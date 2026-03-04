Did the Queen Mother have a Glen of Imaal Terrier?

Gemini said

No, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother did not have a Glen of Imaal Terrier. While the Queen Mother was a famous dog lover, her name is often linked to the Glen of Imaal Terrier only through a historical anecdote involving a different “Queen Elizabeth.”

The Source of the Confusion

The confusion typically stems from the breed’s origin story:

Queen Elizabeth I (1533–1603): In the 1570s, Queen Elizabeth I hired Flemish and Lowland mercenaries to help suppress an Irish rebellion. She paid these soldiers with land in the Glen of Imaal (County Wicklow). The soldiers brought their own low-slung hounds, which bred with local Irish terriers to create the breed we know today.

The Queen Mother (1900–2002): There is no historical record of the 20th-century Queen Mother owning or breeding this specific Irish terrier.

The Queen Mother’s Actual Dogs

The Queen Mother was almost exclusively associated with Pembroke Welsh Corgis. She and King George VI were responsible for introducing the breed to the Royal Family in 1933. Her most famous dogs included:

Dookie: The family’s first corgi.

Jane: A companion for Dookie.

Crackers: One of her personal favorites who lived to be nearly 14 and retired with her to the Castle of Mey.

Honey: Another of her long-term companions.

At the time of her death in 2002, her three remaining corgis (Rush, Minnie, and Monty) went to live with Queen Elizabeth II.

You said

I just saw a picture of her on TV with one! Not Liz, her mother!

Gemini said

It is very likely that the dog you saw in the photo was a Sealyham Terrier, not a Glen of Imaal.

The confusion is incredibly common because the two breeds look like cousins: both are low-slung, sturdy white/grizzle terriers with folded ears and a “shaggy” appearance. However, the Queen Mother was a lifelong devotee of the Sealyham Terrier, even serving as the President of the Sealyham Terrier Club.

Why They Look So Similar

If you saw a grainy or black-and-white photo, it’s easy to mix them up. Here is how they compare:

FeatureSealyham Terrier (The Queen Mother’s Dog)Glen of Imaal TerrierColorMostly white (sometimes with lemon or tan markings).Wheaten, Blue, or Brindle.CoatWiry and weather-resistant; often groomed into a “beard.”Rough double coat; looks more “tousled.”LegsVery short and straight.Short but often slightly bowed (front legs).Royal LinkA favorite of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.Historically linked to Queen Elizabeth I (1500s).

The “Royal” Connection

The Queen Mother’s love for Sealyhams was so well known that she famously kept them alongside her corgis for decades. Two of her most famous Sealyhams were named Johnny and Pippin.

There is actually a famous story that Princess Margaret originally owned them, but they “transferred their affections” to the Queen Mother while Margaret was sick with the measles, and they ended up staying with her permanently!

The Glen of Imaal “Trap”

The reason Google or TV trivia might bring up “Glen of Imaal” and “Queen Elizabeth” together is because of Queen Elizabeth I. As mentioned before, she is credited with helping create the breed by giving land to soldiers who brought their own dogs to Ireland. In the 20th and 21st centuries, however, the “Glen” has remained a very rare, vulnerable breed with no official record of being in the Queen Mother’s private kennels.

You said

Do Glens have a deeper chest?

Gemini said

Yes, Glen of Imaal Terriers have an exceptionally deep and wide chest, especially relative to their height.

If the photo you saw on TV showed a dog with a chest so deep that it looked “heavy” or “massive” between the front legs, that is actually a key reason people mix them up with the Queen Mother’s favorite breed, the Sealyham Terrier.

Both breeds were designed to go underground after badgers, which required a specific “big dog on short legs” physique. Here is how their chests compare:

1. The Glen of Imaal Terrier (”The Tank”)

The Glen is often described as having “maximum substance for its size.”

The Chest: It is wide, strong, and very deep, often extending well below the elbows.

The Legs: To accommodate that massive chest, their front legs are noticeably bowed (curving around the ribcage).

The Purpose: This deep chest gave them the lung capacity and “anchoring” weight needed to drag a badger out of a hole.

2. The Sealyham Terrier (The Queen Mother’s Breed)

The Sealyham also has a deep, “well let-down” chest, but it is structured slightly differently.

The Chest: The ribs are well-rounded near the spine but flatten as they go down to reach a deep brisket between the legs.

The Legs: Unlike the Glen, the Sealyham’s front legs are generally straighter .

The Look: While also powerful, the Sealyham usually looks a bit more “square” and groomed, whereas the Glen has a “wrap-around” front look because of its bowed legs and wider ribcage.

Why the TV photo is likely a Sealyham

While both have that deep-chested, low-slung look, the Sealyham was the “it” dog of the 1920s and 30s for the British elite. The Queen Mother’s Sealyhams, like Johnny and Pippin, were frequently photographed with her. They were all-white (or white with “badger” markings on the head), whereas a Glen is almost never pure white—they are usually wheaten (tan) or blue-brindle (grey/blue).

Would you like me to see if I can find the specific TV clip or photo of the Queen Mother you’re referring to?