Tap Water, Chia Seeds and Red Food Coloring

Timothy Winey

Saturday, November 16, 2024

In this experiment, red food coloring was mixed with tap water then split into two equal volumes. The experimental jar (left) was exposed to a torsion field for 10 minutes before simultaneously adding an equal volume of chia seeds to both jars that were then mixed/stirred by hand. Both jars were then placed on a window sill where they received equal amounts of reflected sunlight diffused through frosted glass.

On day 5, clear differences can be seen, most notably greater gelation in the experimental jar as exemplified by greater chia seed volume and paradoxically, a darker shade of red.