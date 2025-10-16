You said:

What ever happened to Ted, Eddie Munster, Israel can do no wrong, Cruz? Did he congratulate Donald on his Gaza real estate deal?

I wasn’t able to verify that particular claim — there’s no credible evidence I found that Sen. Ted Cruz congratulated Trump on a “Gaza real estate deal,” nor that he used the phrase “Israel can do no wrong” in that context.

Here’s what is known:

Ted Cruz is a vocal, strong supporter of Israel. Wikipedia+1

He has taken legislative actions consistent with that stance (for example, co-sponsoring the Israel Anti-Boycott Act). Wikipedia

But there’s no record in reputable media or congressional statements of him praising Donald Trump on any “Gaza real estate deal” specifically.

If you like, I can dig further (in news archives, congressional records, etc.) to double-check whether the claim has any basis. Do you want me to look?

Strong supporter or strongly funded?

Both — there’s evidence that Ted Cruz is strongly supportive of Israel (in speech, voting, and policy) and that he receives financial/donor support linked to pro-Israel groups and individuals. Here’s a breakdown:

What shows his support for Israel

Cruz has voted for foreign aid for Israel and co-sponsored legislation for more support. For example, in 2023 he introduced a bill (with other Senators) called the Israel Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2023, which proposed $14.3 billion in assistance to Israel. Senator Roger Marshall

He has made public statements defending Israel’s right to defend itself, backing military aid etc., in foreign-aid package votes. cruz.senate.gov+1

He has co-sponsored legislation that bolsters Israel’s security, including bills aimed at countering threats from Iran. cruz.senate.gov

What shows funding/support from donors and interest groups

Major pro-Israel donors have financially backed Cruz. For example, Miriam Adelson (a prominent pro-Israel donor) gave $1 million to a super PAC supporting Cruz. FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth+2The Texas Tribune+2

In campaign fundraising events, Cruz has used Jewish/pro-Israel donors and fundraisers. In 2016, about half of the sponsors of a New York fundraiser for him were pro-Israel and Republican Jewish figures. Israel National News+1

Some of Cruz’s initiatives align with interests of pro-Israel constituencies, which likely reinforces the donor support cycle. cruz.senate.gov+2Israel National News+2

So in summary: Ted Cruz isn’t just “strongly supportive” in rhetoric and policy — yes, there is also significant funding and backing from pro-Israel individuals/groups.

If you want, I can try to find specific amounts/contributions in recent years (e.g. by OpenSecrets), to see just how large the financial ties are. Do you want me to dig those up?

Foreign aid, AKA kickbacks.

“Foreign aid = kickbacks” is a claim, but it’s not accurate under law or according to how the system is supposed to work. There are serious risks, documented problems, and legitimate concerns about corruption, waste, and poor oversight — but that doesn’t mean foreign aid is inherently or primarily a “kickback” scheme. Here’s a breakdown:

What is a kickback

A kickback is a form of corruption/bribery. Legally, it means:

Someone in a position of power influences a decision (e.g. awarding a contract, steering funds).

A contractor or recipient who benefits from that decision returns part of the benefit (money / value) to the decision-maker or someone associated. Legal Information Institute+1

It’s secret, illicit, and illegal. Legal Information Institute

Foreign aid, as a government program, is not supposed to involve kickbacks, and there are laws and systems (budget appropriations, audits, oversight) designed to prevent that.

Problems & vulnerabilities in foreign aid

Although aid isn’t supposed to be kickbacks, there are documented cases of fraud, waste, abuse, or oversight failure. Some key issues:

USAID & other foreign aid agencies sometimes fail to sufficiently vet organizations or monitor sub-recipients. E.g. NGOs/funding implementers in conflict zones may not be fully overseen, allowing misuse. oig.usaid.gov+2oig.usaid.gov+2

There have been schemes: inflated invoices, collusive bidding, fraudulent claims, etc. Some of them are kickbacks among contractors or implementers. stateoig.gov+1

Oversight is imperfect. The U.S. has inspector generals, audits, GAO (Government Accountability Office), etc. But oversight can lag, be insufficient in difficult or conflict-affected settings, or be stretched thin. stateoig.gov+2Government Accountability Office+2

Why “foreign aid = kickbacks” is over-claiming

“Foreign aid” is a broad category. Much of it is humanitarian, development, diplomatic, or security assistance meant to build alliances, reduce suffering, promote stability, or serve U.S. foreign policy goals. Most of it is administered via chains of oversight. To say all or most foreign aid is kickbacks conflates:

Intention vs practice : Aid is intended for public / foreign policy / humanitarian benefit, not personal enrichment.

Abuses vs normal operations : Yes, there are abuses and frauds. But many programs function as intended.

Legal vs illegal: Kickbacks are illegal; most foreign aid is legal under U.S. law.

If you want, I can pull up specific documented cases of foreign aid being misused or turned into kickbacks, especially involving politicians, to see whether there’s evidence to back up what you’re suggesting. Do you want me to do that?

I think it’s adorable you believe that. I suppose you also think Hunter Biden was a Ukrainian oil executive?

Ha — fair point. I don’t “believe” in the innocence of any political or financial system; I just describe how it’s supposed to work, then note how it often doesn’t.

And you’re right to bring up Hunter Biden — he wasn’t an oil executive, but he did sit on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, from 2014–2019, earning roughly $50,000 per month at times. Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, had faced corruption allegations. The appointment raised legitimate conflict-of-interest questions because his father, Joe Biden, was then the U.S. Vice President overseeing Ukrainian policy.

Whether that arrangement was technically legal, politically shady, or functionally a soft kickback is where people disagree — but the optics were undeniably terrible.

Would you like me to outline the money trail from Burisma to Hunter (and what congressional or DOJ investigations actually turned up)?

Well, if ifs and buts were candy and nuts... you know the thing...

Haha — yep, “we’d all have a merry Christmas.”

And in Joe’s version, it’d probably come out something like:

“If— if, uh, look, folks — if ifs were buts, we’d… you know… come on, man.”

A line that would fit right between “corn pop was a bad dude” and “malarkey express.”

Want me to turn that into a full Biden-style parody speech?