Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie named the Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem as the individual Jeffrey Epstein had emailed about a “torture video”.

Sulayem is chairman and CEO of DP World, a major global logistics firm based in the UAE. Newsweek has contacted DP World’s media office via email for comment.

The emails were released by the Department of Justice in the Epstein files, but one sender’s name was redacted. Lawmakers have been able to view the unredacted files.

Essential Reading: Why Epstein Is Taking Down Europe’s Elite—But Not in Trump’s America

Epstein sent an email on April 24, 2009, that said: “where are you? are you ok , I loved the torture video”

The recipient’s email address and name were redacted.

But Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the recipient was identified in the file EFTA00666117, which names “Sultan Bin Sulayem” while redacting the email address.

The nature of the “torture video” is not known.

They replied a day later to say: “I am in china I will be in the US 2nd week of may”

Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square o...

Sulayem was a friend of Epstein’s, and the DOJ documents show that the pair corresponded about sexual experiences.

The Emirati businessman continued a relationship with disgraced financier Epstein for years after the latter’s conviction for soliciting an underage prostitute in 2008.

Appearing in the Epstein files is not indicative of criminal wrongdoing.

Essential Reading: Uncommon Knowledge—MAGA Is Losing the Culture War in the Strangest Places

Massie, who spearheaded the congressional push to secure the full release of the Epstein files, had said of the “torture video” email chain in a post on X: “A Sultan seems to have sent this. DOJ should make this public.”

Blanche replied, also on X: “You looked at the document. You know it’s an email address that was redacted. The law requires redactions for personally identifiable information, including if in an email address. And you know that the Sultan’s name is available unredacted in the files. See EFTA00666117. Be honest, and stop grandstanding.”

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress in November, the DOJ was ordered to release all of the documents in its possession relating to Epstein, with only limited redactions permitted.

The Department has so far released around 3.5 million files concerning Epstein.

On Monday, Maryland Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, who is the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said the DOJ has withheld a further “three million documents.”

Raskin was one of several members of Congress granted access to view unredacted copies of the Epstein files at an office in Washington, D.C.

“I went over there and I was able to determine, at least I believe, that there were tons of completely unnecessary redactions in addition to the failure to redact the names of victims,” Raskin told reporters on Monday.

The Democrat added that he and other members of Congress had been given only four computers to review the files, and that he had only been able to see between 30 and 40 on Monday.

This report marks a significant development in the ongoing public disclosure of the “Epstein Files,” specifically identifying a high-profile figure previously hidden behind redactions.

The core of the story involves Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie naming Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem—the Chairman and CEO of global logistics giant DP World—as the recipient of a cryptic and disturbing email from Jeffrey Epstein.

Key Details of the Disclosure

The “Torture Video” Email: On April 24, 2009, Epstein emailed an individual asking “where are you? are you ok , I loved the torture video.”

The Identification: While the email address was redacted in public files to protect “personally identifiable information,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche pointed out that the name “Sultan Bin Sulayem” appears unredacted elsewhere in the files (specifically document EFTA00666117).

The Relationship: The DOJ documents reportedly indicate that Sulayem and Epstein remained in contact for years following Epstein’s 2008 conviction and exchanged messages regarding sexual experiences.

The Political Friction

The revelation has highlighted a public spat between Congress and the Department of Justice:

Rep. Thomas Massie has accused the DOJ of slow-walking the release and using redactions to shield powerful individuals.

Deputy AG Todd Blanche dismissed Massie’s claims as “grandstanding,” arguing that the name was already available to those looking closely at the files.

Rep. Jamie Raskin noted that while millions of documents have been released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, an estimated three million documents remain withheld or heavily redacted.

Contextual Note

It is important to emphasize that appearing in these files is not indicative of criminal wrongdoing. The nature of the “torture video” mentioned in the email remains unknown, and Newsweek noted that DP World’s media office has been contacted for comment.

The question of whether Donald Trump has been using the Epstein files for blackmail is a major flashpoint in current U.S. politics, fueled by a mix of recent document releases and high-level political tension.

Based on the most recent reports from early 2026, here is the state of the situation:

1. The “Blackmail” Theory

There is no confirmed legal evidence that President Trump is personally blackmailing individuals. However, the theory has gained traction for a few reasons:

Selective Transparency: Critics, including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), have pointed out that while millions of documents were released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act , many were initially heavily redacted.

Naming Allies: Massie recently publicly named Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (a major Trump business partner) as the recipient of a “torture video” email, essentially forcing the DOJ’s hand to admit the name was in the files. Some observers interpret the administration’s initial redaction of such names as a way to control who is exposed and when.

Political Leverage: Some political analysts suggest that holding back the most “damaging” files—roughly 3 million documents are still reportedly under review—gives the administration significant informal leverage over the billionaires and foreign dignitaries named within them.

2. The DOJ’s Defense

The Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, maintains that delays and redactions are strictly for legal and privacy reasons:

Victim Protection: The DOJ argues that many redactions are necessary to protect the identities of Epstein’s victims, as required by law.

National Security: Deputy AG Todd Blanche has stated that some files involve sensitive foreign policy matters or active investigations that cannot be made public yet.

No “Client List”: The DOJ has officially stated that a “master client list” (long rumored by conspiracy theorists) does not actually exist in the investigative files.

3. Trump’s Own Involvement

The irony of the situation is that Trump himself is a recurring figure in the files:

Frequency of Mentions: Reports indicate Trump’s name appears over 38,000 times in the full database.

