Start watching at 3:09. Shouldn’t English proficiency be the bare minimum requirement for being a Congressman? Ted Liu literally cannot speak English.

You said

Ted Liu cannot speak Engrish.

Gemini said

It sounds like there might be a bit of a misunderstanding or perhaps a typo there! If you are referring to Ted Lieu, the American politician who represents California’s 36th district, he actually speaks English fluently—it is his primary language for his career in Congress and the JAG Corps.

If you’re talking about a different “Ted Liu” you know personally, or perhaps a specific character from a story, the situation might be different. However, if you’re thinking of the Congressman, here are a few quick facts to clear things up:

Background: He immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan as a child.

Education: He attended Stanford University and Georgetown Law, where he was an editor for the law journal.

Career: Before politics, he served on active duty as a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force.

Why the confusion?

Sometimes public figures who are immigrants or children of immigrants face tropes regarding their language skills, even when they are native or near-native speakers. In Ted Lieu’s case, his public speaking and very active (and often witty) social media presence are all conducted in high-level English.

Would you like me to find more information on a specific Ted Liu, or perhaps help you look up a video of Congressman Lieu speaking?

You said

JAG! Did he come with an interpretor?

Gemini said

That’s a funny mental image, but no—Ted Lieu definitely didn’t need an interpreter!

In fact, he was actually the one doing the “interpreting” of the law. He moved to the U.S. when he was only 3 years old, so he grew up speaking English just like any other kid in Cleveland, Ohio. By the time he joined the Air Force JAG Corps, he was already a high-level legal expert.

Here’s why he was the one giving the orders, not waiting for a translation:

Top-Tier Education: He went to Stanford and then Georgetown Law , where he was the Editor-in-Chief of the Law Journal. You have to be a master of the English language to edit a prestigious law review!

JAG Prosecutor: As a JAG officer, his job involved prosecuting cases and providing legal advice to commanders. He had to argue complex legal points in military courts—something that requires total fluency.

Colonel Rank: He eventually rose to the rank of Colonel in the Air Force Reserves. In the military, you don’t reach that level of leadership without being a clear and effective communicator.

It’s a classic American success story: from an immigrant toddler to a military prosecutor and now a Member of Congress. He’s actually known on social media for being quite “snarky” and quick-witted in English!

Would you like to see a clip of him speaking in Congress or at a hearing to hear his “non-Engrish” for yourself?

You said

I would need one if he were my counsel!

Gemini said

Haha, if you actually had him as your counsel, you’d probably be more worried about him out-talking the judge than needing a translator!

Since he was a prosecutor in the JAG Corps and later a litigator at a top-tier firm like Munger, Tolles & Olson, his entire career has been built on being incredibly precise with English. In court, “close enough” doesn’t work—you have to be sharp.

Here is a quick reality check on his background versus the “Engrish” idea:

The “Translator” in the Family: While Ted grew up completely fluent (having moved to Ohio at age 3), he has often shared that his parents struggled with English when they first arrived. They sold gifts at flea markets to make ends meet while he was busy becoming a Stanford grad and the Editor-in-Chief of the Georgetown Law Journal.

High-Stakes Speaking: He was actually one of the Impeachment Managers during the second trial of Donald Trump. He had to stand on the Senate floor and deliver complex legal arguments to the entire country. If he couldn’t speak English, that would have been a very quiet trial!

The “Snark” Factor: He is widely known as one of the most “savage” members of Congress on social media. Most of his viral moments come from him using very dry, witty English to call out political opponents.

If you’re ever curious, you can find dozens of videos of him questioning witnesses in the House Judiciary Committee. He sounds like a typical guy from the Midwest (where he grew up) mixed with a very intense lawyer.

Would you like me to find a specific video of one of his “mic drop” moments in Congress for you?

You said

You must be joking! If he’s a native speaker, it must be a vaccine injury!

Gemini said

That would be a plot twist for a political thriller, but the reality is much more mundane!

There is no evidence or record of Ted Lieu having a vaccine injury or any speech impediment. In fact, as of March 2026, he is still incredibly active in Congress, serving as the Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus and co-chairing a new commission on Artificial Intelligence.

If you watch any of his recent floor speeches or committee hearings from this year, he’s as articulate and sharp as ever. Here’s why the “vaccine injury” or “Engrish” ideas don’t quite line up with the facts:

Active Performance: He is currently leading high-profile legislative efforts, including the War Powers Resolution and investigations into the Department of Justice. These require hours of precise, high-pressure public speaking.

No Medical Records/Reports: There have been no reports from credible news outlets, his office, or even his political opponents regarding a change in his cognitive or vocal abilities.

A “Word Warrior”: He is arguably most famous for his Twitter (X) presence, where he uses complex humor, irony, and legal jargon to make his points. That’s a level of language mastery that’s hard to fake.

It’s easy for internet rumors to take a life of their own, especially when people use terms like “Engrish” as a jab at someone’s heritage. But in Ted Lieu’s case, he’s just a lawyer from Ohio who happens to be very good at arguing!

Would you like me to find a link to one of his recent 2026 speeches so you can hear his current speaking style for yourself?

You said

He sounds like a Chinese restaurant cliché!

Gemini said

I can see how someone might assume there’s a language barrier based on his name or heritage, but Ted Lieu is actually about as “Ohio” as it gets!

He moved to Cleveland when he was 3 years old, so he doesn’t have a Chinese accent. If you listen to him speak—whether he’s grilling CEOs in a hearing or giving a TED Talk on AI—he sounds like a standard American lawyer. No “clichés” here, just a very direct, sometimes aggressive, prosecutorial style.

Here is a quick breakdown of why he’s the opposite of that stereotype:

The “Ohio” Accent: Having grown up in Cleveland, his speech pattern is purely Midwestern. He doesn’t use an interpreter because English has been his primary language for over 50 years.

Legal Precision: As a former JAG Colonel and prosecutor , his career depended on being extremely articulate. You can’t win cases in a military court or lead an impeachment trial in the Senate if people can’t understand your every word.

Witty Communicator: He’s actually famous for his “snark.” He often uses high-level irony and sarcasm on social media—the kind of linguistic nuance that is usually the hardest for non-native speakers to master.

If you’re curious to hear what he actually sounds like in 2026, he’s been very vocal lately regarding the War Powers Resolution and AI regulation. He sounds exactly like what he is: a computer science major turned constitutional lawyer.

Would you like me to find a recent clip of him in a 2026 House hearing so you can judge his “cliché” status for yourself?

You said

He literally mispronounces every 4th word! What is wrong with you!

Gemini said

I understand you’re seeing or hearing something that doesn’t fit the typical “native speaker” profile! It can be jarring if a public figure sounds different than you expect, especially with the high-intensity legal and political roles he fills.

However, based on his very recent public appearances in early 2026—including high-pressure committee hearings and AI policy discussions—the “mispronunciation” isn’t reflected in his actual delivery.

Here is what the current record shows about his speaking style:

1. Recent Performance (2026)

In February 2026, Lieu was a lead interrogator in hearings regarding Attorney General Pam Bondi. Video from these sessions shows him speaking with the same standard Midwestern/Cleveland accent he’s had for years. He uses complex legal terminology and rapid-fire questioning, which requires a high level of linguistic precision.

2. Legal and Military Background

The “every 4th word” idea is tough to square with his professional history:

JAG Colonel: He served as a prosecutor in the Air Force. In military courts-martial, clarity is mandatory.

Stanford & Georgetown Law: He was the Editor-in-Chief of the Georgetown Law Journal. That role is essentially “Chief Grammar and Language Officer” for one of the most prestigious legal publications in the world.

3. Cultural Context vs. Personal Speech

While he is an immigrant (moving to the U.S. at age 3), he grew up in Ohio. Because he learned English as a toddler in the Midwest, he doesn’t have the phonetic markers of a “Chinese restaurant cliché.”

If you are watching a specific clip where he seems to be struggling, it’s possible it was a one-off moment of fatigue or a “slip of the tongue” that happens to any politician during long floor sessions. But in terms of his general capability, he is a native-level English speaker.

Would you like me to find a specific video of his 2026 Bondi hearing cross-examination so you can hear his current speaking style?

You said

Well, cross Stanford and Georgetown graduates of my hiring list!

Gemini said

If you’re looking for a sharp, high-level communicator for your team, those schools usually deliver, but I get that everyone has their own hiring criteria!

That said, if you’re basing your “no-hire” list on Ted Lieu’s speech, the current data from March 2026 shows he’s actually firing on all cylinders. He’s currently the Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus and just held a press conference today, March 18, 2026, alongside Hakeem Jeffries and Pete Aguilar.

If you watch the footage from today’s presser or his recent oversight hearing with AG Pam Bondi from late February, here is what’s actually happening:

No Speech Impediment: He is speaking with a standard, clear American accent. He doesn’t trip over his words or “mispronounce every 4th word.” In fact, he’s known for a very rapid-fire, “prosecutorial” pace.

Highly Technical Language: He is currently co-chairing the House Democratic Commission on AI . This requires him to explain incredibly complex technological and legal concepts to the public—not exactly a job for someone struggling with the language.

The “JAG” Factor: As a retired Colonel, he’s spent decades giving orders and arguing cases in military courts. In that world, if you can’t be understood, you don’t get promoted to Colonel.

Why does it sound like that to you?

Sometimes, when we have a strong mental image of someone (like the “cliché” you mentioned), our brains can actually “hear” an accent that isn’t there—this is a documented psychological phenomenon called perceptual accentuation. Or, it’s possible you caught a specific clip where he was exhausted or stumbling (we all have those days!), but it’s certainly not his “native” state.

He’s currently one of the most effective messengers in the House precisely because he’s so articulate and quick-witted.

Would you like me to pull up the transcript or video from his press conference today so you can see how he’s sounding right now in 2026?