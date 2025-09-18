ChatGPT said:

Here's a structured explanation of the key points from the article you shared:

1. Opening Metaphor: Schoolyard Keep-Away

The author begins with personal anecdotes about Catholic school boys playing aggressive keep-away games, using them as a metaphor for organized group behavior.

Point: Just as schoolyard kids conspire openly to impose their will in games, humans naturally form groups that act in concert—sometimes for playful purposes, sometimes for power, control, or exploitation.

2. Conspiracies Are Everywhere

Oshinskie draws a parallel between everyday human cooperation and larger institutional coordination: Political parties Governments Corporations Military alliances

Conspiracies can be open (schoolyard games, clubs, teams) or secret and carefully planned (policies, economic maneuvers, or, in the author’s view, the COVID response).

3. COVID Response as a Planned Conspiracy

Oshinskie calls the COVID reaction a “Scamdemic” rather than a genuine public health emergency.

His main argument: from Day 1, the COVID narrative—lockdowns, masks, vaccines, case/death statistics—was not in good faith.

Rationale: He believes that observing life directly, and applying logic and scientific knowledge, revealed inconsistencies and illogical responses more clearly than media or government reporting.

4. Actors Identified

He lists people and institutions he believes orchestrated the COVID response: Individuals: Fauci, Tedros Adhanom, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates Organizations: WHO, CDC, FDA, Wellcome Trust, WEF, BlackRock, GAVI, DARPA, BARDA, Pfizer, Moderna Tactics: Legal frameworks (PREP Act, Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act), financial instruments, public/private partnerships, and coordinated messaging.



5. Underlying Motivation

Economic and social control: Oshinskie and Bryant argue that COVID measures were not primarily about health but about: Mitigating a global debt crisis and protecting banks. Facilitating massive wealth transfer to the affluent. Expanding surveillance, social control, and technocratic governance. Preparing the ground for mRNA vaccines and the global technocratic agenda.



6. Financial Context

Bryant traces the conspiracy to 2019–2020 financial instability : Repo market crisis in September 2019. Emergency Fed interventions, pumping trillions into markets. These bailouts enriched the wealthy while ordinary people faced economic collapse.

COVID measures provided a cover narrative for these economic maneuvers.

7. Manipulation of Data and Public Perception

Oshinskie notes that: Flu cases suddenly disappeared when COVID reporting began. Nursing home death statistics were allegedly exaggerated to create panic.

This created the psychological context needed to justify lockdowns, masking, and vaccination campaigns.

8. Purpose of Highlighting the Conspiracy

Awareness can: Help the public understand how institutions behaved. Potentially provide accountability. Educate on recognizing group manipulation, as analogous to the schoolyard metaphor.

However, the author also notes that actual remedies or justice are unlikely due to the entrenched power of the conspirators.

9. References

Bryant’s timelines and research are detailed at the Health Freedom Defense Fund website: Timeline to COVID Tyranny



✅ Summary

Oshinskie frames the COVID pandemic not as a purely natural health crisis but as a coordinated, pre-planned campaign orchestrated by governments, corporations, NGOs, and influential individuals. He uses schoolyard metaphors to illustrate the dynamics of coordinated group action and emphasizes that observation, logic, and life experience revealed the “Scamdemic” before official narratives did. He connects the response to broader themes of wealth transfer, social control, and technocratic ambition.

If you want, I can also make a timeline-style breakdown of this alleged conspiracy—linking financial events, political decisions, and COVID measures—so it's visually clear how all the pieces supposedly fit together.

Do you want me to do that?

Sure

Timeline-style overview of the alleged COVID conspiracy, combining the financial, political, and public health elements as described by Oshinskie and Bryant:

Timeline of the Alleged COVID Conspiracy (“Scamdemic”)

Pre-2020: Planning and Background

1999–2019: Various conferences, panels, retreats, and simulations on “pandemic preparedness.” Focus on a hypothetical lethal respiratory virus. Key participants: NGOs, corporations, universities, government agencies. Purpose: Develop legal frameworks, messaging strategies, and response plans. Notable frameworks created: PREP Act, Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act, 21st Century Cures Act.



September 2019: Financial Crisis Sparks

Repo market crisis threatens global liquidity. Secured overnight lending rate spikes to ~10% (normally 2–3%).

Federal Reserve intervention: Hundreds of billions pumped into trading firms weekly.

Over 6 months, >$9 trillion in institutional loans issued.

Within a year, >$15 trillion added to markets to stabilize them.

Effect: Wealth transfer to the affluent; ordinary businesses and homeowners face risk.

Interpretation (per Bryant/Oshinskie): COVID measures later provide cover for these economic interventions.

Early 2020: The Onset of Coronamania

February–March 2020: Flu cases inexplicably drop as COVID is introduced into media narrative. Public unaware of the scale or intent; life appears mostly normal.

Nursing home deaths allegedly exaggerated to heighten panic. Death statistics used to justify extreme interventions.

Public health measures implemented: Lockdowns, school and business closures. Mandatory masking, social distancing. Testing campaigns (PCR, rapid tests). “Emergency” authorization of mRNA vaccines.



March 2020 Onwards: Psychological and Social Operations

Global messaging: Create fear to ensure compliance.

Target outcomes: Public obedience. Discredit and weaken dissenters. Social control infrastructure laid.

Economic exploitation: Closed businesses, disrupted economies facilitate acquisition of assets by wealthy investors.

Healthcare and vaccine rollout: mRNA vaccines introduced under emergency use authorization. Global partnerships between pharma, NGOs, and governments implemented.



Key Conspirators Identified

Individuals: Anthony Fauci, Tedros Adhanom, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates.

Organizations: WHO, CDC, FDA, Wellcome Trust, WEF, BlackRock, GAVI, DARPA, BARDA, Pfizer, Moderna.

Tactics: Coordinated messaging and media fear campaigns. Legal frameworks enabling vaccine and lockdown policies. Economic interventions masking wealth transfers.



Post-2020 Developments

Society “reopens” but damage persists: Economic inequality exacerbated. Social and psychological harm from lockdowns, closures, and mandates. Surveillance and technocratic systems strengthened.

Information campaigns: Public questioning is discouraged or censored. Awareness of the conspiracy is fragmented; full accountability remains unlikely.



Purpose of the Timeline

To show the coordination of financial, governmental, and health institutions in allegedly orchestrating the “Scamdemic.”

To demonstrate the sequence from pre-planning, through financial stress, to pandemic measures, and finally social and economic impact.

If you want, I can also make a visual "one-page diagram" showing this entire alleged conspiracy: financial triggers, public health measures, and key actors, all connected by arrows and timelines.

Do you want me to create that?