How is Swiss cheese different?

ChatGPT said:

Swiss cheese usually refers to Emmental (from Switzerland) or to cheeses made in its style. It’s different from other cheeses in a few notable ways:

Holes ("Eyes")

The most famous feature—Swiss cheese develops round holes during fermentation. These are formed by carbon dioxide gas released by bacteria (Propionibacterium freudenreichii) that thrive alongside lactic acid bacteria. Flavor

Swiss cheese has a nutty, slightly sweet taste rather than sharp or tangy like cheddar. The propionic bacteria not only create holes but also produce the characteristic flavor compounds. Texture

It’s typically firm but elastic and melts smoothly, which is why it’s prized for fondue and sandwiches. Production Style

Traditional Swiss cheese uses raw cow’s milk and large wheels (up to 200 pounds). Aging can range from a few months to over a year, which deepens flavor. Naming Difference

In the U.S., “Swiss cheese” often just means a holey, mild, mass-produced version of Emmental. In Switzerland, though, each cheese has its regional identity (e.g., Emmental, Gruyère, Appenzeller).

Would you like me to compare it specifically to American mass-market "Swiss cheese" (the deli slices) or to other European cheeses like cheddar, gouda, or parmesan?

You said:

Is it thought to be healthier?

ChatGPT said:

Yes — many nutritionists consider Swiss cheese (Emmental-style) to be among the “healthier” cheeses, though of course it depends on how much you eat. A few reasons why: