Observer
1d

This a fascinating and alarming post. The deck is rigged against innovation and common sense

to an alarmingly hypocritical level regarding fiscal and ecological standards a self defeating

costly shambles by people paid from the public purse acting without due duty of care and due diligence.

Innovative beneficial and 'disruptive' technologies ought to factored into existing systems in a logical manner in the National Interest and for Common Good.

It is totally frustrating that creative innovators should be treated with such distain by pen pushing desk sock puppets. Who are in effect taking wages and pensions and working against the National Best interest. It's boarders fiduciary environmental malfeasance, especially in light Corporate/Government (idiotic) costly drive to achieve the Net Zero illusion. A tool harm and rip off the Nation at large.

Observer
21h

Sixty plus years ago as a child living on east coast of Ireland a man came to father and told him

that adjacent English Nuclear plant Winscale was discharging radioactive waste directly into the Irish sea. Decades later Dr Chris Busby, revealed that mud of Co Louth on the east Irish coast was radioactive and people were being negatively affected health wise, this was recorded Dr Busby's book, the Wings of Death.

"Wings of Death -

A summary and some background to Wings of Death, by Dr Chris Busby - a powerfully written, approachable, and compelling attack on the credibility of officially sanctioned models of hazard from man-made radioactive pollution.

Dr Busby also did detailed work on the use of high toxic and indiscriminate killer shells misleadingly termed 'depleted uranium' and their catastrophic effects in the Middle East,

especially in regard to genetically mangled and destroyed children.

In the early 90's when neither GreenPeace or any other 'anti-nuclear' group would send a

representative to Pan European 3 day event in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. I was invited and stepped without any 'sponsorship' I drove from Ireland with my 10 year son to represent Ireland at the event. I spoke of harms from Windscale now renamed Sellafield (to attempt to cynically present a new less toxic brand, Orwellian speak/deception of the thatcher era.

I was selected with about 10 others from the over 20 countries represented to meet with the then strongly pro Nuke EU Commissioner, Madam Loyola de Palacio. We each had 10 minutes to put our National Concerns to her.

This was after the 20 + representatives had spoken their concerns to to an assembled 5,000

anti-nuclear Europeans, and further indoor discussions with National EU representatives. At the meeting Loyola de Palacio handled all the concerns 'diplomatically' until a lady from the Netherlands handed her a A4 colour photo portfolio grotesquely mutated children from

the ravages of the UK's depleted uranium munitions. She looked at about 4 photos turned white and closed the portfolio and refused look at more and wound up the meeting. This was a powerful occurrence for all of at the table who had earlier seen this portfolio, it was ONLY the stark photo images of reality of the harm that broke through her pro nuke industrial/corporate

positioning. Leaking barrels in salt mines, and the KKK German study showing increased leukaemia cases down wind of outgassing nuke stations, and French nukes pumping tritium into rivers that was later used to water vines. All 'handled' until the mutated children.

When the Chernobyl disaster was a catastrophic nuclear accident that occurred in April 1986, at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union the Russian's

contacted Indian Nuclear savant Dr Roy, then working in the USA. Dr Roy advised then Russian

to dump as much Boron as possible on the mess which they did. After the Three Mile Island disaster in Pennsylvania on March 1979 Dr Roy resigned from top Nuclear position and devoted the rest of his to innovating a process to reduce and use the radioactive waste with focus on the The Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository.

"Dr Roy THE ROY PROCESS FOR TRANSMUTING RADIOACTIVE WASTES TO HARMLESS PRODUCTS

Is there a safe process to get rid of nuclear waste? Maybe!

One possible solution is a process invented by Dr. Radha R. Roy, former professor of Physics at Arizona State University, and designer and former director of the nuclear physics research facilities at the University of Brussels in Belgium and at Pennsylvania State University.

Dr. Roy is an intenationally known nuclear physicist, consultant, and the author of over 60 articles and several books. He is also a contributing author of many invited articles in a prestigious encyclopaedia. He is cited in American Men and Women of Science, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World and the International Biographical Centre, England. He has spent 52 years in European and American universities researching and writing recognised books on nuclear physics. He has supervised many doctoral students.