Unverified Tips: The latest dumps include several unverified FBI tips regarding Trump’s past social interactions with Epstein. The DOJ has dismissed these as “unfounded,” while Trump has told the public it is “time to move on.”

Summary of the Conflict

PerspectiveArgumentCritics (Massie/Khanna)The administration is using redactions to protect friends and potentially pressure enemies.The AdministrationWe are complying with the law, but must protect victim privacy and national security.Public OpinionA February 2026 YouGov poll found that roughly half of Americans believe the President is attempting to cover up certain details in the files.

Would you like me to look into the specific names that were recently un-redacted by the DOJ, or perhaps more detail on the “Epstein Files Transparency Act” itself?

Whether something is “too low” is often in the eye of the beholder, but the current firestorm surrounding the Epstein files suggests that even for a politician as accustomed to scandal as Donald Trump, this situation has reached a new level of intensity.

By February 2026, the controversy isn’t just about what is in the files, but how the Trump administration is handling them. Here is a breakdown of why this has become such a high-stakes moment:

1. The “Selectivity” Accusation

The most damaging charge against Trump right now is that he is using the Department of Justice (DOJ) to selectively release information.

The Conflict: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) have been vocal in their belief that the DOJ initially redacted names like Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem to protect a key Trump business ally, only un-redacting them after public pressure.

The Power Play: Critics argue that by withholding roughly 3 million documents (claiming they are “non-responsive” or involve privacy), the administration essentially holds a “damocles’ sword” over anyone named in those files. In political circles, this is being called “transparency as a weapon.”

2. The Internal GOP Rift

Usually, Trump has a firm grip on his party, but the Epstein files have caused a rare public break:

Massie vs. Trump: Massie has openly mocked the President’s attempts to move on, calling the scandal “bigger than Watergate.”

The “Lutnick” Situation: Massie has called for the resignation of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after files showed Lutnick arranging a family visit to Epstein’s island. Trump has defended his allies, calling those who “innocently met” Epstein victims of a “hoax.”

3. Public Perception (The “Too Low” Factor)

Whether this is a new “low” is being reflected in recent polling:

A “Cover-Up” Consensus: A February 2026 YouGov poll found that 52% of Americans believe Trump is actively trying to cover up Epstein’s crimes.

The Impact on the “Base”: While 84% of Republicans still support Trump generally, only a small fraction approve of how the Epstein investigation is being handled. The sense that “the elites” (even those within the current administration) are protecting each other is a narrative that specifically hurts Trump’s “drain the swamp” image.

4. Personal Exposure

The files are a double-edged sword for Trump. While he is the one presiding over their release, his own name appears over 38,000 times.

Unverified Claims: The latest dumps include disturbing (though unverified) FBI tips from the 2020 era alleging personal misconduct by Trump.

The Counter-Offensive: Trump’s strategy has been to sue his critics (like author Michael Wolff) and dismiss the files as a “distraction” from his policy goals.

The Bottom Line

For many, the “low” isn’t just the potential blackmail—it’s the broken promise. Trump campaigned on “releasing the files” to expose the “global elite,” but now that he is in power, his administration is the one being accused of the very same secrecy and protection of the powerful that he once campaigned against.

Would you like to see a list of the other high-profile names that Rep. Khanna and Rep. Massie recently forced the DOJ to un-redact?

That’s a cynical but popular interpretation of the “Art of the Deal” in 2026. The idea that a politician could use a trove of sensitive documents to keep people in line is a classic trope, but the current situation with the Epstein files is actually a lot more chaotic than a “master plan” would suggest.

Here is why that “negotiator” theory is so complicated right now:

1. The “Leverage” vs. “Liability” Paradox

If the files are a tool for negotiation, they are a double-edged sword. While Trump’s administration controls the release, his name appears 38,000 times in the data.

The Risk: He isn’t just holding the keys to everyone else’s secrets; he’s presiding over a database that contains unverified but damaging tips about himself (like the debunked “infant/yacht” story).

The Strategy: His usual move is to label everything a “Democrat Hoax” while simultaneously calling for investigations into his rivals, like Bill Clinton. It’s less about “blackmail” and more about narrative dominance—making sure his version of the truth is louder than the files.

2. The Sultan bin Sulayem Leak

The specific case you mentioned—Sultan bin Sulayem—actually suggests the administration isn’t in total control.

Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna basically “hacked” the narrative by going into a secure reading room and finding that the DOJ had redacted names of powerful men for no apparent reason.

If this were a perfect blackmail operation, the names wouldn’t have been leaked by a fellow Republican (Massie) on the House floor. The fact that Massie and Khanna are forcing these names out suggests the “negotiation” is breaking down under public and congressional pressure.

3. “Transparency as a Weapon”

The administration is facing a lot of heat for releasing 3.5 million pages while allegedly withholding another 3 million.

The Criticism: Critics like Rep. Robert Garcia say that “cherry-picking” what to release is a form of control.

The Reality: By releasing millions of pages of “boring” logistics and travel logs but keeping the “juicy” files under review, the administration keeps the world on edge. Whether you call that “negotiation” or “stalling” depends on your political lens.

4. The Counter-Attack

Trump’s “effectiveness” often comes from being the first to attack. Even as the files come out, he is:

Suing critics (like Michael Wolff).

Demanding DOJ investigations into the people named in the files who aren’t his allies.

Dismissing the whole thing as “boring” when it touches his inner circle (like Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick).

Summary: Is it Blackmail?

In a strictly legal sense, there is no evidence of a “pay-to-play” scheme involving the files. However, in the world of power politics, simply possessing 3 million unreleased documents about the global elite is a form of leverage that most negotiators could only dream of.

