locked for 24 hours for promoting harmful ideologies."

Tweet: "Let he who is without sin cast the first stone."

Response: "Misleading information. Independent fact-checkers have determined this statement lacks context and could incite harm."

Tweet: "Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy."

Response: "Your tweet has been flagged for violating financial advice policies."

Scene 4: Jesus Goes Viral

Despite the bans, clips of Jesus performing miracles spread on other platforms.

Cut to a livestream of Jesus turning water into wine at a wedding. The chat scrolls furiously.

Chat Comments:

"Fake. CGI wine isn’t fooling anyone."

"What brand of water is that? Sponsored content?"

"This is an ad for Big Wine. Wake up, sheeple."

Scene 5: The Final Ban

Jesus sits at the laptop, typing a thread.

Thread: "1/ The Kingdom of Heaven is like a mustard seed, which a man took and planted in his field." "2/ Though it is the smallest of all seeds, yet when it grows, it is the largest of garden plants and becomes a tree."

Notification sound.

Community Standards Notice: "Your account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations."

Jesus closes the laptop and sighs.

Jesus (to himself): "It seems the Word must be spread in other ways."

Final Scene: Jesus walks into a crowded city square, holding a simple sign that reads: "Love One Another." People begin to gather.

Fade out as the crowd grows, and murmurs turn into discussions.

Closing Narration: "The Word is eternal. No algorithm can silence it."

End credits roll to an acoustic version of "What a Friend We Have in Jesus."