Roy invented a process for transmuting radioactive nuclear isotopes to harmless, stable isotopes. This process is viable not only for nuclear waste from reactors but also for low-level radioactive waste products.

In 1979, Roy announced his transmutation process and received international attention. The Roy process does not require storage of radioactive materials. No new equipment is required. In fact, all of the equipment and the chemical separation processes needed are well known.

What is the basis for the Roy Process? If you examine radioactive elements such as strontium 90, caesium 137 and plutonium 239, you will see that they all have too many neutrons. To put it very simply, the Roy process transmutes these unstable isotopes to stable ones by knocking out the extra neutrons. When a neutron is removed, the resulting isotope has a considerably shorter half-life which then decays to a stable form in a reasonable amount of time.

How do we knock out neutrons? By bombarding them with photons (produced as x-rays) in a high-powered electron linear accelerator. Before this process, the isotopes must be separated by a well-known chemical process.

It is feasible that portable units could be built and transported to hazardous sites for on-site transmutation of nuclear wastes and radioactive wastes.

To give an example, cesium 137 with a half-life of 30.17 years is transformed into cesium 136 with a half-life of 13 days. Plutonium 239 with a half-life of 24,300 years is transformed into plutonium 237 with a half-life of 45.6 days. Subsequent radioactive elements which will be produced from the decay of plutonium 237 can be treated in the same way as above until the stable element is formed.

The Roy Process could be developed in three distinct phases, according to Roy. Phase I consists of a theoretical feasibility study of the process to obtain needed parameters for the construction of a prototype. Phase II will involve the construction of a prototype and supporting facilities for demonstrating the process. Phase III will consist of the construction of large scale commercial plants based on the data from Phase II.

Cost estimates for Phase I and II are in the neighborhood of $10 million. For Phase III, Roy estimates a cost of $70 million. Says Roy, "It will be interesting to do a cost analysis of eliminating nuclear waste by using my process and by burying itfor 240,000 years - ten half- lives of plutonium - under strict scientific control. There is also an ethical question: can we really burden the thousands of generations yet to come with problems which we have created? There is no god among human beings who can guarantee how the geological structure of waste burial regions will change even after ten." ( from > https://www.lightparty. com/ Energy/RoyProcess.html)

I worked for sometime with a close colleague of Dr Roy's to get this technology activated for

it's critical financial and environmental benefits in solving a global possible extinction level events worldwide.

The Government and corporate sciences examined the Roy process and confirmed it did indeed do as Dr Roy had determined. They offered $6,000,000. for the patent. He said and I will come onboard as consultant to the process up and running. To which he was informed

that they were not intending to utilise and incredible innovation but were going to shelve it as they were making so much money from storing the leaking waste underground with contracts for 1000's of years! He died a deeply saddened and disolusioned man as did our mutual friend

Dennis, none of us could get his process activated, it passed I believe to his sons who sold it into oblivion.

I could related other stories of wonderful beneficial disruptive innovations that have likewise been shelved and blocked in favour of harmful lesser alternatives that make a few 'crapitalists'

richer for a period.

It is a sad and bad situation and I sorry you are being dragged through a similar evil and corrupt process.

Now comes my cross over question. The Sellafield ongoing financial and ecological disaster.

https:// duckduckgo.com/?q=sellafield+nuclear+pools+leaks+and+financial+reports&t=brave&ia=web (close gap)

Might you structuring technology process possibly be adapted and used to mitigated the radiological harms luking and escaping from the Sellafield and other such as Hanford

https://www.neimagazine. com/news/hanford-site-cleanup-agreement-finalised/

It's not uncommon "Radioactive leaks found at 75% of US nuke sites" June 21, 2011.

I'm curious to learn if you may be able adapt your technology to help tackle the worlds chronic

mutogenic toxic time bombs of toxic radioactive death repositories?

